1 season available

Fairy gone

TV14 • Animation, Anime, Adventure, Action, Fantasy • TV Series • 2019

Able to summon fairies as alter-ego weapons, former soldiers become government dogs, mafia members, and even terrorists in search of purpose beyond th...more

Able to summon fairies as alter-ego weapons, former soldiers become government dogs, mafia members, and even terrorists in search of purpose beyond th...more

Start watching Fairy gone

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (48 episodes)

1 season available

(48 episodes)

New subscribers only.
Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) Ash-Covered Girl

Marlya has been searching for Veronica ever since the great war, but Veronica seems to be conducting a search of her own. When the two of them, and Free, all run headlong into each other, it quickly escalates into a fairy-fueled fight.
Episode 1

(Dub) Ash-Covered Girl

Marlya has been searching for Veronica ever since the great war, but Veronica seems to be conducting a search of her own. When the two of them, and Free, all run headlong into each other, it quickly escalates into a fairy-fueled fight.
Episode 2

(Dub) Wolf Collar and Swan Feathers

Free and Marlya go on a mission to catch some mafia gangsters who are selling artificial fairies, and it's there that Free encounters his old war buddy Wolfran. But Wolf's working for the mafia now, so this time they won't be fighting on the same side.
Episode 2

(Sub) Wolf Collar and Swan Feathers

Free and Marlya go on a mission to catch some mafia gangsters who are selling artificial fairies, and it's there that Free encounters his old war buddy Wolfran. But Wolf's working for the mafia now, so this time they won't be fighting on the same side.
Episode 3

(Dub) Greedy Fox and Lying Crow

Free and Marlya are dispatched to collect the Black Fairy Tome from a fairy scholar in Timoon, but they're not the only guests who show up. Every party has its own agenda, and the tome suddenly becomes the hot topic of the evening.
Episode 3

(Sub) Greedy Fox and Lying Crow

Free and Marlya are dispatched to collect the Black Fairy Tome from a fairy scholar in Timoon, but they're not the only guests who show up. Every party has its own agenda, and the tome suddenly becomes the hot topic of the evening.
Episode 4

(Sub) Impatient Housekeeper and Selfish Artist

Free and Marlya manage to secure what is supposedly the Black Fairy Tome, but Sweetie isn't about to give up easily. It's not long before a pair of mafia agents are called in to clean up her mess, which leads to a battle beneath an old church.
Episode 4

(Dub) Impatient Housekeeper and Selfish Artist

Free and Marlya manage to secure what is supposedly the Black Fairy Tome, but Sweetie isn't about to give up easily. It's not long before a pair of mafia agents are called in to clean up her mess, which leads to a battle beneath an old church.
Episode 5

(Sub) Black Moon and Lost Child's Song

Veronica shows up to help Marlya deal with Jonathan, while Free continues to battle Patty. Later on, Marlya gets to know some of the other Dorothea members better when they throw her a belated welcome party.
Episode 5

(Dub) Black Moon and Lost Child's Song

Veronica shows up to help Marlya deal with Jonathan, while Free continues to battle Patty. Later on, Marlya gets to know some of the other Dorothea members better when they throw her a belated welcome party.
Episode 6

(Dub) Fellow Traveler

Dorothea tightens security throughout Rondacia as the anniversary of the war's end approaches. Between another supposed piece of the Black Fairy Tome surfacing, and one of the new-model artificial fairies malfunctioning, there's plenty of work to do.
Episode 6

(Sub) Fellow Traveler

Dorothea tightens security throughout Rondacia as the anniversary of the war's end approaches. Between another supposed piece of the Black Fairy Tome surfacing, and one of the new-model artificial fairies malfunctioning, there's plenty of work to do.
Episode 7

(Sub) Stubborn Blacksmith and Biased Rabbit

More new artificial fairies malfunction, and suspicion grows that someone with military connections is sabotaging them. Sweetie brokers a deal with Dorothea in an effort to acquire the piece of the Black Fairy Tome that was recently sold at auction.
Episode 7

(Dub) Stubborn Blacksmith and Biased Rabbit

More new artificial fairies malfunction, and suspicion grows that someone with military connections is sabotaging them. Sweetie brokers a deal with Dorothea in an effort to acquire the piece of the Black Fairy Tome that was recently sold at auction.
Episode 8

(Dub) Pipe Blowing in Stage Wing

Sweetie and Dorothea both make their move against Gilbert Warlock, as the mystery surrounding the malfunctioning artificial fairies slowly unravels. Now it's up to Chase to figure out the culprit's identity, and what exactly they're trying to accomplish.
Episode 8

