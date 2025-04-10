Horror, zombie apocalypse, sci-fi, action, and video game lovers unite for The Last of Us — an HBO drama series that combines all of these genres into one show.

In this TV adaptation of the 2013 video game of the same name, a mutated Cordyceps fungus spreads into a global pandemic, making this sci-fi zombie show feel a little too realistic. Those infected are taken over by the parasite and turn into deadly zombie-like creatures called “Clickers.”

Don’t write this off as just another zombie show. The Last of Us Season 2 premieres on Sunday, April 13 and you’re going to want to see what all the hype is all about.

Watch: The Last of Us *

*The Last of Us is available on Hulu with HBO Max® add-on subscription.

How to Watch The Last of Us TV Series on Hulu

Wondering how to watch The Last of Us on HBO? You don’t need a cable subscription to watch the season’s most talked about show — just your Hulu account and the Disney+, Hulu, Max® add-on .

Stream The Last of Us with Hulu and the Disney+, Hulu, Max Add-on

Here’s how to get started with the Disney+, Hulu, Max add-on in a few easy steps:

*The Last of Us requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

The Last of Us FAQs

When Does The Last of Us Season 2 Come Out?

The Last of Us Season 2 premieres Sunday, April 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO, with new episodes released weekly throughout the season.

What Is The Last of Us TV Series About?

The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic action drama series about the spread of a mutated fungal infection that sparks a global pandemic. Those infected turn into zombie-like creatures, and those unaffected must find a way to survive.

What Channel Is The Last of Us On?

The Last of Us is an HBO Original series and can be streamed live and on-demand with the Disney+, Hulu, Max bundle.

Sign Up for the Disney+, Hulu, Max Add-On

Who Is in The Last of Us Cast?

The main cast of The Last of Us (Season 1) includes:

Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller

Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams

Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller

Merle Dandridge as Marlene

Anna Torv as Tess Servopoulos

Jeffrey Pierce as Perry

Tune in to Season 2 to meet new characters as Joel and Ellie’s story continues. Want more Pedro Pascal? Check out our guide to the best Pedro Pascal movies and TV shows .

Is The Last of Us TV Series Based on the Video Game?

Yes, The Last of Us was originally a PlayStation game released in 2013.

How Many Seasons Are There of The Last of Us?

The first season of The Last of Us aired in early 2023. All nine episodes of Season 1 are available to stream on-demand with the Disney+, Hulu, Max add-on.

Season 2 premieres Sunday, April 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO and Max, and can be streamed live or on-demand with the Disney+, Hulu, Max add-on. New episodes will air weekly on Sundays throughout the season.

Watch The Last of Us on Hulu

More Zombie TV Shows and Movies on Hulu

There’s plenty more heart-racing and goosebump-raising zombie content where that came from. Check out these shows and movies like The Last of Us streaming now on Hulu.

R.L. Stine’s Zombie Town (2023)

Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd, and Madi Monroe star in the live action take on the R.L. Stine book, Zombie Town — a horror comedy about two teenagers who reignite a centuries-old curse hidden in a mysterious film reel.

Watch: R.L. Stine’s Zombie Town

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

Taking place six years after we met them in the first movie, Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone), and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) have become a tight-knit chosen family with a lot of zombie-killing experience.

In this sequel, they leave their makeshift home in the White House (yes, the White House) and venture out towards the heartland of America — Memphis, Tennessee.

Watch: Zombieland: Double Tap *

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Night of the Living Dead (1968)

It’s the movie that ignited the zombie apocalypse genre of television and movies as we know and love today. Night of the Living Dead is a black-and-white 1960s cult classic film about a group of people who try to fight a small, but hungry, group of zombies.

Watch: Night of the Living Dead *

*Night of the Living Dead requires STARZ® on Hulu add-on subscription. STARZ and related channels and service marks are the property of STARZ Entertainment, LLC. All other titles and related trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Zomboat!

Birmingham, UK has been invaded by zombies, and sisters Kat (Leah Brotherhead) and Jo (Cara Theobold) try to escape with the only viable option they have left — canal boat. If you like your heart-racing zombie shows on the lighter side, you’ll love Zomboat!.

Watch: Zomboat!

The Fades

In this British TV series , a teenage boy named Paul is having strange apocalyptic dreams and begins to see zombie-like spirits of the dead known as “The Fades” even while he’s awake. This group of deadly entities is set out to destroy the human race and Paul must find a way to stop them. There’s just one minor challenge — he’s the only human that can see them.

Watch: The Fades

Little Monsters (2019)

Who protects the children during a zombie invasion? In Little Monsters, it’s a kindergarten teacher, a down-and-out musician, and an effervescent children’s TV show personality who must muster up the courage to lead a group of young children (and themselves) to survival. For zombie movie fans, this Hulu Original film is the perfect blend of horror and comedy.