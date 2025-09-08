Football season may be starting, but television diehards know the real championship season is already here with the arrival of the 2025 Emmy® Awards. The awards ceremony will air live on Sunday, September 14 at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

Will anyone from The White Lotus cast break through? How will Severance stand up to new critical darlings like Paradise and The Pitt? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

What Channel Are the Emmys On?

The 2025 Emmys will stream live on CBS and Paramount+.* Hulu subscribers who miss the live program will be able to stream it on demand the following day.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

**The Emmys requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Who Is Hosting the 2025 Emmys?

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 2025 Emmy Awards. This will be his first time hosting the event.

You can get a sense for Bargatze’s comedic style by streaming Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas with Hulu + Live TV or Paramount+.*

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

**Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Hulu Emmy Nominations 2025

Hulu is the streaming home to over 80 2025 Emmy nominations. From The Bear to Only Murders in the Building, here are all the Emmy-nominated shows available to stream on Hulu: