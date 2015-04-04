1 season available

Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign

TV14 • Drama, Anime, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation, Action • TV Series • 2015

After a mysterious virus wipes out ninety percent of humanity, vampires emerge, treating mankind like livestock. But 12-year-old Yuichiro Hyakuya succ...more

After a mysterious virus wipes out ninety percent of humanity, vampires emerge, treating mankind like livestock. But 12-year-old Yuichiro Hyakuya succ...more

Start watching Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (48 episodes)

1 season available

(48 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesExtras
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) The World of Blood Legacy

A deadly virus sweeps the earth, leaving behind only children and vampires. Yuichiro Hyakuya and the other orphans are captured by these vampires and are forced to provide them blood in order to survive. Fed up, they plan on an escape, but...
Episode 1

(Dub) The World of Blood Legacy

A deadly virus sweeps the earth, leaving behind only children and vampires. Yuichiro Hyakuya and the other orphans are captured by these vampires and are forced to provide them blood in order to survive. Fed up, they plan on an escape, but...
Episode 2

(Dub) Humanity After the Fall

After his escape from the vampires, Yuichiro learns that humankind hasn't perished. Determined to get his revenge, he joins the Japanese Imperial Demon Army. Four years later, Yuichiro feels his training is enough, but his bad attitude gets him suspended.
Episode 2

(Sub) Humanity After the Fall

After his escape from the vampires, Yuichiro learns that humankind hasn't perished. Determined to get his revenge, he joins the Japanese Imperial Demon Army. Four years later, Yuichiro feels his training is enough, but his bad attitude gets him suspended.
Episode 3

(Dub) The Demon in Your Heart

A student sneaks into the Forbidden Chamber, where the army keeps a demon for training. To show how dangerous a demon is, Shinoa takes Yuichiro and Yoichi there, but her plan fails when Yuichiro ignores Shinoa and starts to fight the demon.
Episode 3

(Sub) The Demon in Your Heart

A student sneaks into the Forbidden Chamber, where the army keeps a demon for training. To show how dangerous a demon is, Shinoa takes Yuichiro and Yoichi there, but her plan fails when Yuichiro ignores Shinoa and starts to fight the demon.
Episode 4

(Sub) Vampire Mikaela

Mikaela, who was thought to be dead, was actually turned into a vampire by Krul and is working with them. Meanwhile, Yuichiro starts his first day at the Extermination Unit's training school, but soon gets into a fight with one of his classmates…
Episode 4

(Dub) Vampire Mikaela

Mikaela, who was thought to be dead, was actually turned into a vampire by Krul and is working with them. Meanwhile, Yuichiro starts his first day at the Extermination Unit's training school, but soon gets into a fight with one of his classmatesâŚ
Episode 5

(Dub) Black Demon's Contract

Eager to obtain the Cursed Gear, Yuichiro tracks down Guren and persuades him to provide him a chance at the Contract Ceremony. Passing Guren's test, Yuichiro, Kimizuki, and Yoichi puts their lives on the line to make a contract with the demon kings.
Episode 5

(Sub) Black Demon's Contract

Eager to obtain the Cursed Gear, Yuichiro tracks down Guren and persuades him to provide him a chance at the Contract Ceremony. Passing Guren's test, Yuichiro, Kimizuki, and Yoichi puts their lives on the line to make a contract with the demon kings.
Episode 6

(Sub) New Family

Yuichiro, Kimizuki, and Yoichi begin their Contract Ceremony to obtain their own Cursed Gear. The demons attempt to take over their bodies, and while Kimizuki and Yuichiro manage to subjugate them, Yoichi fails the trial and becomes a human-eating demon.
Episode 6

(Dub) New Family

Yuichiro, Kimizuki, and Yoichi begin their Contract Ceremony to obtain their own Cursed Gear. The demons attempt to take over their bodies, and while Kimizuki and Yuichiro manage to subjugate them, Yoichi fails the trial and becomes a human-eating demon.
Episode 7

(Sub) Mitsuba's Squad

With the addition of a new member, Mitsuba, to the squad, they head to Harajuku to find a vampire settlement and destroy it. When they arrive, they see a girl being chased by the Four Horsemen of John. Knowing it's the vampire's trap, Yu goes to save her.
Episode 7

(Dub) Mitsuba's Squad

With the addition of a new member, Mitsuba, to the squad, they head to Harajuku to find a vampire settlement and destroy it. When they arrive, they see a girl being chased by the Four Horsemen of John. Knowing it's the vampire's trap, Yu goes to save her.
Episode 8

(Dub) First Extermination

With the information obtained from the little girl they saved, Yuichiro and his squad goes to the subway station where the vampires are in order to free the people. However, they quickly learn that everything was a trap from the start...
Episode 8

