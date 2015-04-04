After a mysterious virus wipes out ninety percent of humanity, vampires emerge, treating mankind like livestock. But 12-year-old Yuichiro Hyakuya succ...more
After a mysterious virus wipes out ninety percent of humanity, vampires emerge, treating mankind like livestock. But 12-year-old Yuichiro Hyakuya successfully escapes the bloodsucking captors, joining an extermination unit dedicated to killing vampires.
1 season available (48 episodes)
1 season available
(48 episodes)