(Sub) Pipe Blowing in Stage Wing

Sweetie and Dorothea both make their move against Gilbert Warlock, as the mystery surrounding the malfunctioning artificial fairies slowly unravels. Now it's up to Chase to figure out the culprit's identity, and what exactly they're trying to accomplish.
Episode 9

(Dub) Rolling Stones and Seven Knights

As a reward for saving the prime minister's life, the Duke of Hybranz asks for one of the seven Fairy Weapons. As Dorothea transports this powerful weapon to his duchy, the big question on everyone's mind is what he intends to do with it.
Episode 9

(Sub) Rolling Stones and Seven Knights

As a reward for saving the prime minister's life, the Duke of Hybranz asks for one of the seven Fairy Weapons. As Dorothea transports this powerful weapon to his duchy, the big question on everyone's mind is what he intends to do with it.
Episode 10

(Sub) Cursed Child

When a group from Dorothea goes to inspect the Duchy of Kal-o, Marlya comes face to face with Ray Dawn. She also questions her motivations when she goes to visit an old friend. Meanwhile, Liscar's violent conspiracy continues with its progress.
Episode 10

(Dub) Cursed Child

When a group from Dorothea goes to inspect the Duchy of Kal-o, Marlya comes face to face with Ray Dawn. She also questions her motivations when she goes to visit an old friend. Meanwhile, Liscar's violent conspiracy continues with its progress.
Episode 11

(Dub) Uninvited Music Corps

The Duchy of Hybranz announces its intention to break away from Unified Zesskia. As the Unified Forces and most of Dorothea set out to put down the rebellion, it turns out that Rondacia might actually be the true target for Diese, Arcame, and Liscar.
Episode 11

(Sub) Uninvited Music Corps

The Duchy of Hybranz announces its intention to break away from Unified Zesskia. As the Unified Forces and most of Dorothea set out to put down the rebellion, it turns out that Rondacia might actually be the true target for Diese, Arcame, and Liscar.
Episode 12

(Sub) Powerless Soldier

Free and Marlya lead their Dorothea contingent in an attempt to drive Liscar's forces out of the palace, as Diese's intrigue enters its end game. But Wolfran just might have a hidden agenda of his own. Could this be the end of Unified Zesskia?
Episode 12

(Dub) Powerless Soldier

Free and Marlya lead their Dorothea contingent in an attempt to drive Liscar's forces out of the palace, as Diese's intrigue enters its end game. But Wolfran just might have a hidden agenda of his own. Could this be the end of Unified Zesskia?
Episode 13

(Sub) Rain Sound's Crime and White Snow's Punishment

As Rondacia recovers from the foiled attack, the tragedy of Suna is revealed in flashback. Marlya, Veronica, and Ray are all from that village, and their lives are interconnected not only with one another, but with the fairies that once lived there.
Episode 13

(Dub) Rain Sound's Crime and White Snow's Punishment

As Rondacia recovers from the foiled attack, the tragedy of Suna is revealed in flashback. Marlya, Veronica, and Ray are all from that village, and their lives are interconnected not only with one another, but with the fairies that once lived there.
Episode 14

(Dub) Wheel-Stopping Castle

Dorothea members are escorting Ray Dawn back to Kal-o when a bridge is sabotaged. Forced to stay the night in an old abandoned castle, they come under attack both by some artificial fairies and by Veronica, in her attempt to assassinate Ray.
Episode 14

(Sub) Wheel Stopping Castle

Dorothea members are escorting Ray Dawn back to Kal-o when a bridge is sabotaged. Forced to stay the night in an old abandoned castle, they come under attack both by some artificial fairies and by Veronica, in her attempt to assassinate Ray.
Episode 15

(Sub) Weeding of Back Streets

Dorothea sets out to round up and interrogate as many Arcame members as they can find in Rondacia, and clues point to Christoph Rahn's involvement in Diese's rebellion. Meanwhile, both Marlya and Free are having trouble dealing with personal issues.
Episode 15

(Dub) Weeding of Back Streets

Dorothea sets out to round up and interrogate as many Arcame members as they can find in Rondacia, and clues point to Christoph Rahn's involvement in Diese's rebellion. Meanwhile, both Marlya and Free are having trouble dealing with personal issues.
Episode 16

(Sub) Kite Laughing Out Loud

A chapter of the Black Fairy Tome turns up at the port island city of Baleun, and multiple parties converge there in an attempt to claim it. Newly formed alliances prove to be fluid and unpredictable, as various secrets begin to come to light.
Episode 16

(Dub) Kite Laughing Out Loud

A chapter of the Black Fairy Tome turns up at the port island city of Baleun, and multiple parties converge there in an attempt to claim it. Newly formed alliances prove to be fluid and unpredictable, as various secrets begin to come to light.
Episode 17

