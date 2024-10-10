Television writer, director, and producer Ryan Murphy has captivated audiences for decades with his distinctively bold and innovative storytelling across various genres. From dark dramas to campy satires, his shows have redefined television and pushed the boundaries of traditional narratives. They also commonly feature star-studded casts we can’t get enough of.

Hulu is happy to be the streaming home of the best Ryan Murphy shows. From classics like Nip/Tuck and American Horror Story to his latest additions, including Grotesquerie and American Sports Story, check out these titles you can start streaming now.

New Ryan Murphy Shows on Hulu

Check out these new Ryan Murphy shows as part of FX and ABC’s fall 2024 TV lineup .

Grotesquerie

In Ryan Murphy’s new FX drama, Grotesquerie, Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash) is haunted by a series of crimes that seem eerily intertwined with her turbulent personal life. Desperate for answers, she leans on a “Catholic Guardian” journalist, Sister Megan, for help. But the more they unravel, the more the lines between good and evil are blurred.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce makes his acting debut in Grotesquerie, streaming exclusively on Hulu.

Watch: Grotesquerie

Grotesquerie First Look

Grotesquerie Release Date

Grotesquerie premieres on Wednesday, September 25.

Grotesquerie Cast

Niecy Nash as Det. Lois Tryon

Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon

Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie Mayhew

Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan Duval

Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd

Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon

Travis Kelce as Ed Laclan

Tessa Ferrer as Grace Finn

All Hulu subscribers can stream Grotesquerie on-demand with any Hulu subscription.

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American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez

In Ryan Murphy’s new anthology series, American Sports Story, each season dramatizes a headline-making moment from American sports history. Like American Crime Story, the series zeroes in on one controversial story at a time. The debut season unveils the shocking true tale of New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, whose tragic downfall in 2012 shocked the nation.

Watch American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez streaming now, exclusively on Hulu.

Watch: American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez

American Sports Story First Look

American Sports Story Cast

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Tim Tebow

Josh Rivera as Aaron Hernandez

Thomas Sadoski as Brian Murphy

Tammy Blanchard as Terri Hernandez

Norbert Leo Butz as Bill Belichick

Lindsay Mendez as Tanya Singleton

Jerry Levine as Robert Kraft

Doctor Odyssey

If you love Ryan Murphy’s emergency medical show, 9-1-1, you’ll want to get aboard Doctor Odyssey — a cheeky medical drama set at sea on a luxury cruise ship. Dr. Max is the new resident doctor on board, where he and his crew learn to handle high-stakes medical crises miles away from shore.

Watch new episodes of Doctor Odyssey live on ABC every Thursday throughout the season with a Hulu + Live TV subscription* or stream them on-demand the next day (Fridays) from Hulu’s streaming library.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Watch: Doctor Odyssey

Doctor Odyssey First Look

Doctor Odyssey Cast

Joshua Jackson as Dr. Max Bankman

Don Johnson as Captain Robert Massey

Phillipa Soo as Avery Morgan

Sean Teale as Tristan Silva

More Ryan Murphy Shows on Hulu

American Horror Story

Popular for its unique blend of horror, psychological drama, innovative storytelling, and eye-catching cinematography, American Horror Story is a popular Ryan Murphy series. Each season features its own self-contained story.

If you’re new to AHS, check out our guide to American Horror Story to discover how to watch the series in order and stream American Horror Stories for shorter (but just as scary) tales.

Watch the entire series now on Hulu.

Watch: American Horror Story

Glee

When you think of Ryan Murphy, you probably think of dark dramas and spine-chilling horror stories. But did you know Ryan Murphy is one of the creative minds behind one of the most popular comfort shows of all time?

No matter if you identify with the geeks, jocks, or popular kids, the glee club at William McKinley High School is saving a seat in the choir just for you. So sing along with these talented students as they do their best to navigate their teenage years.

Stream all six seasons of Glee now on Hulu.

Watch: Glee

American Crime Story

Some moments in our country’s history are so nefarious and shocking that their stories remain intertwined with the fabric of our culture, even decades later. From the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and the murder of Gianni Versace to the trial of former NFL star O.J. Simpson — take a deep dive into these true crime stories on Hulu.

Stream all three seasons of American Crime Story now on Hulu.

Watch: American Crime Story

9-1-1

Created by Ryan Murphy and inspired by the real-life experiences of emergency dispatchers, police officers, firefighters, and paramedics, 9-1-1 is an ABC primetime drama. This show will keep you on the edge of your seat as you immerse yourself in the professional and personal lives of these heroic first responders.

All seven seasons of 9-1-1 are available to stream on Hulu.

Watch: 9-1-1

Pose

Ryan Murphy’s groundbreaking LGTBQ+ drama series, Pose, is set in New York City’s vibrant ballroom scene during the HIV/AIDS crisis of the ’80s and ’90s. The Emmy®-winning series follows Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Blanca, an HIV-positive trans woman who supports and mentors queer youth rejected by their families.

All three seasons of Pose are available to stream now on Hulu.

Watch: Pose

Feud

No one does anthology series quite like Ryan Murphy (his six Primetime Emmys can prove it), and Feud is no exception. Explore the real-life stories of some of the most notorious feuds in history, including the Hollywood rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, and the retaliation of “the swans” against socialite and author, Truman Capote.

Stream both seasons of FX’s Feud now on Hulu.

Watch: Feud

Scream Queens

Take the thrills of American Horror Story but make it a campy and over-the-top satire, and you get Scream Queens — a Ryan Murphy horror comedy. The star-studded cast of this series includes Emma Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, Glen Powell, Taylor Lautner, John Stamos, and Nick Jonas.

Watch both seasons of Scream Queens now on Hulu.

Watch: Scream Queens

Nip/Tuck

Ryan Murphy’s first major hit show, Nip/Tuck, explores the definition of exterior beauty in the morally ambiguous world of plastic surgery. What qualifies as “beautiful” by society’s standards? What will people do to achieve it? And how far will the doctors who hold your potential beauty in their hands be willing to go?

Watch all six seasons of Nip/Tuck now on Hulu.