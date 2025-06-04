The Handmaid’s Tale is back for its sixth and final season.

If you’re a fan of Hulu’s most acclaimed original series , you probably have some questions about what’s to come. And if you’re new to Gilead, it’s time to join the resistance once and for all.

We’re breaking down The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 with episode recaps, streaming info, and more.

Watch: The Handmaid’s Tale

Is This the Final Season of The Handmaid’s Tale?

Yes, Season 6 will be the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6: Your Burning Questions Answered

WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW

Let’s dive into your Handmaid’s Tale questions for Season 6.

When Did the Last Episode of The Handmaid’s Tale Come Out?

The final episode of The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 6, Episode 10: “The Handmaid’s Tale”) started streaming on Tuesday, May 27 at 12:00 a.m.

Do June and Hannah Reunite in the Final Episode?

No, the mother-daughter pair don’t reunite in the Handmaid’s Tale finale. But June isn’t giving up the quest — no matter the cost.

Do June and Luke Stay Together?

June and Luke part ways because they don’t see eye-to-eye on how best to defeat Gilead. June wants to free the girls who are still there, while Luke wants to concentrate on guerilla warfare tactics. The split is amicable, and they vow to see each other again.

Does June Go Back to Gilead?

After Mayday frees the handmaids and kills most of Gilead’s high commanders, June returns to the Waterford home. In her former bedroom, she begins the process of writing a book about everything she experienced.

However, with Gilead still ruling over most of America, and Hannah still trapped in Gilead, June’s fight is most likely not over. Now in production, The Testaments, the sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, may shed light on how June might return.

What Happens to Janine?

Janine finally gets a happy ending — and perhaps a new beginning. After she’s freed from Gilead and the life of an abused Jezebel, Janine reunites with her daughter, Charlotte, in the now-liberated Massachusetts, with the help of Aunt Lydia and Naomi.

What Happens to Luke?

In the series finale, Luke and June go their separate ways. Luke commits to continue liberating states from Gilead. Luke and June vow to meet up again to find and free Hannah.

What Happens to Serena?

Serena and her son, Noah, live in a refugee camp. Though she has lost the prestige of being a military commander’s spouse, all she needs is her son.

Does the Rebellion End?

Although Massachusetts is liberated, the rebellion — and the effort to take down Gilead — continue.

How Many Episodes Are in Season 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale?

The sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale has 10 episodes. The last episode of the series has been available to stream since Tuesday, May 27.

What Is the Taylor Swift Song in The Handmaid’s Tale S6, E9?

Taylor Swift debuts her song “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” in the opening scene of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6, Episode 9: “Execution.”

What Was in the Cake on The Handmaid’s Tale S6, E8?

Rita, who was once Serena’s Martha, but is now posing as a “friend,” is tasked with baking an extravagant cake for Serena’s wedding. Unbeknownst to Serena, Rita is part of Mayday’s plan to sabotage the nuptials — not with a wedding massacre, but something more subtle: a drugged cake.

Although the exact substance is unknown, it becomes clear that Rita used some sort of delayed sedative to knock out the commanders after the reception, creating the perfect opportunity for Mayday to strike.

Who Is Commander Bell?

Commander Bell, played by actor Timothy Simons (from VEEP * and Candy ), is introduced in Season 6 as a particularly crude member of Gilead leadership — especially in his actions toward Janine at Jezebel’s.

However, Janine gets her revenge on him by letting Commander Lawrence in on a secret — Bell is leading the charge to get Lawrence on “the wall.”

*VEEP requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Who Is Commander Wharton?

High Commander Wharton — Rose Blaine’s father and Nick Blaine’s father-in-law — is an unseen character until this season. Portrayed by actor Josh Charles, Wharton emerges as a potential replacement for the villainous Fred Waterford, especially after Serena accepts Commander Wharton’s marriage proposal in Season 6, Episode 5.

What Is New Bethlehem?

Season 5 introduces Commander Lawrence’s concept of New Bethlehem: a reformed version of Gilead that treats its residents more humanely by eliminating the Handmaid role, along with most of Gilead’s other oppressive practices.

It’s no secret that Lawrence has long despised what Gilead has become — especially after the death of his wife, Eleanor — but his motivation to make New Bethlehem a success seems to be multifaceted. Not only does moving to New Bethlehem physically separate him from Gilead and create an opportunity for economic gain, but this new community might just give Lawrence the redemption arc he seems to want deep down.

New Bethlehem plays a major role in Season 6 as it begins to pick up traction and global recognition.

What Is No Man’s Land?

No Man’s Land plays a significant role in the Season 4 finale, when Nick helps June and the other Handmaids take down Commander Waterford in the lawless, unoccupied territory between Gilead and Canada.

In Season 6, Luke and Moira find themselves stuck in an abandoned waterpark located within No Man’s Land while working with Mayday and their plan to execute the most powerful commanders.

The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: Seasons 1-5

So much has happened since The Handmaid’s Tale premiered in 2017. Need a refresher? Stream these key episodes of the Golden Globe ® and Emmy Award®-winning series .

S1, E1: “Offred”

Watch how a hardworking wife, mother, and copy editor named June Osborne became Offred, a handmaid for a powerful commander. Get a glimpse into the culture and protocols of Gilead.

Watch: S1, E1: “Offred”

S1, E10: “Night”

Serena confronts Offred and Commander Waterford, and Moira (June’s best friend from childhood, now a handmaid) has a breakthrough. The Handmaids unite against Aunt Lydia (more or less a handler for the handmaids).

