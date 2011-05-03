Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
The Amazing World of Gumball
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Gumball’s world is pretty run-of-the-mill. He’s chased around school by a T-Rex. He has a friend named Anton who’s a piece of toast. He’s got a crush on Penny, a peanut with antlers. His dad is a 6’4” bunny. His mom works at a Rainbow Factory. And his brother is a goldfish named Darwin. Yup, everything looks perfectly normal here.
Adventure Time
TVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!
Regular Show
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Mordecai – a sarcastic blue jay, and Rigby – a somewhat responsible raccoon, are best friends. They even work together at a park owned by Pops, a big lollipop-headed guy. Which seems normal enough. They’ve got a cranky gumball machine for a boss and they work alongside a Zen-like yeti named Skips. Yep. Everything is as regular as can be.
Doc McStuffins
TVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
A magical animated series about a six-year-old girl, Doc McStuffins, who has the ability to talk to and heal toys and stuffed animals! With the help of her stuffed animal friends, Doc runs a clinic for toys out of her playhouse. The series emphasizes the importance of lending a helping hand, or paw, when people and toys need it most.
Gravity Falls
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Twin brother and sister Dipper and Mabel Pines are in for an unexpected adventure when they spend the summer with their great uncle in the mysterious town of Gravity Falls, Oregon. Upon their arrival, Dipper and Mabel's huckster great uncle, also known as Grunkle Stan, enlists the siblings' help in running The Mystery Shack, a fun tourist trap he owns that overcharges unsuspecting customers. Although Dipper and Mabel quickly discover The Mystery Shack itself is a hoax, they sense there is something strange about their new town and together they begin to unlock the secrets of Gravity Falls.
Rugrats
TVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (1991)
See life from the ground up with Tommy, Chuckie, Susie, Lil, Phil, and the hardly angelic, Angelica. Usually led by fearless leader Tommy, the Rugrats turn the ordinary into the extraordinary and every day into the perfect setting for adventure!
Steven Universe
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!
Sonic Boom
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
It’s a Sonic you haven’t seen before — an ensemble comedy that pokes fun at action-adventure storytelling, but still manages to deliver plenty of adrenaline. Think malfunctioning giant tech-monsters, bizarre inventions, evil interns, and ridiculous conversations at high speeds. Our blue dude is the star of the show. But wherever he goes and whatever he’s up against, Sonic is aided by his sidekick, Tails, and his friends Knuckles, Amy, and Sticks and, of course, attacked by his arch nemesis, Dr. Eggman. The series is set in a wide-open world, where most of the characters live in and around an unnamed village. Just over the horizon is a vast landscape filled with beaches, jungles, mountains, undersea civilizations, cloud cities, frozen lakes, and more!
Curious George
TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2006)
For nearly 65 years, generations of young children have been charmed by the literary adventures of Curious George. Now George is ready for his next big adventure! Based on the best-selling Curious George books by Margret and H.A. Rey, the series expands George’s world to include a host of colorful new characters and original locales, while maintaining the charm of the beloved books. The series aims to inspire kids to explore science, math, and engineering in the world around them.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
TVY7 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2012)
Master Splinter allows the Turtles to visit the surface for the first time, where they'll learn the importance of working as a team, uncover the mystery of their existence, and face fearsome enemies such as the Kraang and the ruthless Shredder.
Hey Arnold!
TVY • Family, Animation • TV Series (1996)
Football-headed Arnold lives with his offbeat grandparents and pet pig in a boarding house inhabited by a bunch of eccentrics. With his best buddy Gerald, Arnold endures playground bullies, crushes, and everything else that comes with big-city life.
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1998)
The Powerpuff Girls centers on three sugar-coated superheroes, whose missions in life alternate between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch and saving the world before bedtime. The girls are frequently called upon by the town's childlike and naive mayor to help fight nearby criminals using their powers.
The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius
TVY7 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
Jimmy Neutron is the smartest kid in town. As a genius, Jimmy thinks most things can be solved with the invention of a new gizmo. But Jimmy usually takes the easy way out, and his backfiring gadgets result in comedic adventures.
