What makes a comfort show so comforting? Is it the light-hearted storylines that make you feel good? Or maybe it’s the jokes that make you chuckle no matter how many times you’ve heard them?

A comfort show can mean something different to everyone, but there’s one thing they all have in common — the ability to help viewers escape reality while bringing a sense of calm, stability, and familiarity to even the most stressful days.

We know you’ll always be loyal to your go-to comfort shows. But if you’re looking for a new series to add to your rotating list, check out these fan-favorite feel-good tv series streaming now on Hulu.

Feel-Good TV Series on Hulu

Do you need a good laugh and something familiar to escape reality with? Or do you simply need something comforting as background noise? No matter the case, you’ll love these popular comfort shows streaming now on Hulu.

Gilmore Girls

Let us introduce you to the ultimate comfort show of all comfort shows, Gilmore Girls — which is now streaming on Hulu.

In the cozy small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, you’ll find a tight-knit community living in the time before social media and smartphones. At the heart of it all is the charming and fast-talking duo of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore — a single mom and her teenage daughter whose bond is hilariously heartwarming. With its witty dialogue, quirky townsfolk, and endless cups of coffee, Gilmore Girls feels like a warm hug on a chilly day.

Watch: Gilmore Girls

Schitt’s Creek

How did this little-known Canadian comedy become one of the most beloved and most quoted shows ever? We think it’s the unhinged yet endearing characters, the heartwarming love stories, the legendary cast (including Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara), and brilliant jokes that will crack you up every time.

New to town? Stop acting like a disgruntled pelican and start streaming all six seasons of Schitt’s Creek now on Hulu .

Watch: Schitt’s Creek

Modern Family

Having a bad day? Always remember these important Phil’s-osophies:

“Watch a sunrise at least once a day,” and “If you love something, set it free — unless it’s a tiger.”

Modern Family — it will make you laugh, it will make you cry, and it will make you come back for more. Stream all eleven seasons of this beloved sitcom now on Hulu and check out our Modern Family insiders guide for more movies and shows from the cast streaming now.

Watch: Modern Family

New Girl

Who’s that girl? It’s Jess, and she’s our honorary comfort show queen. Fans of New Girl take solace in this slice-of-life sitcom through Jess’ relentless optimism toward ordinary life coupled with her unapologetic take on expressing her feelings.

Quietly funny, instantly relaxing, and highly nostalgic, you’ll fall in love with the splendidly quirky characters rooming together in apartment 4D.

Watch: New Girl

Only Murders in the Building

Are you one of those people who find comfort in true–crime documentaries ? If so, we’re confident you’ll love this fictional murder mystery series with a feel-good twist.

There’s murder, amateur sleuths turned podcasters, the brilliant comedic minds of Steve Martin and Martin Short, and an original Broadway patter song in Season 3 that will get stuck in your head for days. What more could you possibly need in a comfort show?

All seasons of Only Murders in the Building are streaming now — only on Hulu.

Watch: Only Murders in the Building

30 Rock

Tina Fey’s 30 Rock was meta before meta was even a thing — it’s a comedy television show about the behind-the-scenes development of a comedy television show. Take comfort in these short and easily digestible episodes as Tina, Alec Baldwin, and the crew break the fourth wall to include you in their inside jokes about the broadcast television industry.

All seven seasons of 30 Rock are available to stream now on Hulu.

Watch: 30 Rock

Glee

“Glee”: a feeling of immense delight, joy, and happiness.

How can you not feel good watching this musical dramedy show? Glee is literally in the name!

If musical numbers and positive lessons on friendship, teamwork, and self-discovery in a high school setting sound like your kind of comfort show, you’re in luck. All six seasons of Glee are streaming now on Hulu to watch and rewatch to your heart’s content.

Watch: Glee

Golden Girls

If laughter is the best medicine, then we’re writing you a prescription: an episode (or two, or three…) of The Golden Girls. Not only is it one of the funniest and most iconic sitcoms in television history, but you can’t help but feel like the fifth member of this iconic squad with each episode.

Just like Rose, Blanche, Dorthy, and Sophia, The Golden Girls aged wonderfully. So put on your best nightgown, grab a slice of cheesecake, and meet us on the lanai (the patio) because all seven seasons of The Golden Girls are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: The Golden Girls

Friends

They said, “I’ll be there for you,” and they really meant it. Escape from reality and jump into the lives of six twenty-something besties navigating life, love, and friendship in NYC with the sitcom that shaped a decade — Friends.

Watch: Friends *

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The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

You’re already singing the theme song in your head, aren’t you?

Nostalgic for the simplicity of the 90s? Before cell phones, the internet, and social media took over our lives, there were family-oriented sitcoms like Fresh Prince that made us feel all the feels. Will Smith stars in one of the most iconic TV comedies of all time, and it’s available for you to watch in its entirety on Hulu.

Watch: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Big Bang Theory

It all started with the Big Bang. 13 billion years later (in the year 2007, to be exact), The Big Bang Theory was created, featuring your favorite group of scientists and their not-so-nerdy next-door neighbor.

There are many aspects of this feel-good sitcom that make it so comforting, but it’s the consistency that keeps us coming back for more. For example, Sheldon will always sit in the same spot on the couch, the gang will play “geeky” games in their downtime, and that darn elevator will forever be out of order.

Watch: Big Bang Theory *

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It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Somehow, a loud and chaotic show about nothing can mean everything to those who find It’s Always Sunny oddly comforting — and we have to agree. What defines “feel-good” better than the laughs that ensue at the expense of an aloof group of best friends with zero life skills?

If It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is your go-to comfort show, you’re in luck. All 16 seasons are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Parks and Recreation

If you ask us, the best comfort shows are ones with strong female leads, like Amy Poehler in Parks and Recreation. No matter if you’re new to Pawnee or know the town by heart, you’re sure to be captivated by the series’ feel-good storytelling, strong themes of community and friendship, and of course, humor.

With Parks and Recreation, you can relax after an over-stimulating day because the stakes are never that high in the Pawnee Parks Department — though Leslie Knope would most likely beg to differ.

Watch: Parks and Recreation *

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How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother is the ultimate comfort show — it’s funny, incredibly heartwarming, and oh-so relatable. Follow along as Ted tells the nine-season-long story of how he fell in love by streaming How I Met Your Mother on Hulu.

Before you start a rewatch, be sure to check out the Hulu Original HIMYM spin-off, How I Met Your Father , starring Hilary Duff and Christopher Lowell — it could just be your new favorite feel-good series!

Watch: How I Met Your Mother

The Office

The Office is arguably one of the most popular comfort shows of all time. What makes this workplace sitcom so lovable that fans can re-watch the entire series over and over without getting bored? Maybe it’s the lightheartedness that helps viewers escape from reality. Or it could be the well-defined characters and hilarious one-liners that feel like personal inside jokes.

No matter why you keep coming back to Dunder Mifflin, we have to know… do you skip Scott’s Tots?

Watch: The Office *

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RuPaul’s Drag Race

Some people find the entertainment and escapism of reality television shows comforting, and we totally understand why — who doesn’t love immersing themselves in drama when it’s not your drama to deal with?

When it comes to drama (and positivity, fashion, and fierceness), there’s no one who delivers like RuPaul and the ruthlessly competitive drag queens ready to death-drop their way to stardom in each and every episode.

Seasons 9, 10, and 11 of Drag Race are available to stream now on Hulu.

Watch: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Frasier

Whether it’s the nostalgia, intelligent humor, or catchy theme song that keeps you coming back for more — fans can’t get enough of Kelsey Grammer’s quintessential 90s sitcom, Frasier.

Watch all eleven seasons streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Frasier

Seinfeld

Seinfeld has everything you want in a feel-good show — the familiarity of the 90s, the comfort of a tight-knit friend group, relatable storylines, a lovable cast, and laugh-out-loud jokes only Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David could create. Follow along with Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer in Seinfeld, streaming now (and later when you’re ready for a re-watch).

Watch: Seinfeld *

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Superstore

If you’ve ever worked in retail or customer service, you know the seemingly far-fetched situations in Superstore aren’t all that far-fetched. What’s more comforting than having a laugh at something you can relate to?

Laugh out loud with every episode of Superstore — all six seasons are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Superstore

The Simpsons

The Simpson family has been making us laugh since 1989, so there’s no wonder why it’s one of the most popular comfort shows of all time. Keep up with new episodes of The Simpsons weekly on Hulu.

Watch: The Simpsons

Bob’s Burgers

If Bob’s Burgers is your TV comfort food of choice (see what we did there), you’re not alone. Time and time again, this adult animated comedy has fans coming back for The Belchers — a wholesome yet very quirky family who accepts each other exactly as they are. No matter how tough times get, they always stick together and never lose hope. That’s as comforting as it gets if you ask us.

Get your fill of Bob’s Burgers on Hulu with all seasons streaming now.

Watch: Bob’s Burgers

Will & Grace

Will & Grace is the epitome of a feel-good sitcom. With loveable characters, heartwarming storylines, rib-tickling one-liners, and Karen’s iconic laugh, this classic 90s sitcom is sure to be your new favorite comfort show. Watch all eight seasons streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Will & Grace

Sister, Sister

Do you remember Tia and Tamara, twin sisters separated at birth and reunited as teenagers? Talk about nostalgia! Take a trip down memory lane and have a chuckle or two along the way with the beloved 90s comfort show, Sister, Sister. All six seasons are available for you to stream now on Hulu.

Watch: Sister, Sister

The Goldbergs

Need a good laugh and a light-hearted pick-me-up? Look no further than this 80s-inspired family sitcom that’s chock-full of nostalgia and guaranteed to make you laugh until you cry. Follow along as The Goldbergs try to make their chaotic lives appear picture-perfect in all 10 seasons streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: The Goldbergs

Scrubs

It’s not your average medical show . Scrubs is a hospital-based workplace sitcom that follows a group of over-the-top doctors and nurses as they attempt to navigate their eccentric patients, messy personal lives, and work friendships.

Whether you’re watching Scrubs for the first time or just the first time in a while, we’re willing to bet it will become a comfort show you’ll come back to again and again. All nine laugh-out-loud seasons are available to stream now on Hulu.

Watch: Scrubs

What We Do in the Shadows

Imagine a coven of vampires that are horrible at being vampires. Silly, spooky, and easy to watch, What We Do in the Shadows is the perfect show to watch over, and over, and over again. Stream all seasons of this vampire mockumentary sitcom now on Hulu.

Watch: What We Do in the Shadows