If you’ve ever found yourself wondering what makes a criminal tick — or why the truth is always stranger than fiction — you’re not alone. True crime documentaries have become a national obsession, turning casual viewers into late-night sleuths and armchair detectives.

From headline-grabbing scandals to stories too wild to believe, here are some of the best true crime documentaries to stream right now.

Best True-Crime Documentaries Streaming Now

1. Scamanda

Based on the hit podcast of the same name, Scamanda is an ABC News Studios true crime series that unravels the shocking story of Amanda Riley — a wife, mother, devout Christian, and viral mommy blogger who captivated the internet with her battle against blood cancer.

It didn’t take long for her story to go viral. As #TeamAmanda rallied around her, showering the Riley family with love, support, and donations, something sinister began to surface.

Watch: Scamanda

2. The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst

It all started when Kathleen McCormack, the wife of real estate tycoon Robert Durst went missing in 1982. Though Durst was never convicted for his wife’s disappearance, suspicions rose when his best friend, Susan Berman, and neighbor, Morris Black, were murdered almost 20 years later.

The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst is a six-part series that sheds light on this sequence of related crimes, including a revealing interview with Durst himself.

Despite being the main suspect, Durst was never convicted for these crimes until after The Jinx aired. Continue watching all the twists and turns of this popular true-crime case by streaming Robert Durst: An ID Murder Mystery on Hulu now.

Watch: The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst *

*The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

3. An American Murder Mystery: The Staircase

When Kathleen Peterson was found dead at the bottom of a staircase, her husband, Michael, claimed it was a tragic accident. Investigators beg to differ. Did Michael Peterson kill his wife? This three-part, true-crime documentary series dissects and inspects theories, secrets, trials, and interviews surrounding the case.

Watch: An American Murder Mystery: The Staircase

4. I’ll Be Gone in the Dark

True crime author Michelle McNamara’s relentless search for the Golden State Killer became both a groundbreaking investigation and a deeply personal journey. I’ll Be Gone in the Dark chronicles her quest for justice while amplifying the voices of survivors determined to expose a predator who terrorized California for decades.

Watch: I’ll Be Gone in the Dark *

*I’ll Be Gone in the Dark requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

5. Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke

You can’t believe everything you see on social media. This Hulu Original true crime documentary tells the story of how “momfluencer” Ruby Franke went from 2.3 million followers to a potential 30 years in prison.

Behind the picture-perfect posts she carefully curated was a far darker reality. For the first time, Ruby’s children and husband share their side of the story, shedding light on the secrets and scandals that unfolded off camera.

Watch: Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke

6. Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?

When 27-year-old teacher Ellen Greenberg was found dead in her Philadelphia apartment with 20 stab wounds, investigators quickly ruled it a suicide — a conclusion that defies logic and evidence. This Hulu Original true crime documentary re-examines the case, uncovering new details as Ellen’s family fights for answers.

Watch: Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?

7. The Idaho College Murders

In November 2022, four University of Idaho students were found brutally murdered in their off-campus home — a crime that stunned the nation and shattered a small college town. This documentary retraces the investigation from those first chaotic days to the arrest that raised as many questions as it answered.

Watch: The Idaho College Murders

8. Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story

This true crime miniseries tells the tale of the Stayner brothers — one dubbed a hero, the other a villain. When one brother goes missing and returns seven years later, the media creates a frenzy and causes more harm than good.

Watch: Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story

9. Mr. & Mrs. Murder

A weekend hunting trip ends in tragedy when one of four close friends disappears without a trace. Nearly two decades later, new revelations expose the lies and cover-ups that shattered their seemingly perfect lives.

Hulu and ABC News Studios unravel this real-life mystery of friendship, obsession, and deadly deception.

Watch: Mr. & Mrs. Murder

10. Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror

After enduring years of torment from a relentless stalker, Samantha is abducted and trapped inside a soundproof box — forced to outthink her captor to survive. This ABC News Studios true crime documentary reveals her extraordinary escape and the painful decision that followed: guarantee her safety now or risk everything to make him truly pay.

Watch: Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror

11. The Murder of Gabby Petito: What Really Happened (2022)

A cross-country road trip turned tragic when 22-year-old Gabby Petito vanished, igniting a nationwide search that unfolded in real time on social media. The Murder of Gabby Petito: What Really Happened chronicles the investigation and manhunt for her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, in a case that captivated the world.

Watch: The Murder of Gabby Petito: What Really Happened *

*The Murder of Gabby Petito: What Really Happened requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

12. Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein built an empire of wealth and power on exploitation and lies. Behind the private jets and palaces was a predator whose crimes left countless lives in ruin. Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein? exposes his enablers, his victims’ fight to be heard, and the disturbing questions that still surround his death.

Watch: Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?

13. Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini

Sherri Papini appeared to have it all: a loving husband, a beautiful family, and an idyllic life. However, startling revelations about Sherri’s real self emerged when she was “kidnapped” in 2016. Discover this true-crime saga that captivated the world, and the shocking twists and turns that led to her incarceration.

Watch: Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini

14. How I Caught My Killer

Can a victim help authorities solve their own murder case from beyond the grave? Despite what you may believe, it’s totally possible. The true stories in this Hulu Original docuseries demonstrate how.

Watch: How I Caught My Killer

15. Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence

This captivating Hulu docuseries takes a deep dive into the scandal that shook Sarah Lawrence College, involving a student’s father, Larry Ray, and his manipulation and trafficking of other students. With Ray now behind bars serving a hefty 60-year sentence, the brave survivors are coming forward to share their stories, accompanied by exclusive photos and video clips that will send shivers down your spine.

Watch: Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence

16. Hunting JonBenét’s Killer: The Untold Story

The murder of JonBenét Ramsey is one of the most notorious cold cases in American history. In Hunting JonBenét’s Killer: The Untold Story, journalist Elizabeth Vargas tracks down new leads and DNA evidence.

For more on this captivating cold case, be sure to watch JonBenét: An American Murder Mystery * also streaming with Hulu + Live TV.

Watch: Hunting JonBenét’s Killer: The Untold Story *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

17. The Secrets of Hillsong

Once the megachurch of the stars, Hillsong’s unique branding coupled with celebrity pastor Carl Lentz was the perfect recipe to attract young millennials to worship in a way the world has never seen before. But can good marketing cover up the church’s foundation of scandal and sin?

Watch: The Secrets of Hillsong

18. God Forbid: The Scandal That Broke Down a Dynasty (2022)

The Falwells are a prominent family in the Evangelical Christian community. Once pillars of morality, Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife hit rock bottom after a scandalous affair exposed their righteous way of life to be a mere illusion.

Watch: God Forbid

19. Jeffrey Dahmer: Mind of a Monster

Discover how Jeffrey Dahmer went from a quiet and shy kid to one of the world’s most notorious serial killers in the documentary Jeffrey Dahmer: Mind of a Monster.

Watch: Jeffrey Dahmer: Mind of a Monster *

*Hulu + Live TV is required to watch Jeffrey Dahmer: Mind of a Monster.

20. Mommy Dead and Dearest (2017)

Gypsy Rose may have murdered her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard — but only because she was being confined and tortured at the hands of her own mother. Does Gypsy deserve to be convicted for Dee Dee’s death?

Watch Dee Dee and Gypsy’s story from the beginning with the Hulu Original biopic series The Act .

Watch: Mommy Dead and Dearest *

More Gypsy Rose Movies, TV Shows, and Documentaries

*Mommy Dead and Dearest requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

21. The 1990s: The Deadliest Decade

For many of us, remembering the ’90s brings feelings of warmth and nostalgia for a simpler time without the pressures of social media and being connected 24/7. However, our fond memories of the decade may cause us to forget the most notorious murders of all time.

Watch: 1990s: The Deadliest Decade

22. Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil (2018)

Through the cover of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), Warren Jeffs used his power as the president of the FLDS to control, manipulate, and exploit his followers, leading to a life sentence in prison. This A&E Network documentary uses exclusive interviews and footage to dive deep into the heinous crimes committed by one of the most wanted fugitives of all time.

Watch: Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

23. I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter (2019)

High school student Michelle Carter encouraged her boyfriend, Conrad Roy, to commit suicide via text. This two-part documentary series uncovers the big question surrounding the entire case — can one teenager be convicted for the suicide of another?

Follow along with Michelle and Conrad’s entire story by streaming the Hulu Original series, The Girl from Plainville .

Watch: I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter *

*I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

24. Fyre Fraud (2019)

Fyre festival advertising promised attendees a luxury experience with access to high-profile celebrities but delivered the extreme opposite. This Hulu Original documentary recounts the events leading up to and following the (as it turned out, non-existent) Fyre music festival. Fyre Fraud is a cautionary tale about what happens when the power of social media influence collides with money-hungry moguls.

Watch: Fyre Fraud

25. Untouchable (2019)

Untouchable gives an inside look at the rise and fall of Harvey Weinstein, as well as the scandal that sparked a movement. Learn how he acquired and protected his power for decades as allegations of sexual abuse threatened to engulf him.

Watch: Untouchable

26. Dead Asleep (2021)

Somnambulism, more commonly known as sleepwalking, is at the heart of this crime. Dead Asleep documents the murder of a young woman by her roommate and best friend, Randy Herman Jr.

Herman claimed to have been sleepwalking when he committed the murder and, therefore, doesn’t believe he should be held responsible. Follow the investigation and subsequent trial as jurors try to make sense of this bizarre course of events.

Watch: Dead Asleep

27. Secrets of the Chippendales Murders

It’s the entertainment company you know, the drugs, arson, and murder you don’t. Discover the dark secret story of Chippendales in this revealing four-part docuseries.