Chowder
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Chowder follows an aspiring young chef named Chowder and his day-to-day adventures as an apprentice in Mung Daal's catering company. Although he means well, Chowder often finds himself in predicaments due to his perpetual appetite and his nature as a scatterbrain. He is also pestered by Panini, the apprentice of Mung's rival Endive, who wants Chowder to be her boyfriend, which he abhors.
The Penguins of Madagascar
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2008)
The Emmy® Award winning Penguins of Madagascar Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private are an elite strike force. At least, that's how Skipper would call them. Others say they're four cute penguins living among their animal brethren at the New York City Zoo.
Danny Phantom
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2004)
Danny Fenton is a typical teenager- sort of. An accident in his parents' lab gives Danny the ability to sense when a ghost is near and "go ghost" - transforming into Danny Phantom. The ghost hunting teen and his two pals work to stop ghostly villains.
We Bare Bears
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
We Bare Bears is a comedy about three bear siblings named Grizzly, Panda and Ice Bear. Each episode follows their awkward attempts at integrating with the human world in the San Francisco Bay Area, whether they're looking for food, trying to make human friends or scheming to become Internet famous. Whatever the situation, it's obvious that being a bear in the civilized, modern world is tough but at least they have each other!
Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends
TVG • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
What happens when children outgrow their imaginary friends? They take them to Madame Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, a vast Victorian mansion with endless rooms and hundreds of thought-up playmates. Follow the adventures of eight-year-old Mac and his imaginary friend Bloo in world where imaginary friends actually come to life.
Rabbids Invasion
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
The Rabbids land on Earth and everything becomes a source of wonder and entertainment for them. Watch as these indestructible and uncontrollable creatures break all social rules, and create hilarious chaos in their non-stop quest for amusement!
Uncle Grandpa
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Uncle Grandpa is a show about Uncle Grandpa, everyone in the world's magical uncle and grandpa, who travels around the world in an RV with his right-hand man, Belly Bag, a giant realistic flying tiger named Giant Realistic Flying Tiger, an egotistical slice of pizza, Pizza Steve and a dinosaur person named Mr. Gus. Uncle Grandpa's mission is to help people out when they need it even if they never had a problem in the first place.
Star vs. The Forces of Evil
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
After a few bold skirmishes with other-worldly monsters, fun-loving magical teen princess Star Butterfly is sent by her Royal Parents to live with the Diaz family on Earth, bringing along her own unique interdimensional style to her new planet. With the Diaz's teenage son Marco by her side, this foreign exchange student from another dimension embarks on new adventures battling evil villains throughout the multiverse and in high school, all in an effort to protect her powerful magic wand which she is still figuring out how to use.
Steven Spielberg Presents: Tiny Toon Adventures
TVG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1990)
From executive producer Steven Spielberg, it's a new generation of toonsters searching for fun, adventure and mischief. Join Buster, Babs, Elmyra, Plucky and more of your favorites for their "Looney Tunes" studies class at Acme Acres Looniversity -- featuring original stories, parodies and modern remakes of classic Warner Bros. shorts.
Sheriff Callie's Wild West
TVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2014)
Howdy, partners! Scoot your boots over to Sheriff Callie’s Wild West! When there’s trouble brewin’ in the frontier town of Nice and Friendly corners, folks know just who to call. Sheriff Callie looks out for all critters great and small with her magic lasso and her trusty steed, Sparky. She knows she can count on energetic Deputy Peck and fun-loving best buddy Toby to help her protect the entire Wild West. Come and see how the West was fun when Toby starts a cow-sitting business, Deputy Peck discovers that he’s good at horseshoes and Sparky trains for a competition!
Ben 10 (2005)
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
Now, with the Omnitrix, Ben can transform into any of 10 alien heroes — each with their own special powers. And Ben is going to need all the powers he can get if he is going to save the world from Vilgax and his evil alien forces.
Sanjay and Craig
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Sanjay and Craig follows the hilarious adventures of 12-year-old Sanjay and his best buddy, Craig. Together, they embark on epic quests that prove the old adage: there’s nothing you can’t accomplish (or destroy) when your best friend is a talking snake.
