Hulu Exclusive: Happy Hell-o-ween, A Family Guy Halloween Special

It’s not a Halloween celebration on Hulu without the Griffins and their antics

The Griffins are back with a devilish new special. Scroll for details on the voice cast, how to watch the special as part of your Huluween lineup, and a chance to reacquaint yourself with some freakin’ wicked Family Guy characters like Super Devil and Death.

Where To Watch The Family Guy Halloween Special: Happy Hell-o-ween

The special is streaming now on Hulu. Don’t keep The Devil waiting.

Sign up for Hulu

Watch: Family Guy

Guest Star Kieran Culkin As The Devil

Kieran Culkin guest-stars as The Devil, who quickly gets fed up with Brian and Stewie’s shenanigans after they arrive in hell.

The Devils Of Family Guy

Over the years, the Griffins have encountered more than their fair share of evil, including one Grim Reaper just trying to do his job.

The Devil, Aka Satan

The Devil gets his moment in the spotlight in Happy Hell-o-ween, but he’s been lurking in the Griffins’ lives for some time. Here are a couple of his most memorable cutaway appearances.

In Season 2, Episode 11, “A Picture Is Worth 1,000 Bucks,” Peter exclaims that he’d sell his soul to become famous. Cut to The Devil, who’s initially excited but then learns that Peter’s already sold his soul, twice.

In Season 6, Episode 7, “Peter’s Daughter,” we catch a glimpse of doggy hell, where Satan tortures dogs by scaring them with a vacuum cleaner.

Super Devil

In Season 5, Episode 15, “Boys Do Cry,” a Texas news report reveals that Vatican scientists have discovered a new, even more dangerous Devil. Super Devil is at least six inches taller than the normal devil, rides a flying motorcycle, and has a jar of marmalade that scientists think causes people to commit adultery.

Death

Death, depicted as the classic Grim Reaper, first appears on the show in Season 2, Episode 6, “Death Is a Bitch.” Death injures his ankle and decides to recover at the Griffin home, while Peter is forced to take over his duties.

We get more insight into Death’s personality in Season 3, Episode 6, “Death Lives.” He’s socially awkward, quite romantic, and has an overbearing mother. We even get to see what hides beneath his signature hood.

Death makes many more notable appearances, including Season 3, Episode 9, “Mr. Saturday Knight” and Season 4, Episode 21, “I Take Thee, Quagmire.” In Season 10, Episode 9, “Grumpy Old Man,” Death himself dies, and we’re briefly introduced to Super Death.

Where To Watch Family Guy

All 24 seasons , including fan-favorite episodes like “Road to Rhode Island,” “Lois Kills Stewie,” and the Star Wars parodies , are streaming on Hulu.

Watch: Family Guy

More Adult Animation On Hulu

These adult animation favorites find humor in situations that range from relatable and mundane to intergalactically absurd.

American Dad!

An animated series that revolves around Stan Smith, a CIA agent in Langley Falls, Virginia, whose main objective in life is national security. His family, a talking goldfish, and a space alien he rescued from Area 51 keep Stan busy while he tries to prevent terrorist activity in the U.S.

Watch: American Dad!

Futurama

Matt Groening's hilarious animated series follows a pizza delivery man named Fry who is accidentally cryogenically frozen in 1999 and wakes up 1,000 years later to a brave new world that in some ways hasn't progressed much beyond the 20th century.

Watch: Futurama

Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty is a show about a sociopathic scientist who drags his unintelligent grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Created and executive produced by Dan Harmon ( Community , Channel 101) and Justin Roiland (House of Cosbys).

Watch: Rick and Morty with the Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle

Learn more about the Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle

The Simpsons

This beloved animated comedy tells the story of the Simpson family and the residents of the typical American town of Springfield. Homer Simpson works at the local nuclear plant and does his best to lead his family, but often finds that they are leading him. Living with Homer at 742 Evergreen Terrace are loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa, and pacifier-sucking baby Maggie.

Watch the latest season of The Simpsons on Hulu. Watch all other seasons and Disney+ Exclusives with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle.*

Learn More About The Disney+, Hulu Bundle

Watch: The Simpsons

King of the Hill

King of the Hill depicts the life and times of Hank Hill, his family, and their neighbors in the fictional suburb of Arlen, Texas, the heartland of America. A hard-working, loyal family man and proud Texan, Hank always strives to be a voice of common sense and reason. After years away, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed America, while Bobby balances owning a restaurant and enjoying life as a young adult.

Watch: King of the Hill

Solar Opposites

A team of four aliens escapes their exploding home world only to crash-land into a move-in-ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo and Yumyulack only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry and Jesse love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them, and terraform the Earth.

Watch: Solar Opposites

*Available for U.S. residents, 18+ only. Location data required to watch certain content. Select Hulu content available via Disney+; additional content only available via Hulu app. Offer valid for eligible subscribers only. Additional terms, app feature and device restrictions apply. For more information visit the Disney+ Help Center. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.