(Sub) First Extermination

With the information obtained from the little girl they saved, Yuichiro and his squad goes to the subway station where the vampires are in order to free the people. However, they quickly learn that everything was a trap from the start...
Episode 9

(Sub) Vampire Attack

After saving the captured people from vampires, Yu and his unit reach Shinjuku. However, by the time they reach there, the war had already begun and some vampires had gotten through. To prevent Shinjuku from falling, they must fight off the vampires.
Episode 9

(Dub) Vampire Attack

After saving the captured people from vampires, Yu and his unit reach Shinjuku. However, by the time they reach there, the war had already begun and some vampires had gotten through. To prevent Shinjuku from falling, they must fight off the vampires.
Episode 10

(Sub) Results of the Choice

Learning that Mitsuba, Kimizuki, and Yoichi are in a pinch, Yu and Shinoa rush to their rescue. Meanwhile, Guren and his troops fight off the vampire's main forces, but Ferid's strength seems to be out of their league, cornering Guren in a tough spot.
Episode 10

(Dub) Results of the Choice

Learning that Mitsuba, Kimizuki, and Yoichi are in a pinch, Yu and Shinoa rush to their rescue. Meanwhile, Guren and his troops fight off the vampire's main forces, but Ferid's strength seems to be out of their league, cornering Guren in a tough spot.
Episode 11

(Sub) Reunion of Childhood Friends

Finally, Mika and Yu reunite, but their circumstances does not allow for much time. Mika tries to "save" Yu from the humans, who have been experimenting on him, but Yu wants to save his squad. Torn between Mika and his squad, something in Yu is awakened.
Episode 11

(Dub) Reunion of Childhood Friends

Finally, Mika and Yu reunite, but their circumstances does not allow for much time. Mika tries to "save" Yu from the humans, who have been experimenting on him, but Yu wants to save his squad. Torn between Mika and his squad, something in Yu is awakened.
Episode 12

(Sub) Everyone's a Sinner

Trying to figure out what happened to Yu, Shinoa tracks down Guren and asks what he's conspiring to do. However, Guren doesn't answer and keeps it a mystery. When Yu finally wakes up from a seven-day-coma, he explains he doesn't remember what happened.
Episode 12

(Dub) Everyone's a Sinner

Trying to figure out what happened to Yu, Shinoa tracks down Guren and asks what heâs conspiring to do. However, Guren doesn't answer and keeps it a mystery. When Yu finally wakes up from a seven-day-coma, he explains he doesn't remember what happened.
Episode 13

(Dub) Human World

Yu is caught in the middle of a political fight between Guren and Kureto Hiragi. However, Yu's determined to take care of his family - new or old. He assures Guren that he's on his side no matter what, and turns to him for help in saving Mika.
Episode 13

(Sub) Human World

Yu is caught in the middle of a political fight between Guren and Kureto Hiragi. However, Yu's determined to take care of his family - new or old. He assures Guren that he's on his side no matter what, and turns to him for help in saving Mika.
Episode 14

(Dub) Complicated Connections

To start the training of the Cursed Gears, the Shinoa squad moves outside the wall to keep the damage to a minimum in case their demons get the best of them. Yu and Kimizuki must overcome their trauma to prove their psychological strength to their demons.
Episode 14

(Sub) Complicated Connections

To start the training of the Cursed Gears, the Shinoa squad moves outside the wall to keep the damage to a minimum in case their demons get the best of them. Yu and Kimizuki must overcome their trauma to prove their psychological strength to their demons.
Episode 15

(Sub) Ambition in the Demon Army

Kureto orders a suicide mission to Guren; wage a war against vampire nobles in Nagoya with only 100 men. Guren needs all the help he can get and brings the Shinoa squad into this mission. Meanwhile, the vampire main units also prepare to head to Nagoya.
Episode 15

(Dub) Ambition in the Demon Army

Kureto orders a suicide mission to Guren; wage a war against vampire nobles in Nagoya with only 100 men. Guren needs all the help he can get and brings the Shinoa squad into this mission. Meanwhile, the vampire main units also prepare to head to Nagoya.
Episode 16

(Sub) The Moon Demon's Orders

When the Shinoa squad arrives late, they realize just how serious this mission is for Guren. Knowing this is an impossible mission where many will die, Guren puts his emotions aside and orders his men to not necessarily survive, but to win.
Episode 16

(Dub) The Moon Demon's Orders

When the Shinoa squad arrives late, they realize just how serious this mission is for Guren. Knowing this is an impossible mission where many will die, Guren puts his emotions aside and orders his men to not necessarily survive, but to win.
Episode 17

(Dub) Livestock Revolt

The Shinoa squad and Narumi squad join forces to carry out their mission - to kill the Fifteenth Progenitor, Lucal Wesker. While they succeed in their mission without losing anybody, others were not so lucky. Nine teams fail and were taken as hostages...
Episode 17

