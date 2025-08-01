Wondering where to watch the Alien movies? Hulu has all the movies from the Alien franchise available to stream now, including the Predator crossover films. Plus, the new FX on Hulu TV series, Alien: Earth, is streaming now.

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How Many Alien Movies Are There?

There are currently seven films in the Alien franchise, including the latest installment, Alien: Romulus (2024). If you include the Alien and Predator crossover films, there are nine movies in total.

Alien (1979)

In the vastness of deep space, the Nostromo starship crew investigates a mysterious distress signal from an alien vessel, where they discover a dangerous creature.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the original Alien film stars Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, and John Hurt.

Watch: Alien

Aliens (1986)

Many years after the events of Alien, Lieutenant Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) sets off to save a human colony on planet LV-426, where she finds a young girl named Newt (Carrie Henn) — the only survivor of an Alien attack.

From the directorial mind of James Cameron, Aliens stars Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn, and Bill Paxton.

Watch: Aliens

Alien 3 (1992)

Lieutenant Ripley faces another alien predator after her spaceship crash-lands on the remote planet of Fiorina 161 — this time, without weapons or modern technology.

Sigourney Weaver, Charles S. Dutton, and Charles Dance star in this Alien film directed by David Fincher.

Watch: Alien 3

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

About 200 years after the tragic events of Alien 3, the late Lieutenant Ripley is resurrected through a DNA cloning process gone awry.

Sigourney Weaver, Winona Ryder, and Ron Perlman star in Alien: Resurrection directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet.

Watch: Alien: Resurrection

Prometheus (2012)

In the first of two Alien franchise prequel films, the search to understand the origin of mankind leads a team of explorers to the darkest parts of the universe. Shaw (Noomi Rapace) and Holloway (Logan Marshall-Green) are the two brilliant young scientists leading the expedition when their crew encounters the unimaginable.

Ridley Scott returns to direct Prometheus, starring Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, and Charlize Theron.

Watch: Prometheus

Alien: Covenant (2017)

After the events of Prometheus, Alien: Covenant continues this Alien prequel storyline on a seemingly perfect uncharted planet — or so the crew of colony ship Covenant think. While on a mission to colonize the planet, the crew discovers dark secrets as they explore it.

Directed by Ridley Scott, Alien: Covenant stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, and Billy Crudup.

Watch: Alien: Covenant

Alien: Romulus (2024)

Bridging the gap between Alien and Aliens, the newest Alien film goes back to the franchise’s roots by following a group of young space colonists. While exploring an abandoned space station, they come face-to-face with a hostile alien life form.

Starring Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, and Spike Fearn, and directed by Fede Álvarez — Alien: Romulus is streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Alien: Romulus

Where Can I Watch Alien: Earth?

You can watch Alien: Earth, the first TV series in the Alien franchise, exclusively on Hulu.

Alien: Earth takes place on a dystopian Earth — ruled by a handful of huge corporations — in the year 2120, two years prior to the events of Alien.

A research spacecraft plummets to Earth, letting its treacherous live contents spill out — threatening the entire globe. A robot-human hybrid named Wendy, along with a team of soldiers, look into the crash and try to slow the emerging danger it has released.

Alien: Earth premiered Tuesday, August 12.

Watch: Alien: Earth

How to Watch Alien Movies in Order

You can watch the Alien movies (plus Alien: Earth) in order, including by release date and by chronological timeline according to canon — with or without the Predator movies.

If you’re venturing into the Alien franchise for the first time, we recommend watching the movies in order by release date. But if you’re no stranger to the saga, and want a refresher before seeing the newest Alien movie or the first-of-its-kind show, try re-watching it in chronological order according to the canon timeline to trace the arc of the series from a new perspective.

Whether you’re a green recruit or a seasoned warrior, you can stream the Alien movies now on Hulu in whichever order you choose.

In Order by Release Date

Alien Aliens Alien 3 Alien: Resurrection Prometheus Alien: Covenant Alien: Romulus TV series, Alien: Earth

Chronologically by Canon Timeline

Prometheus — Set in 2089, it explores the origins of the Alien creatures. Alien: Covenant — Set in 2104, it continues the Prometheus storyline.



(If you’d like, you can watch episodes of the new TV series Alien: Earth — set in 2120 between Alien: Covenant and Alien — premiering on Friday, August 15.) Alien — Set in 2122, this is the first film in the Alien series. Alien: Romulus — This is set in 2142 and bridges Alien and Aliens. Aliens — Set in 2179, it follows the events of Alien. Alien 3 — This is set in 2179 and directly follows the events of Aliens. Alien: Resurrection — Set in 2379, this film takes place 200 years after Alien 3.

In Order With the Predator Movies

Though the Alien movies take place in the same universe as the Predator movies , they are two separate entities with their own characters and storylines. If you’d like to include the Predator movies in your Alien movie marathon, here’s how they fit within each watch order:

Chronologically by Release Date:

Chronologically by Canon Timeline: