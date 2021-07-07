Makoto Misumi is suddenly summoned to the other world to become a "hero;" the goddess of the other world insults him for being different, strips his title and casts him off to the wilderness at the edge of the world.more
Makoto Misumi is suddenly summoned to the other world to become a...More
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Makoto Misumi is suddenly summoned to the other world to become a "hero;" the goddess of the other world insults him for being different, strips his title and casts him off to the wilderness at the edge of the world.
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Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy
Makoto Misumi is suddenly summoned to the other world to become a "hero;" the goddess of the other world insults him for being different, strips his title and casts him off to the wilderness at the edge of the world.