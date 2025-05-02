From groundbreaking special effects to epic storytelling, George Lucas’ Star Wars franchise has captured the imaginations of fans young and old for over 40 years — completely changing cinema forever.

But with so many Star Wars movies and TV shows, it can be daunting to figure out where to start. Fear not, young Padawans! In this guide, we’ll help you decide the best order to watch all the Star Wars movies and TV shows in. Soon enough, you’ll be a Jedi Master.

With a movie runtime of over 25 hours (and more than 350 hours if you include the TV shows and animated series), you’ll want to grab some blue milk and settle in for the long haul.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Star Wars in order on Disney+.

Is Star Wars on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers can upgrade to the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium and gain access to the entire Star Wars franchise on Disney+, including all of the films, series, and spin-offs.

Get the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium

How to Watch Star Wars in Order

If you’re new to the franchise, you may be wondering if there’s a correct order to watch Star Wars in. While there are no strict rules, we recommend watching the movies and shows either by release date order or by timeline order according to Star Wars canon.

New to Star Wars? Watch in Release Date Order

Are you new to the franchise and want to know the best order to watch Star Wars in? While there are many options and opinions, the best way to experience the galaxy for the first time is in the order the films and series were originally released.

This order prevents confusion and spoilers — plus, you get to experience the franchise the way it was originally created.

Star Wars Movies by Release Date

Episode IV: A New Hope (1977) Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983) Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999) Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002) Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005) The Clone Wars (2008) Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017) Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Star Wars Movies and Shows by Release Date

Movie: Episode IV: A New Hope (1977) Movie: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) Movie: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983) Movie: Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999) Movie: Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002) Movie: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005) Movie: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) Series: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020) Series: Star Wars Rebels (2014-2018) Movie: Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015) Movie: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) Movie: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017) Series: Star Wars: Resistance (2018-2020) Movie: Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) Movie: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) Series: The Mandalorian (2019-present) Series: Star Wars: Visions (2021-2023) Series: Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021-2024) Series: The Book of Boba Fett (2021) Series: Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) Series: Tales of the Jedi (2022) Series: Andor (2022-present) Series: Young Jedi Adventures (2023-2024) Series: Ashoka (2023) Series: Tales of the Empire (2024) Series: The Acolyte (2024) Series: Skeleton Crew (2024) Series: Tales of the Underworld (2025)

Established Star Wars Fan: Watch by Timeline Order

Are you already well-versed in everything Star Wars? Try watching the franchise in chronological order according to the official canon for a brand-new storytelling experience.

Star Wars Movies in Timeline Order

Episode I: The Phantom Menace Episode II: Attack of the Clones The Clone Wars (movie) Episode III: Revenge of the Sith Solo: A Star Wars Story Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Episode IV: A New Hope Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back Episode VI: Return of the Jedi Episode VII: The Force Awakens Episode VIII: The Last Jedi Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars Movies and Shows in Timeline Order

Series: Young Jedi Adventures Series: The Acolyte Movie: Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Movie: Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones Movie: Star Wars: The Clone Wars Series: Star Wars: The Clone Wars Series: Tales of the Jedi Movie: Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith Series: Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Series: The Bad Batch Series: Obi-Wan Kenobi Movie: Solo: A Star Wars Story Series: Star Wars Rebels Series: Andor Movie: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Movie: Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Movie: Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back Movie: Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi Series: The Mandalorian Series: Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld Series: The Book of Boba Fett Series: Ashoka Series: Skeleton Crew Series: Star Wars: Resistance Movie: Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens Movie: Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi Movie: Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

The Disney+ Original series Star Wars: Visions is considered non-canon and can be watched any time in your adventure across the galaxy.

Star Wars Movies in Release Date Order: Full List

Explore all 12 Star Wars movies in release date order — now streaming on Disney+.

1. Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

Are you confused as to why the first ever Star Wars movie starts at Episode 4? If you’re new to the Star Wars saga, you may not know that the first movie wasn’t always titled Episode IV: A New Hope.

Dubbed simply Star Wars at the time of its release, the sci-fi action movie was originally intended to be a stand-alone film. It got an updated moniker when creator George Lucas decided to make the initial Star Wars film a trilogy (which later expanded to one of the biggest film and TV franchises of all time).

Now a middle chapter of the story, Episode IV: A New Hope centers around a young hero named Luke Skywalker. He teams up with the quick-witted smuggler Han Solo and the wise Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi to rescue Princess Leia and defeat the evil Empire.

Watch: Episode IV: A New Hope *

*Episode IV: A New Hope is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

2. Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1983)

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back is the second movie in the original Star Wars trilogy and a beloved fan-favorite. It continues the story of Luke Skywalker, who trains with Jedi Master Yoda to become a powerful warrior against the evil Empire, led by Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Watch: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back *

*Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

3. Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1993)

The story of Luke Skywalker continues as he completes his Jedi training to rescue Han Solo from a slug-like crime lord, Jabba the Hutt. As with all Star Wars movies, this third installment is packed with epic space battles and heartwarming moments.

Watch: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi *

*Episode VI: Return of the Jedi is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

4. Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

After the original Star Wars trilogy concluded, George Lucas was ready to tell the story of how it all began. And so, The Phantom Menace was born. The first of three original prequel stories, this film is set decades before the events of the original Star Wars. Episode I follows young Anakin Skywalker, who discovers his unusual gift of the Force.

Watch: Episode I: The Phantom Menace

*Episode I: The Phantom Menace is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

5. Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Anakin’s Star Wars prequel story continues in Attack of the Clones. With the galaxy on the brink of war, Anakin, now grown and in love, must navigate his feelings, the Force, and the dangers facing the Republic — including the Clones and the mysterious Sith Lord Count Dooku.