The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Oh buoy! Set a course for misadventure! Take a trip to the bizarre sea village of Stormalong Harbor with a kooky kid named Flapjack and his very best friends - a crusty old pirate called Captain K'nuckles, and a wise-talking whale, Bubbie, whose mouth they call home sweet home.
Transformers
TVY7 • Kids, Science Fiction • TV Series (1984)
Dueling alien races, the Autobots and the Decepticons, bring their battle to Earth, leaving the future of humankind hanging in the balance.
Invader Zim
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2001)
Stand back, ignorant Earth filth! Invader Zim has been sent from the planet IRK on a mission of doom. Disguised as a child and accompanied by GIR, his robot, Zim has come to assume control of Earth. But, a wrench named Dib interferes with his plan...
Dragon Ball
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2001)
Goku's a strange, bushy-tailed boy who spends his days hunting and eating - until he meets Bulma, a bossy beauty with boys on the brain. Together, they set out to find the seven magic Dragon Balls and make the wish that will change their lives forever.
Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness television series based on DreamWorks Animation Kung Fu Panda franchise chronicles the continuing adventures of Po - the energetic, enthusiastic and always hungry panda.
Breadwinners
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Join SwaySway and Buhdeuce, two carefree ducks who fly around in a rocket van, delivering bread to hungry beaks everywhere. These best buds live together, laugh together, and get into all sorts of riduckulous adventures together on their planet Pondgea.
Ruff Ruff, Tweet and Dave
TVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2015)
Ruff-Ruff is a puppy dog who's always running around sniffing out fun things to do. Tweet is a fluffy yellow bird who loves to sing ad Dave is a quirky, inventive blue panda. Together, with Hatty the Hamster, who arrives in his Spin-Again spinning top craft, they go on fun-filled adventures in fantastical lands, where they play games and make exciting discoveries!
Ben 10: Omniverse
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
It’s an all-new series! With an all-new Omnitrix and new alien heroes. A quirky, new underground world full with intergalactic life. A new, partner named Rook, helping Ben save the world and bail him out of trouble. And a new Ben like you’ve never seen him – a little older but not always a little wiser. It’s going to be a wild ride!
Justice League Action
TVPG • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2017)
Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman will lead the DC Super Heroes against their most infamous foes.
Doug
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1991)
Doug Funnie is your average 11-½ year old. But his move to a new town means a whole new life! Good thing he's got his journal and his imagination to help him deal with whatever comes his way.
Miles From Tomorrowland
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Blastastic! Join Miles and his intergalactic family as they venture out into outer space! Whether he is discovering alien lifeforms, racing across the stars, or exploring new planets Miles always has his family to explore the galaxy with! Join the Callisto family as they help connect the galaxy on behalf of the Tomorrowland Transit Authority. Your wildest imagination is just the beginning in Tomorrowland!
Inspector Gadget: Original Series
TVY7 • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (1983)
Inspector Gadget is the world's first bionic policeman. Our bumbling detective is equipped with an incredible array of gadgets to help him in his never-ending battles against crime and corruption.
T.U.F.F. Puppy
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Join Dudley Puppy, aka T.U.F.F. Puppy, an energetic, gung-ho dog recruited by the super secret crime-fighting organization T.U.F.F. Turbo Undercover Fighting Force and his partner, Kitty Katswell, as they protect Petropolis and the world from D.O.O.M.
My Life As A Teenage Robot
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2003)
Jenny - a super-powered robot with a super sensitive teenage heart. Her primary function is protecting the planet from disaster, but she's a teenager who'd much rather hang out with kids from school. Can she find a balance between without blowing a fuse?
Over the Garden Wall
TVPG • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Over the Garden Wall is Cartoon Network’s 1st animated mini-series event that tells the story of two brothers, Wirt and Greg, who find themselves lost in a strange forest. With the help of a bluebird named Beatrice, they must travel across this strange land in hope of finding their way home. Featuring the voices of Elijah Wood, Melanie Lynskey, Chris Isaak, Christopher Lloyd, and John Cleese.
