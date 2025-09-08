When and Where to Watch the 2025 Emmy® Awards
September 8, 2025
Football season may be starting, but television diehards know the real championship season is already here with the arrival of the 2025 Emmy® Awards. The awards ceremony will air live on Sunday, September 14 at 8:00 p.m. EDT.
Will anyone from The White Lotus cast break through? How will Severance stand up to new critical darlings like Paradise and The Pitt? You’ll have to tune in to find out.
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
What Channel Are the Emmys On?
The 2025 Emmys will stream live on CBS and Paramount+.* Hulu subscribers who miss the live program will be able to stream it on demand the following day.
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
**The Emmys requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.
Who Is Hosting the 2025 Emmys?
Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 2025 Emmy Awards. This will be his first time hosting the event.
You can get a sense for Bargatze’s comedic style by streaming Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas with Hulu + Live TV or Paramount+.*
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
**Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.
Hulu Emmy Nominations 2025
Hulu is the streaming home to over 80 2025 Emmy nominations. From The Bear to Only Murders in the Building, here are all the Emmy-nominated shows available to stream on Hulu:
The Bear (13 nominations)
Dying for Sex (nine nominations)
Only Murders in the Building (seven nominations)
Abbott Elementary (six nominations)
What We Do in the Shadows (six nominations
Mid-Century Modern (four nominations)
Paradise (four nominations)
American Idol (three nominations)
Jimmy Kimmel Live (three nominations)
Welcome to Wrexham (two nominations)
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years (two nominations)
Celebrity Family Feud (two nominations
Jeopardy! (two nominations)
The Rookie (two nominations)
Shark Tank (two nominations)
The Simpsons (two nominations)
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (two nominations)
American Horror Stories (one nomination)
Bob’s Burgers (one nomination)
The Conners (one nomination)
Grotesquerie (one nomination)
The Handmaid’s Tale (one nomination)
Only Murders in the Building: Unlocking the Mystery (one nomination)
Patrice: The Movie (one nomination)
Press Your Luck (one nomination)
Say Nothing (one nomination)
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (one nomination)
Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) (one nomination)
Social Studies (one nomination)
The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat (one nomination)
Will Trent (one nomination)
Wheel of Fortune (one nomination)
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