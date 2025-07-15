Get ready for shark-infested fun, awe, and downright terror! Shark Week and SharkFest are back with a collection of adrenaline-spiking, scream-inducing shark documentaries to sink your teeth into.

Hulu has your VIP ticket to Shark Week and SharkFest, bringing you brand new series and documentaries that are sure to make jaws drop and pulses rise (scuba suit not required).

Whether you watch every year or you’re new to the thrill and excitement of shark season, Hulu has everything you need to watch Shark Week and SharkFest live and on-demand — here’s how.

Shark Week

There’s no need to hold your breath. Discovery Channel’s Shark Week is here! That means an entire jaw-some week of Discovery Channel programming will be dedicated entirely to these terrifying yet fascinating deep-sea predators.

Watch: Shark Week *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

When Is Shark Week 2025?

Shark Week airs Sunday, July 20 through Saturday, July 26.

What Channel Is Shark Week On?

For over 35 years, Discovery Channel has been the home of Shark Week — an entire week dedicated to shows, documentaries, and below-the-surface footage that will take you deep into the maw of one of the ocean’s most mesmerizing creatures.

How to Watch Shark Week Without Cable

No cable? No worries. Stream Shark Week live with Hulu + Live TV.

Hulu + Live TV subscribers get access to over 90 Live cable channels, including Discovery Channel.*

Can’t watch live? Record the Shark Week shows you want to watch on repeat with Hulu + Live TV unlimited cloud DVR .

Get Hulu + Live TV

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Shark Week Shows to Bite Into

Shark Week 2025 is slated to bring you the most epic shark encounters ever, including Dancing With the Sharks* — a brand new human-shark underwater dance competition hosted by Tom Bergeron. (Wonder if they’ll do “the swim.”)

Other new Shark Week specials include:

Air Jaws: The Hunt for Colossus ,* a seafaring search for the famous leaping shark (Colossus), who has been MIA for a decade

In the Eye of the Storm: Shark Storm ,* an up-close look at a 2024 spate of shark attacks on the gulp… err… Gulf Coast

Great White Assassins ,* a can’t-look-away examination of how killer whales can track and kill great white sharks

How to Survive a Shark Attack,* a handy guide from a shark attack survivor on what to do if you’re that rare, unlucky soul staring down a shark

But that’s only skimming the surface! Check out the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week line-up .

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*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

SharkFest

If you ask us, one week simply isn’t enough time to wade — or get fully immersed — into the vast ocean of streamable shark content. That’s why National Geographic (Nat Geo) is extending shark season all summer long with their annual SharkFest lineup, available to stream on-demand.

Watch: SharkFest

How to Watch SharkFest 2025

Watch SharkFest live on the National Geographic channel with a Hulu + Live TV subscription or on-demand with Disney+.

Select SharkFest episodes are available to stream on-demand from Hulu’s streaming library.

Bundle Hulu and Disney+

What Is SharkFest?

SharkFest is National Geographic’s month-long shark celebration. Enjoy fresh programming that highlights the biology, strength, and jaw-dropping magnificence of sharks.

What Channel Is SharkFest On?

The National Geographic channel is the home of SharkFest. Watch it live on Nat Geo* with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, or binge SharkFest specials on-demand with Disney+.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Fin-credible SharkFest Shows You’ll Want to Binge

Take a dive into the deep blue with fascinating new Nat Geo specials. First on the list is Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story . It’s an insider’s view of the making of Jaws (1975), the iconic water-logged tour-de-force that premiered a mere half-century ago.

Other sharky specials include Sharks Up Close , Investigation Shark Attack , Super Shark Highway , Shark Quest: Hunt for the Apex Predator , Sharks of the North , When Sharks Attack , and a boatload more.

Check out National Geographic’s SharkFest page for the full 2025 lineup.

SharkFest vs. Shark Week

It’s the annual shark programming you crave every summer, but on two different channels. SharkFest is National Geographic’s shark celebration available to stream with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Shark Week, on the other hand, airs during one week on the Discovery Channel.

You don’t have to “chews” one over the other. Watch both SharkFest and Shark Week live or on-demand in one place — on Hulu with Hulu + Live TV.*

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Shark Movies on Hulu

You didn’t think that’s all the shark-related content we have to offer, did you? Let your heart rate slow down before exploring these shark thrillers streaming now on Hulu — and don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Jaws (1975)

Jaws is the film that gave rise to popular culture’s collective sharkmania — and a decent amount of sharkphobia (aka “galeophobia”). After all, this is the film that made kids, and adults, too scared to even swim in the pool!

Steven Spielberg’s classic “fear-what-lurks” thriller is a must-watch for shark “fin”-atics. You don’t need a bigger boat to keep the movie marathon going with Jaws 2 (1978)* and Jaws 3 (1983)* — also available to stream on Live TV.

Watch: Jaws *

*Live TV plan required to watch Jaws, Jaws 2, and Jaws 3 on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Into the Deep (2025)

This thriller is a modern-day pirate story — with sharks in a starring role. The film centers around newlywed Cassidy, an oceanographer whose father was killed by a shark. Cassidy is forced to confront her fears when she and her husband embark on a deep-sea diving excursion and bandits force the crew into the shark-laden ocean.

Watch: Into the Deep

Maneater (2022)

Jessie and her friends are vacationing on a blissful island when they become the target of a relentless great white shark.

Watch: Maneater

No Way Up (2024)

An idyllic getaway comes to a crashing halt when the airplane carrying the would-be vacationers plunges into the Pacific Ocean. Trapped in the airplane’s cabin, the survivors must overcome a dwindling air supply, sharks, and horrible odds in order to survive.

Watch: No Way Up

The Last Breath (2024)

In this survival thriller, a group of college friends reunite to explore a World War II ship submerged deep under the sea in the British Virgin Islands. They become trapped inside the wreckage, with marauding sharks surrounding it. How will they get out alive?

Watch: The Last Breath

An ocean of shark stories, documentaries, and shows are available to discover on Hulu. Jump into the water and start exploring!