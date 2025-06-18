Who says cartoons are just for kids? In fact, some of the most popular TV shows for adults fall into the animation category. From fan-favorites, like Futurama, to the longest-running primetime TV show ever, The Simpsons, Hulu has a number of adult cartoons waiting for you to explore.

Wondering where to watch your favorite adult animation series, including brand new episodes of The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and Rick and Morty? Look no further — Hulu is your home for everything Animayhem .

Check out the 23 most awesome adult animation shows streaming now on Hulu.

The Best Adult Animation Shows on Hulu

1. Rick and Morty

If you’re late to the party, this fan-favorite centers around the eccentric Smith family — Jerry (Chris Parnell) and Beth (Sara Chalke), their two kids, Summer (Spencer Grammer) and Morty (Harry Belden), and Beth’s father, Rick (Ian Cardoni).

The thing is, Rick is a slightly sociopathic, alcoholic-mad scientist, who drags his grandson on wild adventures through the multiverse, where they both tend to cause a lot of trouble.

Watch Seasons 1 – 7 of Rick and Morty now. All caught up and ready for Season 8? Check out our Adult Swim guide for more information about how to stream new episodes on Hulu.

Watch: Rick and Morty

2. Bob’s Burgers

In a nondescript New England beach town, Bob Belcher (H. Jon Benjamin) and his family live in a tiny apartment above their small family restaurant, Bob’s Burgers. Bob and his wife, Linda (John Roberts), and their three kids, Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal) aren’t fancy. But what they lack in sophistication, they make up for in humor, heart, and the occasional fart joke.

Watch Seasons 1 – 15 of Bob’s Burgers streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Bob’s Burgers

3. Krapopolis

In this wildly goofy cartoon from Rick & Morty creator Dan Harmon, a family of oddball mythical beasts, gods, demigods, and mere mortals inhabit ancient Greece. With their dysfunction in full throttle, the family deals with life in Krapopolis, a city ruled by benevolent King Tyrannis. Other characters include Deliria (mom of Tyrannis), Stupendous (Deliria’s muscle-bound daughter), Hippocampus (a fish-ish sea creature), and the 1,000-year-old eternally nebbishy artist, Shlub.

Watch: Krapopolis

4. The Simpsons

Known for potentially predicting many of the major events in recent history, the Golden GlobeⓇ-winning series, The Simpsons, is one of the longest-running TV shows ever, with an astounding 36 seasons and counting.

Why has this adult animated comedy lasted so long? Our guess is the show’s satirical take on the average American family, current events, and pop culture.

While Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and baby Maggie are a bit on the dysfunctional side, the show centers around their love for each other and the connections they make in Springfield, the small town they call home.

Wondering where to watch The Simpsons? Stream new episodes now on Hulu.

Watch: The Simpsons

5. Family Guy

The EmmyⓇ-winning series , Family Guy, follows the Griffins — an eclectic, middle-class family from Rhode Island who aren’t always the most politically correct. Peter Griffin (Seth MacFarlane) and his wife, Lois (Alex Borstein), do their best to keep their three children, Meg (Mila Kunis), Chris (Seth Green), and Stewie (MacFarlane), alive with the help of their talking dog, Brian (MacFarlane).

Stream Seasons 1 — 24 of Family Guy now on Hulu.

Watch: Family Guy

6. Futurama

While delivering pizza on New Year’s Eve at the turn of the new millennium, Fry (Billy West) was cryogenically frozen. In the year 2099, 1,000 years later, his body is thawed, and he’s thrust into a futuristic and unfamiliar world.

With the help of his friends and coworkers, Captain Leela (Katey Sagal) and Bender (John DiMaggio) the flawed robot, Fry begins working for Planet Express Corporation — a delivery service that transports packages to locations across the universe.

Wondering where to watch Futurama? Watch all 12 seasons now on Hulu.

Watch: Futurama

7. Fugget About It

When mobster Jimmy Falcone sends mob boss Don Gambini sailing out the window, all gangster hell breaks loose. To save himself and his family from the inevitable hit, Jimmy enters the witness protection program and settles into a cozy Canadian hamlet. Now known as the MacDougals, the family has hilarious difficulty fitting their big city outlook into the folksy small town.

Watch: Fugget About It

8. Adventure Time

What is Adventure Time about? That’s a great question. Much of Adventure Time is very random, but fans think the show’s unusual and whimsical nature is what makes it so great. Get lost in the enchanted land of Ooo with Finn (Jeremy Shada), a teenage boy, and Jake (John DiMaggio), a 28-year–old dog with magical powers.

Watch: Adventure Time

9. Solar Opposites

Solar Opposites -- Season 4 -- (Courtesy of Hulu)

This Hulu Original follows a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home planet and land somewhere in middle America, where they live together in a suburban home.

The group disagrees on how they feel about Earth. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) are focused on the pollution and rampant consumerism, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) are enthralled with the human lifestyle — namely TV shows, snacks, and other indulgent activities.

Seasons 1 – 5 of Solar Opposites are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Solar Opposites

10. Aqua Teen Hunger Force

What do you get when a milkshake, an order of fries, and a meatball room together in the suburbs of New Jersey? Aqua Teen Hunger Force, that’s what. These walking, talking, fast food items work together to solve mysteries and annoy their neighbors in this edgy Adult Swim animation.

Watch: Aqua Teen Hunger Force *

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11. American Dad

From the creators of Family Guy, American Dad is a raunchier and more unhinged take on the life of an American family. CIA agent Stan Smith (Seth MacFarlane) is a paranoid man who will stop at nothing to protect his country and his family from terrorists. In addition to Stan, there’s his wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), and their two kids, Steve (Scott Grimes) and Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane). The Smith household is also home to a chain-smoking alien from “Area 51” named Roger and a German-speaking goldfish/human combo named Klaus.

