Best Family Guy Episodes: Funniest and Most Popular Episodes

Since debuting on FOX in 1999, Family Guy has created some of the most recognizable moments in both adult animated comedy and pop culture. Whether it’s a giant chicken fight, a satirical take on a hot-button issue, or Peter Griffin starring in another unprompted musical number, the series has produced no shortage of fan-favorite episodes.

We’ve ranked the 15 funniest Family Guy episodes of all time, spotlighting the quotes, jokes, and storylines fans still revisit all these years later — and you can stream them all on Hulu.

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The 15 Funniest Family Guy Episodes of All Time

#15: S2 Episode 3: ‘Da Boom’

The Griffins survive the Y2K apocalypse and set out to rebuild civilization after society collapses. For Peter, the end of the world is less of a crisis and more of a fresh start for bad ideas.

Why it made the list: “Da Boom” introduced the giant chicken rivalry, kicking off one of the most iconic recurring jokes in Family Guy.

Watch: Family Guy , S2 Episode 3: “Da Boom”

#14: S2 Episode 6: ‘Death Is a Bitch’

When Peter comes face-to-face with death, the Grim Reaper twists his ankle while coming to collect him. With Death temporarily out of commission, nobody on Earth can die. Turns out, that’s a bigger problem than you’d think.

Why it made the list: This episode introduced Death, one of Family Guy’s most beloved recurring characters. His dry delivery and exasperated relationship with Peter created a comedic pairing that never gets old.

Watch: Family Guy , S2 Episode 6: “Death Is a Bitch”

#13: S4 Episode 20: ‘Patriot Games’

After Tom Brady witnesses Peter steamrolling anyone standing between him and a bathroom, he recruits him to play for the New England Patriots. The newfound fame quickly goes to Peter’s head.

Why it made the list: “Patriot Games” transformed “Shipoopi,” a song from The Music Man, into one of the most iconic musical numbers in Family Guy. Between the sports satire and endlessly quotable moments, it’s an episode fans revisit again and again.

Watch: Family Guy , S4 Episode 20: “Patriot Games”

#12: S7 Episode 2: ‘I Dream of Jesus’

Peter becomes obsessed with “Surfin’ Bird,” a song that is painfully annoying to everyone but him. When Brian and Stewie decide they’ve had enough, they destroy every copy of the record they can find in Quahog. Peter’s search for a replacement eventually leads him to a used record store, where he discovers Jesus working behind the counter.

Why it made the list: Peter’s obsession with “Surfin’ Bird” became one of the most recognizable running jokes throughout Family Guy. The episode’s willingness to push the joke far beyond its breaking point (and somehow make it even funnier) helped cement it as a fan favorite.

Watch: Family Guy , S7 Episode 20: “I Dream of Jesus”

#11: S4 Episode 6: ‘Petarded’

Peter becomes convinced he’s a genius after winning a game of Trivial Pursuit (Kid Edition), so Brian challenges him to prove it with an IQ test. The results reveal that Peter is actually disabled, but he quickly discovers there may be advantages to his newly realized condition.

Why it made the list: “Petarded” takes one of Peter’s most misguided assumptions and follows it to its logical conclusion — well, logical to everyone but Peter. The episode remains one of the most discussed entries in the series thanks to its boundary-pushing humor and a premise that feels unmistakably Peter Griffin.

Watch: Family Guy , S4 Episode 6: “Petarded”

#10: S6 Episode 1: ‘Blue Harvest’

In Family Guy’s retelling of Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV), Peter takes on the role of Han Solo, Chris becomes Luke Skywalker, and Stewie embraces the Dark Side as Darth Vader. The beloved sci-fi film gets the full Griffin family treatment, complete with cutaway gags, pop-culture references, and plenty of intergalactic dysfunction.

Why it made the list: “Blue Harvest” proved that Family Guy could successfully parody one of the most beloved franchises of all time without losing its own identity. The episode was such a hit that it launched an entire trilogy of Star Wars specials.

Watch: Family Guy S6 Episode 1: “Blue Harvest”

#9: S6 Episode 4: ‘Stewie Kills Lois’

When Lois and Peter leave for a cruise without him, Stewie’s jealousy quickly reignites one of his favorite hobbies: plotting against Lois. This time, however, he decides to stop making threats and start taking action.

Why it made the list: For years, Stewie’s threats against Lois were one of Family Guy’s longest-running jokes. This episode turned that running gag into a memorable storyline by asking the question fans never expected an answer to: What if Stewie actually went through with it?

Watch: Family Guy S6 Episode 4: “Stewie Kills Lois”

#8: S6 Episode 5: ‘Lois Kills Stewie’

The second half of the story picks up with Stewie on the run and pursuing a new world-domination scheme in Washington, D.C. As the mystery surrounding Lois’ fate continues to unfold, the episode delivers a series of twists that keep viewers guessing until the very end.

Why it made the list: “Stewie Kills Lois” asked the question and “Lois Kills Stewie” delivered the payoff. The episode’s twists and conclusion helped cement the two-parter as one of the most memorable stories in Family Guy history.