(Sub) Livestock Revolt

The Shinoa squad and Narumi squad join forces to carry out their mission - to kill the Fifteenth Progenitor, Lucal Wesker. While they succeed in their mission without losing anybody, others were not so lucky. Nine teams fail and were taken as hostages...
Episode 18

(Dub) Sword of Justice

The Shinoa squad re-learns the hard cold fact that it's very possible to lose comrades, but there's no time to mourn. They must move on to go rescue the hostages. Right after their departure, Mika and the other vampires arrive to Nagoya as well.
Episode 18

(Sub) Sword of Justice

The Shinoa squad re-learns the cold hard fact that it's very possible to lose comrades, but there's no time to mourn. They must move on to go rescue the hostages. Right after their departure, Mika and the other vampires arrive to Nagoya as well.
Episode 19

(Sub) Shinya and Guren

Guren, Shinoa, and Narumi squads arrive at the city hall and see the hostages. Knowing it's a set-up, they still decide to go save the hostages, but Guren and Shinya is way over their head with Crowley, as they struggle just to run away from him.
Episode 19

(Dub) Shinya and Guren

Guren, Shinoa, and Narumi squads arrive at the city hall and see the hostages. Knowing it's a set-up, they still decide to go save the hostages, but Guren and Shinya is way over their head with Crowley, as they struggle just to run away from him.
Episode 20

(Dub) Demon's Lullaby

Shinoa's squad goes to save Guren, but unfortunately, they run out of time. Reluctantly, they leave him behind and retreat, but Yu just cannot bring himself to do that. Instead, he takes more of the Curse Stimulant Pills to go save Guren himself.
Episode 20

(Sub) Demon's Lullaby

Shinoa's squad goes to save Guren, but unfortunately, they run out of time. Reluctantly, they leave him behind and retreat, but Yu just cannot bring himself to do that. Instead, he takes more of the Curse Stimulant Pills to go save Guren himself.
Episode 21

(Sub) Traitorous Allies

Thanks to his "experimentation," Yu makes a miraculous recovery and once again, goes back to save Guren. Pushing too hard, Yu nearly becomes a demon, but Kimizuki stops him by force. The squad carries Yu out and head for safety, but then encounters Mika.
Episode 21

(Dub) Traitorous Allies

Thanks to his "experimentation," Yu makes a miraculous recovery and once again, goes back to save Guren. Pushing too hard, Yu nearly becomes a demon, but Kimizuki stops him by force. The squad carries Yu out and head for safety, but then encounters Mika.
Episode 22

(Dub) Yu and Mika

Yu and Mika are finally reunited, but the injuries Mika had sustained from fighting the Demon Company threatens his life. Determined to keep Mika alive, Yu tries to persuade Mika into drinking his blood... Even if it means Mika will become a true vampire.
Episode 22

(Sub) Yu and Mika

Yu and Mika are finally reunited, but the injuries Mika had sustained from fighting the Demon Company threatens his life. Determined to keep Mika alive, Yu tries to persuade Mika into drinking his blood... Even if it means Mika will become a true vampire.
Episode 23

(Sub) Arrogant Love

The survivors of the Moon Demon Company get to the rendezvous point, only to find out that their orders are to "standby." Enraged, they decide to ignore the orders to save Guren, when Kureto appears. Apparently, Kureto has something else on the agenda.
Episode 23

(Dub) Arrogant Love

The survivors of the Moon Demon Company get to the rendezvous point, only to find out that their orders are to "standby." Enraged, they decide to ignore the orders to save Guren, when Kureto appears. Apparently, Kureto has something else on the agenda.
Episode 24

(Dub) Seraph of the End

Kureto's trump card was Mirai, Kimizuki's younger sister and another Seraph of the End test subject. In order to stop the Japanese Imperial Demon Army, Yu has no choice but to reach out to his inner "trumpet" to tap into the angel's powers.
Episode 24

(Sub) Seraph of the End

Kureto's trump card was Mirai, Kimizuki's younger sister and another Seraph of the End test subject. In order to stop the Japanese Imperial Demon Army, Yu has no choice but to reach out to his inner "trumpet" to tap into the angel's powers.

(Sub) The Beginning of the End

You May Also Like

Black Clover
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
My Hero Academia
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Yu Yu Hakusho
TVPG • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (1992)
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Blue Exorcist Kyoto Saga
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Akame ga Kill!
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Psycho-Pass
TVMA • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2012)
Code Geass
TV14 • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (2007)
One-Punch Man
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
The Asterisk War
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Fairy Tail
TV14 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)
Trigun
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (1998)
Assassination Classroom
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Sky Wizards Academy
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Dragonar Academy
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

1 season available (48 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial