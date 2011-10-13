1 season available

Guilty Crown

TV14 • Romance, Anime, Fantasy, Adventure, Science Fiction, Animation, International, Action • TV Series • 2011

Japan entered a total state of anarchy after most of the population was infected with a strange and deadly virus. Shu, a teen with a unique reaction t...more

1 season available (44 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Dub) Genesis (Outbreak)

Shu enters his hideout for a quiet lunch only to find Inori, his #1 musical crush, bleeding on the floor. After he fails to stop her pursuers from hurting her more, his one shot at self-respect is to deliver a strange vial she stole to her terrorist pals.
Episode 1

(Sub) Genesis

Shu enters his hideout for a quiet lunch only to find Inori, his #1 musical crush, bleeding on the floor. After he fails to stop her pursuers from hurting her more, his one shot at self-respect is to deliver a strange vial she stole to her terrorist pals.
Episode 2

(Sub) Survival of the Fittest

Now that Shu has the king's power, he doesn't get to sit on the sidelines anymore. Gai thrusts him straight into the thick of a battle between Funeral Parlor and the Anti Bodies - and the lives of over 100 hostages are on the line.
Episode 2

(Dub) Survival of the Fittest (The Fit)

Now that Shu has the king's power, he doesn't get to sit on the sidelines anymore. Gai thrusts him straight into the thick of a battle between Funeral Parlor and the Anti Bodies--and the lives of over 100 hostages are on the line.
Episode 3

(Dub) Void-Sampling (Phanerosis)

Inori's everywhere Shu goes for some reason, and it's starting to fry his brain. But there's no time to worry about it, because it turns out one of Shu's classmates witnessed their terrorist action in Roppongi, and Gai's put him in charge of the problem.
Episode 3

(Sub) Void–Sampling

Inori's everywhere Shu goes for some reason, and it's starting to fry his brain. But there's no time to worry about it, because it turns out one of Shu's classmates witnessed their terrorist action in Roppongi, and Gai's put him in charge of the problem.
Episode 4

(Sub) Flux

Shu learns confusing things about Funeral Parlor’s agenda in GHQ custody, and it doesn’t help that Gai refuses to answer any questions - or that he breaks into GHQ to rescue not Shu, but a known murderer. Without any straight answers, who can Shu trust?
Episode 4

(Dub) Flux (Indecision)

Shu learns confusing things about Funeral Parlor's agenda in GHQ custody, and it doesn't help that Gai refuses to answer any questions--or that he breaks into GHQ to rescue not Shu, but a known murderer. Without any straight answers, who can Shu trust?
Episode 5

(Sub) A Preparation

Gai's come up with a new mission, but before Shu can officially join the team, he has to show that he measures up by winning a mock battle against Ayase's Endlave. Time for basic training! But can Shu concentrate on combat after Inori turns him down?
Episode 5

(Dub) A Preparation (Training)

Gai's come up with a new mission, but before Shu can officially join the team, he has to show that he measures up by winning a mock battle against Ayase's Endlave. Time for basic training! But can Shu concentrate on combat after Inori turns him down?
Episode 6

(Sub) Leukocytes (Cage)

A change in circumstances forces Funeral Parlor to carry out their attack against the Leucocyte with drastically reduced manpower, and that's before Shu pulls out of the mission. Still, learning a few new things about Gai just might change his mind.
Episode 6

(Dub) Leukocytes (Cage)

A change in circumstances forces Funeral Parlor to carry out their attack against the Leucocyte with drastically reduced manpower, and that's BEFORE Shu pulls out of the mission. Still, learning a few new things about Gai just might change his mind.
Episode 7

(Dub) Temptation (Round Dance)

Shu's mother finally comes home, only to find her son living with a girl and an underwear-transporting robot. Elsewhere, a key strategic asset for Funeral Parlor is being targeted by a missile-happy American who's just joined GHQ.
Episode 7

(Sub) Temptation (Round Dance)

Shu's mother finally comes home, only to find her son living with a girl and an underwear-transporting robot. Elsewhere, a key strategic asset for Funeral Parlor is being targeted by a missile-happy American who's just joined GHQ.
Episode 8

(Dub) Courtship Behavior (Hot Summer Day)

Gai sends Shu on a mission to Oshima, where he hopes to find "the rock that started it all." Shu's whole school club gets a free vacation as his cover, but using other people for his own ends still doesn't sit well with him.
Episode 8

(Sub) Courtship Behavior (Hot Summer Day)

Gai sends Shu on a mission to Oshima, where he hopes to find "the rock that started it all." Shu's whole school club gets a free vacation as his cover, but using other people for his own ends still doesn't sit well with him.
Episode 9

(Sub) Prey (Predation)

Yahiro reappears with Jun, who's in Stage V Apocalypse disease and can no longer battle the cancer. With Gai out of town, Shu's left to make a command decision. But he AND the enemy are about to learn the virus doesn't work the way they think it does...
Episode 9

(Dub) Prey (Predation)

Yahiro reappears with Jun, who's in Stage V Apocalypse disease and can no longer battle the cancer. With Gai out of town, Shu's left to make a command decision. But he AND the enemy are about to learn the virus doesn't work the way they think it does...
Episode 10

(Dub) Retraction (Degeneration)