Watch: Family Guy S6 Episode 5: “Lois Kills Stewie”

#7: S5 Episode 18: ‘Meet the Quagmires’

When Death grants Peter the chance to relive a night from his youth, he accidentally alters the future by blowing off Lois. When he returns to the present, Peter discovers that one night changed everything — and that Lois Griffin is now Lois Quagmire.

Why it made the list: The episode pairs one of Family Guy’s best recurring characters with a clever alternate-timeline scenario. The result is a memorable what-if story that proves Peter’s decisions can have surprisingly significant consequences.

Watch: Family Guy S5 Episode 18: “Meet the Quagmires”

#6: S8 Episode 17: ‘Brian & Stewie’

For most of the episode, it’s just Brian and Stewie in a locked bank vault. With no way out and no supporting cast to distract them, the pair end up discussing subjects they’d normally rather avoid.

Why it made the list: With no cutaway gags, subplots, or supporting characters, “Brian & Stewie” puts the show’s most beloved duo front and center. The episode reminds fans why this unlikely friendship is one of Family Guy’s most enduring dynamics.

Watch: Family Guy S8 Episode 17: “Brian & Stewie”

#5: S4 Episode 14: ‘PTV’

When a wave of new FCC regulations begins cracking down on television content, Peter responds the only way he knows how: by launching his own uncensored TV station from the Griffin family home. The network quickly becomes a hit — and a target for the FCC.

Why it made the list: “PTV” takes aim at television censorship with the same irreverence that made Family Guy famous. Between its sharp satire and memorable musical numbers, it’s often cited as one of the series’ funniest commentaries on pop culture.

Watch: Family Guy S4 Episode 14: “PTV”

#4: S2 Episode 13: ‘Road to Rhode Island’

A lost set of plane tickets leaves Brian and Stewie stranded on the opposite side of the country with no easy way home. As the pair make their way back to Rhode Island, the road trip takes them through one misadventure after another, and gives Brian a chance to revisit his past.

Why it made the list: The episode’s mix of comedy, heart, and the fan-favorite “Road to Rhode Island” musical number helped establish Brian and Stewie as one of the show’s strongest duos.

Watch: Family Guy S2 Episode 13: “Road to Rhode Island”

#3: S9 Episode 1: ‘And Then There Were Fewer’

An invitation from James Woods brings several Quahog residents together for a weekend getaway at a remote mansion. When a murder turns the trip into a full-blown whodunit, the remaining guests must uncover the killer before someone else becomes the next victim.

Why it made the list: Murder mysteries aren’t usually part of the Griffin family playbook, which is exactly what makes this episode so memorable. By blending genuine suspense with classic Family Guy humor, the series created one of its most distinctive episodes.

Watch: Family Guy S9 Episode 1: “And Then There Were Fewer”

#2: S8 Episode 1: ‘Road to the Multiverse’

One minute Brian and Stewie are exploring a world ruled by dogs. Next, they’re dropped into a reality where Christianity never existed. Stewie’s latest invention sends the duo hopping between alternate universes, each stranger than the last.

Why it made the list: The episode’s alternate universes provide plenty of laughs, but they’re also surprisingly thought provoking. By imagining worlds shaped by different histories and social norms, Road to the Multiverse becomes more than just another Brian-and-Stewie adventure.

Watch: Family Guy S8 Episode 1: “Road to the Multiverse”

#1: S10 Episode 5: ‘Back to the Pilot’

Brian and Stewie travel back to the events of Family Guy’s pilot episode, giving them a front-row seat to the show’s earliest days. Their visit doesn’t stay in the past for long, though, as one small change begins reshaping the future.

Why it made the list: More than a decade after Family Guy debuted, “Back to the Pilot” found a way to revisit the series’ origins while still delivering something completely new. The result is an episode that rewards longtime fans without leaving new viewers behind.

Watch: Family Guy S10 Episode 5: “Back to the Pilot”

More Must-Watch Family Guy Episodes

Family Guy Star Wars Episodes

Some of Family Guy’s most popular episodes take place in a galaxy far, far away. The series’ Star Wars trilogy parodies the original films with Peter, Stewie, Brian, and the rest of the main Family Guy cast stepping into iconic roles from the beloved franchise.

Check out our guide to the Family Guy Star Wars episodes for more on the trilogy.

Family Guy Holiday Episodes and Specials

Whether it’s Christmas, Halloween, or something in between, Family Guy has no shortage of holiday-themed episodes.

Alongside fan favorites like “How the Griffin Stole Christmas,” Hulu subscribers can also stream holiday specials including “Gift of the White Guy,” “Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Cheater,” “A Little Fright Music,” and “Disney’s Hulu’s Family Guy’s Hallmark Channel’s Lifetime’s Unoriginal Holiday Movie.”

Where To Watch Family Guy

Hulu is the streaming home of every season of Family Guy, including the complete Season 24. Check out our Family Guy streaming guide to learn more.

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