Watch Seasons 1 – 19 of American Dad now on Hulu.

Watch: American Dad

12. King of the Hill

Follow along with salesman and patriarch Hank Hill, matriarch and three-time Substitute Teacher of the Year winner Peggy Hill, and their son, Bobby “That’s My Purse” Hill, as they tackle their small town’s biggest problems — like charcoal versus gas grilling, proper lawn maintenance, and all the finer points of government conspiracy theories.

Watch Seasons 1 – 13 of King of the Hill now on Hulu.

Watch: King of the Hill

13. Marvel’s Hit-Monkey

Set in the Marvel Universe, Hit-Monkey follows a Japanese snow monkey who saw his entire community killed by humans. To avenge his fallen friends and family, he teams up with the ghost of an American assassin to become a vigilante hitman. However, Hit-Monkey doesn’t want to kill just anyone, only those who deserve it.

Watch all episodes of Marvel’s Hit-Monkey now on Hulu.

Watch: Marvel’s Hit-Monkey

14. M.O.D.O.K.

Set in the Marvel Universe, M.O.D.O.K. is a stop-motion series centered around a supervillain named M.O.D.O.K. (aka Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) who has an abnormally large head paired with an alarmingly small body. Alongside his quest to conquer the world, M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) must learn to manage a failing marriage, two kids who need him, and an organization of evil.

Watch all 10 episodes of Season 1 of M.O.D.O.K. streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: M.O.D.O.K.

15. The Great North

Nestled in the fictional mountain town of Lone Moose, Alaska, Beef Tobin (Nick Offerman) lives with his four children: Wolf (Will Forte), Ham (Paul Rust), Judy (Jenny Slate), and Moon (Aparna Nancherla). After his wife walked out on them, Beef was left to care for their children on his own. With a strong emphasis on the love of a close-knit family, The Great North combines outlandish situations with heartfelt moments that can’t help but make you love it.

Watch Seasons 1 – 5 of The Great North streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: The Great North

16. Bless the Harts

Created by Emily Spivey and starring Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig, Bless the Harts focuses on a poor family living in the fictional southern town of Greenpoint, North Carolina. Jenny Hart (Wiig), together with her edgy daughter, Violet (Jillian Bell), and dramatic mother, Betty (Rudolph), live in a small home and — you guessed it — annoy each other to no end.

Jenny’s boyfriend, Wayne (Ike Barinholtz), is a country boy with a big heart who has stepped in as Jenny’s emotional support and Violet’s stepfather. While the show only has two seasons, the comedy from this all-star cast is a must-watch.

Stream Seasons 1 and 2 of Bless the Harts now on Hulu.

Watch: Bless the Harts

17. Universal Basic Guys

Endearing everymen Mark and Hank Hoagies are South Jersey brothers who lose their factory jobs when AI robots replace them. But the jobless and hapless bros aren’t hopeless: They each receive a tidy $3,000 per month through a government universal income program. In lieu of working, the two guys create problems, ignore advice, and engage in shenanigans.

Watch: Universal Basic Guys

18. Duncanville

From the minds of The Simpsons writers, Mike and Julie Scully, comes a comedy centered on the spectacularly unremarkable life of 15-year-old Duncan Harris (voiced by comedy icon, Amy Poehler). While he’s not the most exciting teen in the world, the dream world in his imagination takes him to extraordinary places.

Seasons 1 – 3 of Duncanville are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Duncanville

19. HouseBroken

Do you ever wonder what your pets do when you’re not around? Jill’s poodle, Honey (Lisa Kudrow), starts hosting group therapy sessions with the other pets in her neighborhood to talk about their struggles with their owners.

Watch complete Seasons 1 and 2 of HouseBroken now on Hulu.

Watch: HouseBroken

20. The Cleveland Show

Cleveland Brown (Mike Henry), former neighbor to Peter Griffin, leads this spin-off series with the same off-color humor fans of Family Guy have come to know and love. The show focuses on Cleveland and his son after they move to Cleveland’s childhood hometown in Virginia, where his long-lost love still resides.

Seasons 1 – 4 of The Cleveland Show are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: The Cleveland Show

21. Brickleberry

When dysfunctional forest rangers hear that their national park may be shut down, they put their heads together to save their workplace. To help them along their journey, a new ranger is added to the group to whip everyone into shape. Don’t let the friendly animation fool you — with explicit language, suggestive situations, and graphic violence, this show is definitely not for kids.

Watch Seasons 1 – 3 of Brickleberry now on Hulu.

Watch: Brickleberry

22. Archer

At an international spy agency, Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) has made a name for himself as the world’s greatest spy. He and the other members of his team embark on dangerous missions that range from attempting to retrieve lost high-value objects to plotting to steal priceless diamonds. However, the complicated relationships between the members of his team lead them to work just as hard at screwing each other over as they do at saving the world.

Seasons 1 – 14 of Archer are now on Hulu.

Watch: Archer

23. Crossing Swords

This Hulu Original fantasy series follows a kind-hearted peasant, Patrick (Nicholas Hoult), as he begins his job as a squire to the king in hopes of becoming a knight. However, his romantic notions of life among royals are quickly squashed when he realizes that everyone around him is corrupt and dangerous. War, murder, and crime run rampant inside the stone walls of the royal castle thanks to a slightly off-his-rocker king at the helm.

Both seasons of Crossing Swords are streaming now on Hulu.

Love the royal vibes? Catch more Nicholas Hoult in Hulu’s The Great .

Watch: Crossing Swords