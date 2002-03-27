After being fired from her job and dumped by her boyfriend, a cosmetics saleswoman becomes the nanny to the three children of a rich English widower. As time passes, the two fall for each other.more
After being fired from her job and dumped by her boyfriend, a cos...More
Starring: Fran DrescherCharles ShaughnessyLauren Lane
Creators: Fran DrescherPeter Marc Jacobson
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.
Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
After being fired from her job and dumped by her boyfriend, a cosmetics saleswoman becomes the nanny to the three children of a rich English widower. As time passes, the two fall for each other.
About this Show
The Nanny
After being fired from her job and dumped by her boyfriend, a cosmetics saleswoman becomes the nanny to the three children of a rich English widower. As time passes, the two fall for each other.