(Dub) Balance on Sand

Damien confesses to Dorothea about his identify and his ties to Veronica, along with information on the Black Fairy Tome. Based on information provided by Sweetie, Dorothea begins rounding up members of Gui Carlin in an effort to gather more tome pieces.
Episode 17

(Sub) Balance on Sand

Damien confesses to Dorothea about his identify and his ties to Veronica, along with information on the Black Fairy Tome. Based on information provided by Sweetie, Dorothea begins rounding up members of Gui Carlin in an effort to gather more tome pieces.
Episode 18

(Sub) Dancing Mouse and Broken Horn

Suspicions about the Ministry of Fairies grow as Dorothea launches a raid on Eajey's hideout. Gui Carlin might be on its last legs, but there are other, potentially more dangerous groups that want the Black Fairy Tome for their own ends.
Episode 18

(Dub) Dancing Mouse and Broken Horn

Suspicions about the Ministry of Fairies grow as Dorothea launches a raid on Eajey's hideout. Gui Carlin might be on its last legs, but there are other, potentially more dangerous groups that want the Black Fairy Tome for their own ends.
Episode 19

(Sub) Sad Voices and Black Book

It comes to light that the Marco Bellwood might have nefarious purposes for acquiring the last pieces of the Black Fairy Tome, as Marlya gradually learns more about how different her situation is from that of other Fairy Soldiers.
Episode 19

(Dub) Sad Voices and Black Book

It comes to light that Marco Bellwood might have nefarious purposes for acquiring the last pieces of the Black Fairy Tome, as Marlya gradually learns more about how different her situation is from that of other Fairy Soldiers.
Episode 20

(Dub) Forest of Beginnings

Bellwood and most of the Eins Order go into hiding, and a massive manhunt is launched to track them down. Marlya and Free locate someone from Marlya's past, but the news he tells them only makes the whole situation that much more alarming.
Episode 20

(Sub) Forest of Beginnings

Bellwood and most of the Eins Order go into hiding, and a massive manhunt is launched to track them down. Marlya and Free locate someone from Marlya's past, but the news he tells them only makes the whole situation that much more alarming.
Episode 21

(Sub) Rusted Warrior and Unopening Door

With the prime minister dead, Ray Dawn comes to Rondacia. Veronica is presumably close behind, meaning all three of the fairy-possessed are now in one place. Marlya desperately tries to locate Veronica before the order can complete its horrific plan.
Episode 21

(Dub) Rusted Warrior and Unopening Door

With the prime minister dead, Ray Dawn comes to Rondacia. Veronica is presumably close behind, meaning all three of the fairy-possessed are now in one place. Marlya desperately tries to locate Veronica before the order can complete its horrific plan.
Episode 22

(Dub) Parade of Demise

The Eins Order launches an attack just prior to Golbarn's funeral. This results in most everyone in Dorothea being split up, and with Ray Dawn badly injured. Once Marlya is left by herself to guard Ray, Veronica chooses that time to exact her revenge.
Episode 22

(Sub) Parade of Demise

The Eins Order launches an attack just prior to Golbarn's funeral. This results in most everyone in Dorothea being split up, and with Ray Dawn badly injured. Once Marlya is left by herself to guard Ray, Veronica chooses that time to exact her revenge.
Episode 23

(Sub) One from an Unending Dream

Various battles are fought throughout Rondacia, as the revived Divine Beast slowly makes its way into the city, laying waste to everything in its path. It slowly dawns on Marlya that she might be the one who can put a stop to the lumbering catastrophe.
Episode 23

(Dub) One from an Unending Dream

Various battles are fought throughout Rondacia, as the revived Divine Beast slowly makes its way into the city, laying waste to everything in its path. It slowly dawns on Marlya that she might be the one who can put a stop to the lumbering catastrophe.
Episode 24

(Dub) Freed Sky_Joined Hands

Free and Wolfran fight to put an end to Griff Mercer's ambition and what's left of the fanatical Eins Order. Meanwhile, Marlya and Veronica join forces directly against the Divine Beast. But how can something so overwhelmingly powerful be stopped?
Episode 24

(Sub) Freed Sky_Joined Hands

Free and Wolfran fight to put an end to Griff Mercer's ambition and what's left of the fanatical Eins Order. Meanwhile, Marlya and Veronica join forces directly against the Divine Beast. But how can something so overwhelmingly powerful be stopped?

You May Also Like

Black Clover
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
My Hero Academia
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Yu Yu Hakusho
TVPG • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (1992)
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Code Geass
TV14 • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (2007)
One-Punch Man
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Fairy Tail
TV14 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)
GANGSTA.
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Assassination Classroom
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Trigun
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (1998)
Sky Wizards Academy
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
How Not to Summon a Demon Lord
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2018)
World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Dragonar Academy
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Afterlost
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2019)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

1 season available (48 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial