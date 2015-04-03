1 season available

Nisekoi 2

Romance, Anime, Fantasy, Comedy, Animation, International • TV Series • 2015

Raku Ichijo is an average high school student. He also happens to be the sole heir to the head of a Yakuza Family called the Shuei-gumi. 10 years ago,...more

EpisodesExtras
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) From Now On / Please Notice

Now that Chitoge has come to terms with her feelings for Raku, she sets out to mold him into the ideal boyfriend! However, with Raku being the oblivious guy he is, just how many different ways can Chitoge try to get him to recognize her more?
Episode 2

(Sub) Grudge / Showdown

Tsugumi has a visitor from her past. Her dark, violent past… Now, she has to prove that she still has the skills she once had!
Episode 3

(Sub) Need

Christmas is just around the corner... Shu tells the gang that they should throw a party. However, Chitoge has other plans. Her mom is coming to visit, and Chitoge's dad wants to introduce Raku to her!
Episode 4

(Sub) Mother

Raku is working extra hard as Ms. Hana's secretary in order to give her some time to spend Christmas Eve with Chitoge. However, is Ms. Hana really interested in getting together with her daughter?
Episode 5

(Sub) Teach Me / Master Raku

Marika asks Raku to help her study, since her grades are very low. Raku agrees to tutor her, but Chitoge wants to tag along! Also, now Raku is given a pet he needs to take care of!
Episode 6

(Sub) Delicious

It's Valentine's Day and Raku dreads the idea of not receiving chocolate from anyone. Meanwhile, Chitoge, Kosaki, Marika, and Seishirou are all dealing with their own issues with what giving chocolate to someone entails.
Episode 7

(Sub) Little Sister

Kosaki's younger sister, Haru, finally enters high school. After hearing unsavory rumors about Raku, Haru is none too pleased about him trying to get close to her sister.
Episode 8

(Sub) Magical Pâtissière Kosaki! / Work!

Kosaki, Marika and Chitoge work together as magical girls to save the world from destruction. As Ichijo pitches in to help at the Onoderas' shop, Kosaki hopes he and Haru can become good friends.
Episode 9

(Sub) Cleanup Day / Visiting the Sick

Raku pays a visit to Kosaki, since she has a cold. However, is it appropriate for a guy like him to go see a girl when her parents are out of town? What does Haru have to say about the situation?
Episode 10

(Sub) Support

Suspecting something is up, Raku asks Shu which girl he is crushing on. Will Raku be able to get the truth out of him?
Episode 11

(Sub) I Want to Lose Weight / Good Morning

Haru points out that Kosaki has been enjoying sweets a lot lately. After getting on the scale, Kosaki decides that it is time to lose some extra weight. Will she be able to control her irresistible hunger and turn her back to the haunting temptation?
Episode 12

(Sub) The Search / Just Testing

Chitoge wants to tell Raku how she feels about him, but she is scared of rejection. Will she manage to gather some courage?

(Sub) Four Seasons

