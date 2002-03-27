6 seasons available (145 episodes)

The NannyThe Nanny

After being fired from her job and dumped by her boyfriend, a cosmetics saleswoman becomes the nanny to the three children of a rich English widower. As time passes, the two fall for each other.more

After being fired from her job and dumped by her boyfriend, a cos...More

Starring: Fran DrescherCharles ShaughnessyLauren Lane

Creators: Fran DrescherPeter Marc Jacobson

TVPGSitcomComedyRomanceTV Series1993
  • hd

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About this Show

The Nanny

After being fired from her job and dumped by her boyfriend, a cosmetics saleswoman becomes the nanny to the three children of a rich English widower. As time passes, the two fall for each other.

Starring: Fran DrescherCharles ShaughnessyLauren LaneDaniel DavisNicholle Tom

Creators: Fran DrescherPeter Marc Jacobson

TVPGSitcomComedyRomanceTV Series1993
  • hd

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