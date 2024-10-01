Do you love the suspense of scary movies, but could do without the blood, gore, and jump scares? Psychological thrillers are where horror meets drama. It’s the perfect genre to serve audiences a little bit of everything, including dark humor, mystery, crime, complex characters, and deep plots that will make you think.

No, your mind isn’t playing tricks on you — or is it? These iconic psychological thriller movies will make your head spin.

The Best Psychological Thriller Movies on Hulu

Nightmare Alley (2021)

From critically acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro comes Nightmare Alley — a film noir and psychological thriller, starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, and Willem Dafoe, about a carnival clairvoyant con-man and the psychologist determined to take him down.

Watch: Nightmare Alley

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Along with “Here’s Johnny!” and “They’re here” — “I see dead people” is one of the most quoted psychological thriller movie lines of all time.

In this staple film directed by the iconic M. Night Shyamalan, Bruce Willis plays child psychologist Malcolm Crowe. He’s the last shred of hope for helping troubled eight-year-old Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment) and his chilling mental condition.

Like any great psychological thriller, The Sixth Sense has an iconic twist that’s sure to send shivers down your spine no matter how many times you’ve watched it.

Want more classic thrillers? We’ve got you covered. Stream the M. Night Shyamalan collection, including Signs (2002), The Happening (2008), and Unbreakable (2000) on Hulu starting Tuesday, October 1.

Watch: The Sixth Sense

The Shining (1980)

We can’t talk about thriller movies without mentioning one of the most iconic titles in the genre — The Shining, starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall. Isolation, tense relationships, and psychological turmoil blended with horror elements set the scene in this movie based on the novel by Stephen King.

Watch: The Shining *

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Fight Club (1999)

The first rule of Fight Club? You must watch this 1999 classic before calling yourself a thriller fan.

Starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, Fight Club is a quintessential psychological thriller film directed by David Fincher. It explores the emotional emptiness and disillusionment of a consumer-driven world, where to combat societal norms, an underground “fight club” is formed.

Watch: Fight Club

Donnie Darko (2001)

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this cult classic thriller movie about Donnie — a troubled teenager who develops disturbing visions after surviving a bizarre accident. From a demonic rabbit to a plane crash and glitches in the timeline, Donnie becomes increasingly drawn into these strange visions that blur the lines between reality and fantasy, leading him to question his entire existence.

Watch: Donnie Darko

Shutter Island (2010)

Shutter Island is a classic Martin Scorsese psychological thriller movie based on a novel of the same name. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Teddy Daniels, a U.S. Marshall in charge of investigating the disappearance of a murderer from a psychiatric hospital isolated on Shutter Island.

More criminals escape when a hurricane cuts off communication to the mainland, leaving Teddy to question everything — including his sanity.

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Deep Water (2022)

A married couple, Vic (Ben Affleck) and Melinda (Ana de Armas), have a unique arrangement — he agrees to turn a blind eye to her affairs as long as she doesn’t abandon their family. Their unorthodox relationship seems to work, until the mysterious death of one of Melinda’s lovers.

Watch: Deep Water

Black Swan (2010)

Nina (Natalie Portman) is next in line for the coveted prima ballerina role in her dance company’s production of “Swan Lake.” That is until newcomer Lily (Mila Kunis) shows up and jeopardizes everything she has ever worked for, forcing Nina to channel an inner darkness she never knew she was capable of.

Watch: Black Swan *

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Joker (2019)

This is the origin story of Gotham’s supervillain, the Joker, played by Joaquin Phoenix. It’s a dark tale of the struggles surrounding mental health, loneliness, and bullying, and how there’s only so much someone can endure before they snap.

This spine-chilling psychological thriller gets dark, so you might want to have one of your favorite comfort shows queued up for after.

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Parasite (2019)

With the perfect layering of dark humor, brilliant cinematography, and a suspenseful plot that will leave you thinking for days, it’s no wonder why this psychological thriller is the 2020 Academy Award® winner for Best Picture. Follow the Kims as they scam their way into the Park family’s luxurious home to escape poverty.

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Get Out (2017)

Chris and Rose are an interracial couple who travel to visit Rose’s rather “traditional” family for the weekend. At first, Chris views her parents’ over-accommodation as a half-hearted attempt to approve of their daughter’s choice for a partner. Everything changes when he makes some disturbing discoveries that lead Chris to run for his life.

Written and directed by Jordan Peele, Get Out is an Academy Award and Golden GlobeⓇ-winning film that provides important cultural reflections on race, identity, and class through the powerful vessel of a psychological thriller.

If Get Out left you wanting more, watch Jordan Peele’s second psychological thriller film, Us (2019) , streaming now on Hulu.

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The Handmaid’s Tale

Dystopian settings create the perfect backdrop for a psychological thriller series — especially when that fictional dystopian future doesn’t seem all that far-fetched. In the Hulu Original series The Handmaid’s Tale, danger lurks in everyday situations as June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) fights manipulation and torture with strategic rebellion in hopes of being reunited with her family.

Watch: The Handmaid’s Tale

The Patient

Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) is a psychologist being held hostage by Sam Fortner, a client who’s desperate for help. But this isn’t just any mental health situation — Sam is a killer, and Dr. Strauss is about to become the next victim unless he can find a way to help Sam curb his murderous urges.

Watch: The Patient

Downhill (1927)

Iconic director Alfred Hitchcock is often regarded as the pioneer of the modern thriller genre with a repertoire of movies, including hits like Psycho (1960), Vertigo (1958), and Downhill. Don’t dismiss Downhill just because it’s a silent film — its pacing, editing, music design, and visual storytelling are potent enough to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Watch: Downhill *

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Panic Room (2002)

Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker, Kristen Stewart, and Jared Leto star in this David Fincher psychological thriller movie about a high-tech panic room and a mom’s desperate attempts to outsmart dangerous intruders while trapped inside the room.

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Uncut Gems (2019)

When you think of Adam Sandler movies , your mind probably goes to the slap-stick comedies he’s known for — but don’t write him off as just a comedy guy. Alongside director Josh Safdie, Sandler proved his dynamic range as an actor with the psychological thriller, Uncut Gems. In this critically acclaimed film, Sandler’s character is a charismatic yet deeply flawed New York City jeweler who entangles himself in a never-ending loop of high-stakes gambling, deception, and desperation.

Watch: Uncut Gems *

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Run (2020)

Chloe is a wheelchair-bound teenager who’s homeschooled by her abnormally over-protective mother. When Chloe begins to uncover her mom’s dark secrets, she decides to flee in fear for her own safety. Run is a suspenseful psychological thriller inspired by the true story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard that will keep you in its grip even after the credits roll.

Watch: Run

The Immaculate Room (2022)

When a young married couple has a chance to win $5 million, they take it. All they have to do is survive for 50 days in a sterile and empty science fiction-esque room without their phones or any contact with the outside world. How hard can it be?

Watch: The Immaculate Room

American Horror Story: Delicate

While just about any season of AHS will scratch your itch for a captivating psychological thriller, the newest installment, American Horror Story: Delicate, features mind games and moments of psychological tension that will leave your head spinning.

Discover more shows by Ryan Murphy streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: American Horror Story: Delicate

Boston Strangler (2023)

The best psychological thriller movies send a chill down your spine, but those based on true stories are sure to make your hairs stand up straight. That’s the case with the new Hulu Original true crime thriller, Boston Strangler, starring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon.

Based on the real 1960s murders of 13 women in the greater Boston area, Boston Strangler follows two female reporters investigating the case. Along the way, they confront the widespread workplace sexism prevalent in the media industry at the time.

Watch: Boston Strangler