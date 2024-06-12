When Gabriela moves into her new house, she discovers an unfamiliar mineral under the floor of her pantry. She touches it and sees the future through the eyes of those no longer present, like her mother. On one occasion, she sees the date of her death. After Gaby confirms these episodes are real, she partners with Andrés, a police detective with a similar experience, to change her future.more
When Gabriela moves into her new house, she discovers an unfamili...More
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When Gabriela moves into her new house, she discovers an unfamiliar mineral under the floor of her pantry. She touches it and sees the future through the eyes of those no longer present, like her mother. On one occasion, she sees the date of her death. After Gaby confirms these episodes are real, she partners with Andrés, a police detective with a similar experience, to change her future.
About this Show
From Tomorrow (English Dub)
When Gabriela moves into her new house, she discovers an unfamiliar mineral under the floor of her pantry. She touches it and sees the future through the eyes of those no longer present, like her mother. On one occasion, she sees the date of her death. After Gaby confirms these episodes are real, she partners with Andrés, a police detective with a similar experience, to change her future.