Shu's having horrible flashbacks, both to images of his battle with Jun and to other, even more upsetting images that soon have him quitting Funeral Parlor and alienating the people in his life.
Episode 10

(Sub) Retraction (Degeneration)

Shu's having horrible flashbacks, both to images of his battle with Jun and to other, even more upsetting images that soon have him quitting Funeral Parlor and alienating the people in his life.
Episode 11

(Dub) Resonance (Sympathetic Vibration)

GHQ is awash in blood, chaos and song. As the Cancer sweeps over Tokyo, Shu faces the truth about friendship and the consequences of inaction.
Episode 11

(Sub) Resonance (Sympathetic Vibration)

GHQ is awash in blood, chaos and song. As the Cancer sweeps over Tokyo, Shu faces the truth about friendship and the consequences of inaction.
Episode 12

(Dub) The Lost Christmas (Rebirth)

Inori's been kidnapped by forces intent on performing a secret ceremony, and the only way for Shu to get her back is to remember what really happened on December 24th, 2029.
Episode 12

(Sub) Temptation (Rebirth)

Inori's been kidnapped by forces intent on performing a secret ceremony, and the only way for Shu to get her back is to remember what really happened on December 24th, 2029.
Episode 13

(Sub) Isolation (School)

Two weeks after the sealing of Mana, Shu and his friends are now cut off from their families and from all of society as GHQ completely blockades off the heart of the city.
Episode 13

(Dub) Isolation (School)

Two weeks after the sealing of Mana, Shu and his friends are now cut off from their families and from all of society as GHQ completely blockades off the heart of the city.
Episode 14

(Dub) Election (Turbulence)

Rumors are flying about what's happening to people in the quarantine zone, and Arisa is losing control over the frenzied student body. To make matters worse, someone's let it slip that turning in members of Funeral Parlor might be their ticket to freedom.
Episode 14

(Sub) Election (Turbulence)

Rumors are flying about what's happening to people in the quarantine zone, and Arisa is losing control over the frenzied student body. To make matters worse, someone's let it slip that turning in members of Funeral Parlor might be their ticket to freedom.
Episode 15

(Sub) Sacrifice (Confession)

Shu is conflicted about the Void ranking system, the student body is creaking under the tension, and vaccine stores are running low. At this rate, something - or someone - is going to snap.
Episode 15

(Dub) Sacrifice (Confession)

Shu is conflicted about the Void ranking system, the student body is creaking under the tension, and vaccine stores are running low. At this rate, something--or someone--is going to snap.
Episode 16

(Sub) The Tyrant (Kingdom)

Welcome to Tokyo: a ravaged world under merciless totalitarian rule. More and more of Shu's old friends are seeing a side of him they never imagined possible... and Shu's about to see a new side of the Voids, too.
Episode 16

(Dub) The Tyrant (Kingdom)

Welcome to Tokyo: a ravaged world under merciless totalitarian rule. More and more of Shu's old friends are seeing a side of him they never imagined possible... and Shu's about to see a new side of the Voids, too.
Episode 17

(Sub) Exodus (Revolution)

Discontent within the ranks of the school is reaching fever pitch as the Exodus approaches.
Episode 17

(Dub) Exodus (Revolution)

Discontent within the ranks of the school is reaching fever pitch as the Exodus approaches.
Episode 18

(Dub) Dear... (Vagrants)

Gai is back, but he doesn't seem like the man he was before. The Funeral Parlor regulars are in shock, Shu and Inori are in hiding, and Arisa's not having much luck winning friends on any side of this fight.
Episode 18

(Sub) Dear... (Vagrants)

Gai is back, but he doesn't seem like the man he was before. The Funeral Parlor regulars are in shock, Shu and Inori are in hiding, and Arisa's not having much luck winning friends on any side of this fight.
Episode 19

(Dub) Rebirth (Atonement)

Things have gone too far, and as a mother, it's up to Haruka to do something about it. But fortunately or unfortunately, no one in her life seems willing to let her--and she's not the only one who's made a decision.
Episode 19

(Sub) Rebirth (Atonement)

Things have gone too far, and as a mother, it's up to Haruka to do something about it. But fortunately or unfortunately, no one in her life seems willing to let her - and she's not the only one who's made a decision.
Episode 20

(Dub) A Diary (Remembrance)

Ten years ago on Christmas Eve, Mana, Shu, and Gai had a fateful encounter in a church. That's the story we already know. The story we don't know: where were their parents?
Episode 20

(Sub) A Diary (Remembrance)

Ten years ago on Christmas Eve, Mana, Shu, and Gai had a fateful encounter in a church. That's the story we already know. The story we don't know: where were their parents?
Episode 21

(Dub) Emergence (Eclosion)

As Funeral Parlor and the U.N. troops converge on Ward 24 - for drastically different reasons - Inori hovers on the edge of becoming Mana. Meanwhile, the mysterious boy who first took her finally reveals his plans for Shu and Gai.
Episode 21

(Sub) Emergence (Eclosion)

As Funeral Parlor and the U.N. troops converge on Ward 24 - for drastically different reasons - Inori hovers on the edge of becoming Mana. Meanwhile, the mysterious boy who first took her finally reveals his plans for Shu and Gai.
Episode 22

(Sub) Convergence (Prayer)

The Fourth Apocalypse is upon us.
Episode 22

(Dub) Convergence (Prayer)

The Fourth Apocalypse is upon us.

