1 season available

Nisekoi

Anime, Comedy, Animation, International, Romance • TV Series • 2014

Raku Ichijo is an average high school student. He also happens to be the sole heir to the head of a Yakuza Family called the Shuei-gumi. 10 years ago,...more

Raku Ichijo is an average high school student. He also happens to be the sole heir to the head of a Yakuza Family called the Shuei-gumi. 10 years ago,...more

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) The Promise

Raku, the son of a Yakuza boss, is a high school student who meets a transfer student named Chitoge in an unfortunate way. Because of her, Raku loses the locket that was given to him by his girlfriend a long time ago. Will they be able to find the locket?
Episode 2

(Sub) Encounter

Raku and Chitoge have their first fake date. Raku wishes it was Onodera instead of Chitoge. Onodera is convinced that they are a couple, but she doesn't seem to be bothered by it. Will Raku be able to confess his feelings to Onodera?
Episode 3

(Sub) Two of a Kind

Raku wants to talk to Onodera and explain to her that he’s not going out with Chitoge. All the other students are very curios about Raku and Chitoge's relationship, while Claude is still suspicious of what is going on. Raku finally decides to consult Shu.
Episode 4

(Sub) The Visit

Chitoge's Friend Notebook is helping her make friends. Onodera seems happy that Raku and Chitoge are such a lovey-dovey couple, even though she has feelings for him. Raku can't wait for Onodera to come over to his place for the study group he's having.
Episode 5

(Sub) Swimming

Ruri talks to Onodera about her feelings for Raku and the promise she made ten years ago. Ruri asks Chitoge to join the girls' swim team and invites Raku, Chitoge and Onodera to the swimming practice, in hopes of investigating their true feelings.
Episode 6

(Sub) Borrowing and Lending

Chitoge faces surprising difficulties in her attempts to thank Raku for rescuing her. After discovering the true nature of Chitoge and Raku’s relationship, Onodera tries to muster up the courage to confess her true feelings for Raku.
Episode 7

(Sub) Rival

A new transfer student arrives at the school. The girls fall in love with him, while the boys can't help having feelings of jealousy. It turns out that the new student is an old friend of Chitoge. Will Raku be able to handle having a rival?
Episode 8

(Sub) Happiness

Claude is training Tsugumi for her mission of finding out the truth about the relationship between Raku and Chitoge. Tsugumi is going through some changes, and she seeks advice from people around her. Could it be possible that she is in love?
Episode 9

(Sub) Hot Springs

While on an open-air school trip, Raku mistakenly ends up in the women's hot spring. When his female classmates show up to bathe, he must try and find a way to escape before being caught and labelled as a peeping tom.
Episode 10

(Sub) Lottery

The students are holding their annual Test of Courage. There is a lottery, and the boys and girls are pairing up and holding hands. Raku wants to get paired up with Onodera more than anything, but Chitoge has gone missing in the woods in a ghost costume!
Episode 11

(Sub) Celebration

It's Chitoge's birthday. Seishirou is planning a surprise party for her, and she invites all her friends. Raku and Onodera go out together to get birthday presents for Chitoge. But are they on a date now?
Episode 12

(Sub) Confirmation

Chitoge tells Raku about the boy she made a promise with ten years ago. Raku admits that he, too, made a promise with a girl ten years ago. They decide to try and see if Chitoge's key would open up Raku's locket.
Episode 13

(Sub) After School

Raku finds the photo that was taken ten years ago. It's the photo of Raku and the girl he made a promise with. The girl turns out to be…
Episode 14

(Sub) Ordeal

Raku's dad gives Raku the news that he actually has a fiancée and that she is coming to see him. He wants Raku to entertain her. She is the girl from the photo taken ten years ago!
Episode 15

(Sub) Three Keys

Marika explains to Raku how they first met. He tries to remember the details, but it's hard for him. She takes him to her home to meet her father. Raku wants to call off the engagement, but he is so scared of Marika's father!
Episode 16

(Sub) Typhoon

Onodera asks Raku if he could take on a part-time job at her family's Japanese Sweets shop. He agrees, not wanting to miss the chance of seeing her. A storm breaks out, and now Raku has no choice but to stay at Onodera's home with no one else around. And…
Episode 17

(Sub) Festival Day

Raku runs into Chitoge at the festival. Seeing that many things come free when she is with Raku, Chitoge decides to hang out with him. However, there is only one thing on Raku's mind… To purchase a romantic relationship charm!
Episode 18

(Sub) At the Beach

The gang goes down to the beach to enjoy the last days of summer. Chitoge starts acting very strange after seeing Raku with Marika and Onodera. Is she starting to realize she is actually in love with Raku?
Episode 19

(Sub) The Play

Shu is in charge of the Culture Festival, and he wants to put on the play “Romeo and Juliet.” He suggests Raku and Chitoge play the parts! Chitoge, still hurt by what happened at the beach, says she won't be in the play. Who will be Raku's Juliet now?
Episode 20

(Sub) Showtime

Surprisingly, Raku and Chitoge give a great performance as Romeo and Juliet. After the play, it looks like things are back to normal between Raku and Chitoge. Does this mean that Raku will finally choose the girl he wants to be with?