Learn more about the little-known crime surrounding the Chippendales in the Hulu series, Welcome to Chippendales , streaming now.

Watch: Secrets of the Chippendales Murders *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

28. The Murder of Laci Peterson

The A&E docuseries The Murder of Laci Peterson recounts the disturbing true story of a pregnant woman who went missing in Modesto, California. Follow what has become known as one of the most visible murder cases of all time from the initial search to the final verdict.

Watch: The Murder of Laci Peterson

29. Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery

The high-profile criminal case against Casey Anthony shook the world when she was found innocent in the death of her two-year-old daughter, Caylee, despite family claims and the staggering evidence against her.

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery provides a first-hand account of Anthony’s parents along with new revelations about this iconic criminal case.

Take a deeper dive into this case by streaming Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test and Cellmate Secrets: Casey Anthony * now on Hulu.

Watch: Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

30. Ted Bundy: Mind of a Monster

Ted Bundy is one of the most notorious and horrifying serial killers of our time. Ted Bundy: Mind of a Monster uses new and exclusive testimonies from Bundy’s friends and family to discover what really goes on inside the mind of a monster.

Watch a reenactment of the largest manhunt in history with the biopic film Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman .

Watch: Ted Bundy: Mind of a Monster *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

31. The Housewife and the Hustler

Tom Girardi — you may know him as the famous Los Angeles trial attorney or as the lawyer depicted in the 2000 film Erin Brockovich. You may even know him as the husband of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills * star Erika Girardi.

The Housewife and the Hustler uncovers the dark side of the legal titan, who is now facing serious allegations and disbarment for stealing money from the clients who trusted him.

Want to dig into more real crimes involving The Real Housewives? Watch The Housewife and the Shah Shocker on Hulu now.

Watch: The Housewife and the Hustler

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

32. Wild Crime

Follow the investigators tasked with solving some of the most heinous crimes that have taken place in the most beautiful places in the U.S. — its National Parks.

Watch: Wild Crime

33. The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (2019)

Elizabeth Holmes became the youngest self-made female billionaire with her tech company, Theranos. Then, she was also convicted for committing one of the most notorious acts of criminal fraud in history. Learn more about the rise and fall of Holmes and her company in The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley.

Intrigued? There’s more where that came from. Check out the Emmy Award®-winning original biopic series, The Dropout , streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley *

*The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

34. Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari

Money can buy first-class tickets and exclusive safaris, but it can’t buy a clear conscience. When a luxury getaway ends with a fatal gunshot in the African wild, whispers of greed, lust, and betrayal ignite an international scandal. This ABC News Studios documentary peels back the polished façade of a marriage where love and danger walk hand in hand.

Watch: Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari

35. Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara (2024)

In the early 2000s, a devoted fan built a fake online world around indie pop duo Tegan and Sara — deceiving friends, fans, and even the artists themselves. In this documentary special, the ABC News Studios team untangles a bizarre web of obsession and digital deceit, revealing how one catfisher manipulated an entire fandom for years.

Watch: Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara

36. America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition

From hidden bunkers and classified technology to billion-dollar conspiracies, this History Channel documentary special explores America’s most closely guarded secrets. It examines the powerful institutions and shadowy networks that influence our world — and the lengths they go to keep their truths buried.

Watch: America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition

37. Bad Romance: A Special Edition of 20/20

Love can be intoxicating — and sometimes, lethal. This special edition of ABC’s 20/20 dives into eight real-life crimes of passion where devotion turns dangerous and love leads to loss. Through exclusive interviews and first-hand accounts, these stories reveal what happens when relationships cross the line between affection and obsession.

Watch: Bad Romance: A Special Edition of 20/20

38. Blood & Myth (2025)

In the vast Alaskan wilderness, stories of monsters and men often blur together. Blood & Myth unravels the chilling true story behind one of Alaska’s most haunting legends — a brutal crime steeped in violence and folklore. As investigators close in, the line between myth and reality fades, leaving behind only the truth of what really happened.

Watch: Blood & Myth

39. Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer

To catch a killer, you have to think like one. Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer profiles Dr. Ann Burgess, the pioneering forensic nurse whose groundbreaking research helped the FBI build the art of criminal profiling and changed the way we hunt for the most wanted.

Watch: Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer

40. Daughters of the Cult

Born into the secretive world of Ervil LeBaron’s fundamentalist cult, a group of women tell their story of faith, control, and survival. Daughters of the Cult exposes the dark legacy of a self-proclaimed prophet whose reign of fear and violence tore families apart — and the survivors determined to end the cycle.

Watch: Daughters of the Cult

Discover More Cult Documentaries

More True Crime on Hulu

There are plenty more true-crime documentaries and shows to binge where that came from. With your Hulu subscription, you have access to investigative journalism shows like ABC’s 20/20 , I Dated a Psycho , and much more.