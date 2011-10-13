Japan entered a total state of anarchy after most of the population was infected with a strange and deadly virus. Shu, a teen with a unique reaction t...more
Japan entered a total state of anarchy after most of the population was infected with a strange and deadly virus. Shu, a teen with a unique reaction to the Apocalypse Virus, joins the struggle against the government's robotic forces and a secret society.
1 season available (44 episodes)
1 season available
(44 episodes)