Watch: Episode II: Attack of the Clones *

*Episode II: Attack of the Clones is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

6. Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

The Clone Wars rage on in Revenge of the Sith as Anakin Skywalker struggles to fight the pull toward the dark side of the Force. This final film in the Anakin prequel trilogy ends with the iconic duel between Anakin and his mentor Obi-Wan Kenobi and the fall of the Republic as the Empire rises to power.

Watch: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith *

*Episode III: Revenge of the Sith is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

7. The Clone Wars (2008)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is an animated film and TV series that started after Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, but it takes on the canon timeline between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. With new characters and deeper storylines, The Clone Wars expands upon the previously known Star Wars universe.

Watch: Star Wars: The Clone Wars *

*The Clone Wars is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

8. Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015)

A new generation of heroes is here, and they’re ready to fight the evil forces of the galaxy. The Force Awakens follows two fresh faces — a scavenger named Rey and an ex-stormtrooper named Finn. In this Star Wars sequel, the duo encounters new friends and enemies, including the mysterious Darth Vader-obsessed Kylo Ren.

Watch: Episode VII: The Force Awakens *

*Episode VII: The Force Awakens is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

9. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Rogue One is a prequel to the original Star Wars movie that follows the story of Rebellion rejector-leader, Jyn Erso, and her team. Together, they embark on a dangerous mission to steal the blueprint plans of the Death Star, giving fans a closer look at the heroic sacrifices made by the rebels who fought for the galaxy’s freedom.

Watch: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story *

*Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

10. Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017)

Rey is back in The Last Jedi, and she’s learning the ways of the Force from legendary Jedi Master Luke Skywalker. Together, the duo must confront their own inner struggles and fight for the future of the galaxy by going head-to-head with Snoke, Kylo Ren, and the First Order.

Watch: Episode VII: The Last Jedi *

*Episode VII: The Last Jedi is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

11. Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

This prequel to the original Star Wars trilogy takes fans through the early life of Han Solo, before he became a smuggler and joined the Rebel Alliance. We also get to learn the touching story of how young Han Solo befriended Chewbacca — and the less-touching one of how he became frenemies with Lando Calrissian.

Watch: Solo: A Star Wars Story *

*Solo: A Star Wars Story is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

12. Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

The evil Emperor Palpatine returns in The Rise of Skywalker, and it’s up to Rey, Finn, Poe, and Chewy to stop him in this final installment of the Skywalker saga. Does Rey have what it takes to defeat Palpatine and return balance to the Force?

Watch: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker *

*Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Tips for Watching Star Wars in Order

What Is the Best Order to Watch Star Wars?

The best order to watch Star Wars depends on whether you’re new to the franchise or a seasoned fan.

For those exploring the galaxy for the first time, watching the movies (and shows if you choose to include them) in release-date order provides the most straightforward experience. This allows new viewers to enjoy the franchise without spoilers while building up to major plot twists.

For experienced Star Wars fans ready for a re-watch, streaming the movies and series in chronological order according to the canon timeline is a fun and fresh way to experience the saga all over again.

Why Is Star Wars Out of Order?

If you’re watching Star Wars movies in release date order, you may wonder why the first movie is titled Episode IV — even though it was the very first Star Wars film.

When the movie premiered in 1977, it was simply titled Star Wars. Following its massive box office success, George Lucas expanded the story with prequels and sequels, leading him to eventually retitle the original film Episode IV: A New Hope to better reflect its place within a much larger saga.

Do You Have to Watch Star Wars in Order?

No, you don’t have to watch Star Wars in order. If you’re new to the franchise, though, watching Star Wars in release date order can offer the most comprehensive and authentic viewing experience.

With that said, how you decide to dive into the Star Wars world is completely up to you!

Should I Start Watching Star Wars From Episode I or Episode IV?

It’s up to personal preference. If you want to experience the Star Wars story from the beginning in chronological order according to canon, start with Episode I. On the other hand, if you want to experience Star Wars the way the earliest fans of the franchise did, start with Episode IV.

Do I Watch The Clone Wars Movie or Show First?

It’s generally recommended to start with the movie first, especially if you’re new to The Clone Wars storyline or the Star Wars franchise in general. The movie introduces viewers to key characters while establishing the tone and setting for the Clone Wars era.

Can I Skip The Clone Wars Series?

Technically, The Clone Wars isn’t essential viewing if you’re primarily interested in the major movie arcs and are not deeply invested in prequel-era characters or storylines.

However, the series does add meaningful depth and context to the Clone Wars era — exploring major characters like Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ashoka.

More Star Wars on Disney+

There’s plenty more Star Wars where that came from. Check out these Star Wars extras and specials streaming now on Disney+:

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Sign Up for the Disney+ Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium

New Star Wars Coming Soon

Get excited for these new Star Wars movies and series coming soon:

Star Wars: Visions — Volume 3 (series coming to Disney+ October 2025)

The Mandalorian and Grogu (movie coming to theaters in 2026)

Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord (series coming to Disney+ in 2026)

Star Wars: Visions Presents — The Ninth Jedi (series coming to Disney+ in 2026)

Star Wars: Starfighter (movie coming to theaters in 2027)

Star Wars FAQ

How Many Star Wars Movies Are There?

There are currently 12 movies in the Star Wars franchise (and 16 TV series).

When Did the First Star Wars Movie Come Out?

The first Star Wars movie, Episode IV: A New Hope, was released in theaters on May 25, 1977.

When is Star Wars Day Celebrated?

The unofficial Star Wars Day is celebrated every year on May 4 — May the fourth be with you!

Where Can I Watch Star Wars?

All of the movies and shows in the Star Wars franchise are available to stream now on Disney+, including behind-the-scenes specials and TV crossover episodes.