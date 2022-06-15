There are three kinds of people in this world:

Those who watch murder mystery shows for entertainment Those who watch murder mystery shows to relax, and Those that don’t watch murder mysteries at all (which is very suspicious if you ask us).

No matter which type you are, we’re willing to bet there’s a murder mystery you won’t be able to get enough of. Whether you’re looking for a light-hearted whodunit, like Only Murders in the Building, or a hard-boiled murder show, like Candy, there’s a mystery just waiting to be binge-watched.

We cracked the case on what you should watch next. Check out our list of the best murder mystery TV shows streaming now on Hulu.

Murder Mysteries & Crime Shows on Hulu

Only Murders in the Building

What would you do if you found out someone in your apartment building had been murdered? For three true crime-obsessed neighbors living in an upscale NYC apartment building, the answer is: solve it, duh.

This Golden GlobeⓇ Nominated show follows Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) as they band together to try to find out what happened and, naturally, start a crime-junkie podcast about it. But what they reveal may be a bit more than they bargained for.

…and remember—everybody has a secret. Only Murders in the Building season 2 drops to Hulu weekly starting Thursday, June 28th.

Watch: Only Murders in the Building

Candy

Some would call Candy Montgomery the “perfect housewife.” Others would say she’s a “goody-two-shoes.” But is Candy really as innocent as she seems? Set 1980, this Hulu Original crime drama tells the true story behind an axe murder in a small Texas town that proves even the most unsuspecting people can keep dark secrets.

Watch: Candy

The Thing About Pam

Here’s the thing about Pam—she’ll go to any length to prove her innocence, even if she weaves a tangled web of lies and crime in the process. Based on the gruesome real-life murder of Betsy Faria, this NBC mini-series stars Renée Zellweger as Pam—the victim’s “best friend” who manages to frame Betsy’s husband in her diabolical plan.

Watch all 6 episodes of The Thing About Pam available now on Hulu.

Watch: The Thing About Pam

Mare of Easttown

Mare Sheehan is a police investigator and local hero who is single-handedly keeping a small rural Pennsylvania town together. All the while, her personal life is falling apart after her son’s tragic and unexpected death. Depressed, injured, and sleep-deprived, Mare is put to the test when she takes on a physically and emotionally intense case involving the murder of a young woman.

Kate Winslet stars in the Emmy®-winning limited series , Mare of Easttown.

Watch: Mare of Easttown *

*Mare of Easttown is available on Hulu with HBO Max® add-on subscription.

Under the Banner of Heaven

Set in the Mormon suburbs of Salt Lake City, Utah, devout detective, Jeb Prye (Andrew Garfield), investigates the tragic 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter. The more truth he uncovers, the more he questions everything he has ever believed about his own faith.

Inspired by author Jon Krakauer’s true-crime bestseller, stream the FX series Under the Banner of Heaven now.

Watch: Under the Banner of Heaven

Riverdale

Nothing bad happens in the small town of Riverdale…until one of the community’s most popular high school students is murdered. Based on the Archie comics, this teen drama has everything a crime junkie wants in a fictional show: murder mystery, love triangles, and deep dark secrets.

Can this sleepy town return to normal in the wake of tragedy? Find out by catching up on Riverdale before the seventh and final season releases in 2023.

Watch: Riverdale*

*Riverdale requires Hulu+ Live subscription. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

The Undoing

Grace and Jonathan Fraser are living the lavish lifestyle they’ve always envisioned for themselves—but these things are always too good to be true, aren’t they? When a young mother is murdered after their son’s school fundraising event, a string of harrowing revelations causes the Fraser’s lives to come undone overnight.

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant star in the HBO Max psychological thriller , The Undoing, streaming now.

Watch: The Undoing *

*The Undoing requires an HBO Max add-on subscription.

A Murder to Remember

Javier and Robin Riveraare decide to go on a romantic camping trip to celebrate their one-year anniversary. When the pair gets lost in the woods, a helpful stranger lends a hand, forcing the couple to face the deadly consequences of trusting a stranger.

What starts out as a romantic story quickly turns into murder and a sadistic game of cat and mouse that makes Robin question her own sanity.

Watch: A Murder to Remember

Helstrom

Daimon and Ana Helstrom are the children of a notorious serial killer. By day, the siblings are normal members of society—Daimon is a college professor and Ana is an antiques dealer. However, what they do outside of work is far from normal.

This Hulu Original series follows the duo as they use their special abilities to track down and eliminate the worst of both the human and demon worlds.

Watch: Helstrom

Veronica Mars

Keith Mars used to be the Neptune town Sheriff—that is, until a high-profile murder case lands him on the wrong side of local politics. In the aftermath, Keith runs a private investigation agency with the help of his teenage daughter, Veronica.

You may come for the murder mystery, but you’ll stay for the quick-witted characters and brilliant dry comedy.

Watch: Veronica Mars

The Act

Gypsy Rose Blanchard (Joey King) has spent her life in and out of hospitals for mysterious illnesses that never seem to go away. Her mother Dee Dee, portrayed by Patricia Arquette (who won an Emmy AwardⓇ for her performance) has been her primary caregiver and only friend.

As Gypsy grows older and craves independence, she begins to question her mother’s motives and discovers dark secrets about her life that force her to break away from Dee Dee’s grasp. Can Gypsy finally escape her mother for good?

Watch: The Act

The Sister

Ten years into his seemingly perfect marriage, Nathan answers a knock at his door from a long-lost friend who shares unsettling news. After the shock of the visit, Nathan makes a series of catastrophic decisions in an effort to keep his wife from discovering the dark secrets he’s kept hidden from her for more than a decade.

This British series explores just how far we’ll go to cover up our darkest secrets.

Watch: The Sister

BuzzFeed: Unsolved True Crime

Alright, crime junkies—it’s your time to shine. This BuzzFeed docuseries takes a deeper dive into 12 very public disappearances and murders, including the cold cases of Tupac, Biggie Smalls, and O.J. Simpson’s wife, Nicole Brown.

Can you figure out whodunnit? Put your mystery-solving skills to work in all 12 episodes of BuzzFeed: Unsolved True Crime.

Watch: BuzzFeed: Unsolved True Crime