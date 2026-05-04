Family Guy Star Wars episodes stick surprisingly close to the original trilogy — right up until they don’t. Built around the characters and humor introduced by creator Seth MacFarlane, the specials create a condensed parody of Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV), Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V), and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (Episode VI).

For the best experience, it’s worth watching them in order. Here’s a breakdown of each episode and where to stream them.

How Many Family Guy Star Wars Episodes Are There?

There are three Family Guy Star Wars special episodes, each parodying one film from the original Star Wars trilogy.

“Blue Harvest” ( A New Hope parody)

“Something, Something, Something, Dark Side” ( The Empire Strikes Back

parody)

“It’s a Trap!” (Return of the Jedi parody)

Together, they complete the original trilogy, with each episode running longer than a typical Family Guy episode.

Family Guy Star Wars Episodes in Order

Family Guy Star Wars episodes follow the same sequence as the original trilogy, with each special parodying a different film. Watching them in order keeps the story consistent and lets the running jokes build from one episode to the next.

1. “Blue Harvest” ( A New Hope Parody)

A reimagining of Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV) infused with signature Family Guy wit.

Blue Harvest recounts Luke Skywalker’s joining of the Rebel Alliance, featuring Chris as Luke Skywalker, Peter as Han Solo, and Lois as Princess Leia. While staying true to the original narrative, the episode is packed with meta jokes, side tangents, and offbeat interruptions that interrupt the plot as it unfolds.

First debuting as an extended special, this installment establishes the series’ formula: a respectful homage constantly interrupted by comedic shifts that pivot the drama into absurdity.

Watch: Family Guy S6 Episode 1 “Blue Harvest”

2. “Something, Something, Something, Dark Side” ( The Empire Strikes Back Parody)

A darker chapter, matched with even more offbeat humor in this parody of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V).

“Something, Something, Something, Dark Side” picks up where the previous installment left off, tracking the ensemble as they navigate diverging narratives modeled after The Empire Strikes Back. Though it adheres to the cinematic framework of the original, the special prioritizes extended comedic riffs and nonsensical detours, notably during the pivotal Battle of Hoth and the rigorous Dagobah training sessions.

It builds on the first episode’s setup, with recurring jokes and character dynamics carrying through while still functioning as a standalone episode.

Watch: Family Guy S8 Episode 20 “Something, Something, Something, Dark Side”

3. “It’s a Trap!” ( Return of the Jedi Parody)

The trilogy wraps with a full parody of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (Episode VI).

“It’s a Trap!” brings the story to its conclusion, following the Rebels’ final push against the Empire. The episode keeps the major plot points intact — from the rescue mission to the final battle — while continuing to reinvent them with signature Family Guy one-liners.

As the final installment, it ties together the running gags and character arcs introduced in the earlier specials, completing the parody trilogy.

Watch: Family Guy S9 Episode 18 “It’s a Trap!”

Family Guy Star Wars Cast and Characters

Family Guy Star Wars episodes recast the original trilogy with the show’s core lineup, dropping familiar characters into iconic roles without changing much of the story itself.

Peter Griffin as Han Solo

Peter lands in the Han Solo role almost by default, moving through the story with his familiar confidence and lack of restraint. The plot hits the same beats, but his reactions rarely do, which is where most of the humor comes through.

Lois Griffin as Princess Leia

Lois portrays Princess Leia with a level of composure and leadership that remains consistent, providing a steady anchor for the character even when the surrounding tone turns toward the absurd.

Chris Griffin as Luke Skywalker

Chris carries the main storyline as Luke, playing it more low-key than heroic. The arc stays the same, but his quieter, more awkward delivery shifts the tone of some of the trilogy’s biggest moments.

Stewie Griffin as Darth Vader

Stewie as Darth Vader is a more natural fit. The character keeps Vader’s presence and authority but filters it through Stewie’s unapologetic delivery, making even the most serious moments feel slightly off.

Brian Griffin as Chewbacca

Usually right at Peter’s side, Brian fills the Chewbacca role throughout the trilogy. It’s a more reactive part, built around timing and physical comedy, but their dynamic still plays the same way it does on Family Guy.

Cleveland Brown as R2-D2

Cleveland Brown plays R2-D2, bringing his signature calm delivery to the iconic droid. By replacing the character’s traditional beeps with his own recognizable persona, Cleveland adds a comedic layer to beloved Artoo-Detoo scenes.

Quagmire as C-3PO

Quagmire fills the role of C-3PO, maintaining the droid’s anxious, talkative nature and blending it with his own unmistakable personality. His Star Wars parody character plays directly off Cleveland’s R2-D2, maintaining the duo’s classic dynamic.

Meg Griffin as Various Creatures

Meg appears in a series of smaller roles across the trilogy, popping up in quick visual gags as different characters and creatures. She isn’t tied to a single counterpart, instead showing up in a range of one-off appearances.

Where To Watch Family Guy Star Wars Episodes

You can stream all three Family Guy Star Wars episodes on Hulu, making it easy to watch the full parody trilogy in one place.

The specials are available as part of the broader Family Guy library, so you can jump between the parody episodes and other episodes without switching platforms. If you want to stick to the trilogy, watch them in this order:

Where To Watch Family Guy

You can stream the full Family Guy series on Hulu, including both classic episodes and newer seasons. If you’re looking for more shows in a similar lane, check out more of the best adult cartoons streaming now on Hulu.

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Where To Watch Star Wars