Watch: S1, E10: “Night”

S2, E1: “June”

Offred faces the consequences of her decisions and recalls the violent beginnings of Gilead. New friends attempt to help her.

Watch: S2, E1: “June ”

S2, E12: “The Word”

Offred and Serena see eye-to-eye. The wives initiate change in Gilead, and Offred faces an unimaginable decision.

Watch: S2, E12: “The Word”

S3, E1: “Night”

June goes to new lengths to reunite with Hannah (her daughter from her pre-Gilead life). Emily (a fellow handmaid) and Nichole (June’s daughter conceived in Gilead) complete a miraculous journey. June is welcomed to her new posting.

Watch: S3, E1: “Night”

S3, E13: “Mayday”

Tensions rise as June’s season-long efforts come to a head. Canada welcomes Gilead fugitives, but what about June?

Watch: S3, E13: “Mayday”

S4, E2: “Nightshade”

While held captive, the Waterfords receive impossible news that will make you gasp out loud.

Watch: S4, E2: “Nightshade”

S4, E10: “The Wilderness”

This episode is a must-watch before starting Season 5. June gets her sweet revenge at the end of the episode for a shocking season finale.

Watch: S4, E10: “The Wilderness”

S5, E1: “Morning”

In a quiet state of shock and vindication, June must confront the consequences of leading the charge on Fred’s murder.

Watch: S5, E1: “Morning”

S5, E9: “Alliance”

Armed with new allies and information, June and Luke launch a rescue mission to save Hannah from Gilead. Meanwhile, Serena gets a taste of her own medicine as a widow living under the strict rules of her new hosts.

Watch: S5, E9: “Alliance”

S5, E10: “Safe”

In the emotional Season 5 finale, June and Nichole escape Toronto as support for Gilead and violence toward refugees begin to spread throughout Canada.

Watch: S5, E10: “Safe”

Handmaid’s Tale FAQs

What Is The Handmaid’s Tale About?

The Handmaid’s Tale is set in a dystopian version of America ruled by the theocratic Republic of Gilead. Meticulously handcrafted by religious fundamentalists, this new America views women (now known as “Handmaids”) as property with one sole purpose — to reproduce.

The series is based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood and centers around Handmaid June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) and her relentless fight for freedom.

When Was The Handmaid’s Tale Written?

The Handmaid’s Tale was originally published in 1985, winning the Governor General’s Liberty Award. Atwood’s story was later adapted into a screenplay, an opera, and a ballet before coming to Hulu in 2017.

How Many Episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale Are There?

The Handmaid’s Tale currently has 56 episodes spanning five seasons.

Season 1: 10 episodes

Season 2: 13 episodes

Season 3: 13 episodes

Season 4: 10 episodes

Season 5: 10 episodes

Season 6: 10 episodes

Meet the Handmaid’s Tale Cast

Meet the main characters of The Handmaid’s Tale and discover more from the cast streaming now on Hulu.

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne

June Osborne is the fiercely determined protagonist of The Handmaid’s Tale, forced into a role of servitude in the oppressive and dystopian society of Gilead — formerly the United States. Throughout the series, she ruthlessly fights for freedom despite enduring unthinkable torture and suffering.

More Elisabeth Moss Movies and TV Shows

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Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford

Complex and calculating, Serena Joy Waterford is the wife of the powerful Commander Fred Waterford. Initially one of the founding masterminds behind Gilead, Serena grapples with the intense consequences of the world she helped build, including the loss of her own rights as a woman.

More Yvonne Strahovski Movies and TV Shows

*Dexter requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia

On the outside, Aunt Lydia seems like a heartless enforcer of Gilead’s strict laws. But as the series progresses, a twisted mix of cruelty and maternal instincts is revealed through her backstory and unstable mental state.

More Ann Dowd Movies and TV Shows

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Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo

A deeply emotional and at times erratic Handmaid, Janine faces unthinkable abuse and trauma for her defiance. Despite her suffering, she remains compassionate and never loses her childlike wonder — a quality the Commanders’ wives view as a threat.

More Madeline Brewer Movies and TV Shows

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O-T Fagbenle as Luke Bankole

June’s devoted husband Luke manages to escape Gilead and find refuge in Toronto — fighting Gilead and searching for June from Canada — a safe place for American refugees.

More O-T Fagbenle Movies and TV Shows

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Max Minghella as Nick Blaine

Nick, the father of June’s daughter conceived in Gilead, secretly splits his alliance between Gilead’s leadership and the Handmaids’ resistance movement.

More Max Minghella Movies and TV Shows

Samira Wiley as Moira Strand

Moira is June’s best friend from life before Gilead. Courageous and independent, Moira escapes Gilead early on — fighting for justice and June from across the Canadian border.

More Samira Wiley Movies and TV Shows

*The Sitter requires CINEMAX® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Bradley Whitford as Joseph Lawrence

Just because he’s an architect of Gilead, doesn’t mean Commander Lawrence is numb to the suffering of the Handmaids and the birth children he separated them from.

More Bradley Whitford Movies and TV Shows

Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello

Calm and diplomatic, Mark Tuello is a U.S. government operative working to undermine Gilead.

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Amanda Brugel as Rita Blue

As a “Martha,” Rita is responsible for performing domestic duties in the homes of Commanders, such as cooking, cleaning, and caring for their assigned family’s children. Unbeknownst to the households, however, many Marthas secretly aid Gilead’s underground resistance movement.

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Joseph Fiennes as Fred Waterford

As a high-ranking Commander within Gilead, Fred Waterford’s home is June’s terrifying first introduction to this new society.

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*Killing me Softly requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.