‘Family Guy’ Streaming Guide: How To Watch Every Season on Hulu

A lot has happened since Peter Griffin first showed up on television in 1999. Hundreds of episodes later, Family Guy is still finding new ways to surprise viewers and keep them laughing.

Hulu has every season available to stream, including the complete Season 24. Whether you’re looking to catch up on the latest season, revisit favorite Family Guy episodes , or explore some of the show’s popular specials, here’s where to start.

Where To Watch Family Guy

Wondering where to watch Family Guy? Hulu is your streaming destination for all of Peter Griffin’s questionable decisions and Stewie’s latest schemes.

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How Many Seasons of Family Guy Are on Hulu?

The Griffins have been making audiences laugh for decades, and Hulu has every episode of Family Guy ready for you to stream. Revisit an old favorite or see what you’ve been missing.

Can You Watch New Family Guy Episodes on Hulu?

Yes! New episodes of Family Guy are available to stream on Hulu the day after they air on FOX.

Family Guy Season 24 on Hulu

The complete 15-episode season of Family Guy is available to stream now, including two Hulu-exclusive holiday specials — “Halloween 2025: A Little Fright Music” and “Holiday 2025: Disney’s Hulu’s Family Guy’s Hallmark Channel’s Lifetime’s Unoriginal Holiday Movie.”

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What Is Family Guy Season 24 About?

In Season 24, Lois and Stewie bond over Brian’s edibles, Peter gives therapy a try, and an entire episode is dedicated to a pair of boots that make Stewie slightly taller.

Episodes flow easily between classic Griffin family antics and elaborate parodies of The Lord of the Rings, Hamlet, and To Kill a Mockingbird.

What’s New in Season 24?

The latest installment of the series continues to drop our favorite animated family into bizarre scenarios. Lois and Meg’s love for pumpkin spice turns criminal, Brian gains the uncanny ability to sniff out illnesses, and Rupert finds himself betrothed. Meanwhile, Joe manages to gain more notoriety while slumbering than he ever did during his waking hours.

Season 24 also includes the series’ 450th episode, a milestone few animated comedies ever reach. It’s a landmark moment for a show that has somehow made an evil genius baby, a talking dog, and a giant chicken part of the same universe for more than two decades.

Do You Need To Watch Earlier Seasons First?

No. Family Guy has always been the kind of show where you can jump in almost anywhere. And if one episode turns into three and three turns into an entire weekend, Hulu has every episode from every season waiting for you — along with plenty of other adult cartoon comedies to explore.

More Family Guy To Stream on Hulu

Family Guy Star Wars Episodes

The Griffins head to a galaxy far, far away in a trilogy of Star Wars parody specials that have become some of the series’ most memorable episodes. Peter takes on Han Solo, Chris steps into the role of Luke Skywalker, and Stewie embraces his inner Darth Vader.

All three Family Guy Star Wars specials are available to stream on Hulu.

Family Guy Holiday Specials

When holidays get the Family Guy treatment, seasonal celebrations inevitably go sideways in Quahog. If you’re looking for festive viewing with a Griffin family twist, Hulu has holiday-themed Family Guy episodes ready to add to your watchlist, including the “Disney’s Hulu’s Family Guy’s Hallmark Channel’s Lifetime’s Unoriginal Holiday Movie” episode.

Family Guy Cast

The Griffin family has been at the center of Family Guy for more than two decades. Here are the voices behind the show’s most recognizable characters.

Peter Griffin (Voiced by Seth MacFarlane)

Peter is the Griffin family’s lovable patriarch whose confidence often exceeds his judgment.

Lois Griffin (Voiced by Alex Borstein)

Lois does her best to keep the family on track, even when the rest of the household has other plans.

Stewie Griffin (Voiced by Seth MacFarlane)

Stewie is a baby with ambitions of world domination and surprisingly sophisticated one-liners.

Brian Griffin (Voiced by Seth MacFarlane)

Brian is the Griffins’ talking dog, occasional voice of reason, and Stewie’s closest companion.

Meg Griffin (Voiced by Mila Kunis)

As the eldest sibling, Meg frequently serves as the unfortunate target for the rest of the household’s relentless teasing.

Chris Griffin (Voiced by Seth Green)

Chris is the Griffins’ teenage son whose train of thought doesn’t always reach its destination, but he’s happy to come along for the ride.

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