Sonic The Hedgehog
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (1993)
Based on the wildly popular video game, 'Sonic the Hedgehog' follows the adventures of the super-fast hedgehog hero and his friends as they fight to save Planet Mobius from the evil Doctor Robotnik and his mechanical army.
Mighty Magiswords
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Prohyas and Vambre, the brother and sister team of Warriors for Hire, are always up for a quest. But they never know what quest will drop in their laps! Giant pigs, giant spiders, or giant ancient dinosaurs, they can handle whatever giant quest you want; but not without their trusted collection of Magiswords.
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
TVY7 • Action, Fantasy • TV Series (1983)
In this successful all time classic series, He-man the action adventure hero, must use his superhuman power to overcome the forces of evil. It all begins when The Sorceress, who dwells in the mysterious and magical Castle Grayskull calls on Adam, Prince of Eternia. She presents Adam with a powerful and magical sword, which he must learn to use with great wisdom and knowledge. The sword enables Adam to transform himself into He-man, the most powerful man in the Universe, by holding aloft his magic sword and commanding “By the power of Grayskull! I have the power!” The sword also transforms his trusted but fearful feline friend Cringer, into the fierce and loyal sidekick, Battlecat. Together He-man and Battle-Cat become the protectors of Eternia, alongside their trusted allies and friends, Teela, Man-At-Arms and Orko. All are fighting against the evil warrior Skeletor and his army of wicked henchmen - Beastman, Trap-Jaw, Evil-Lyn, Mer-man, Tri-Klops, Whiplash, Clawful, Two-Badd, Stinkor and Webstor. Skeletor has one plan, to dissolve the empire into chaos and rule over the planet. Only one man can stop him! He-man, guided by the Scorceress, stands in Skeletor’s way but can he save the planet!
Planet Sheen
TVG • Kids, Fantasy • TV Series (2010)
He's always been a little ‘out there.' Now Jimmy Neutron's buddy, Sheen, gets his own show! When he crash-lands on the planet Zeenu, Sheen makes it his mission to teach this planet the superior ways of Earth, while trying to fix his rocket ship.
The Awesomes
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
THE AWESOMES is an animated show for adults that combines the thrills of comic book storytelling with the hallmark irreverent and inspired comedy of co-creators Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker (Late Night with Seth Meyers). Showcasing the voice talents of current and past SNL stars, THE AWESOMES introduces a group of not-so-super heroes who just might find a way to save the world.
Supernoobs
TVG • Animation, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
The SUPERNOOBS, is a super-powered series where four 12-year-old best-friendies - Kevin, Tyler, Shope, and the Roach are accidentally recruited by an intergalactic alliance to help stop an evil space-virus spreading across the galaxy!
She-Ra: Princess of Power
TVY7 • Kids, Fantasy • TV Series (1985)
In times of danger Princess Adora calls upon magical powers by holding aloft her sword and chanting her special mantra to become the classic all time female heroine, She-Ra, Princess of Power!
Madeline
TVY7 • Family, Animation • TV Series (1993)
Based on the classic children’s books by Ludwig Bemelmans, this award winning series chronicles the adventures of the little redheaded girl named Madeline, and the teacher and friends with whom she lives in Paris.
Stone Age: The Legendary Pet
TVY7 • Family, Animation • TV Series (2017)
People of Tectonika survived after the fall of technology in a primitive Stone Age era state, residing along with wild dinosaurs. Woody, a passionate dreamer, along with a baby pet dinosaur Moga, embarks on a path to become the best pet trainer but is often challenged by Doctor Tobi and mechimaniac villains. Join Woody’s journey as the action and comedy make this futuristic Stone Age era tale a worthwhile adventure!
Liberty's Kids
TVY • Animation, Cartoons • TV Series (2002)
'Liberty's Kids' tells the true story of the American Revolution, as seen through the eyes of young people who are friends with Benjamin Franklin. This Emmy-nominated animated series brings history to life!
