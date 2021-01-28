Original

TentaclesTentacles

TVMAHorrorMovie • 2021

TENTACLES is a psychosexual horror-thriller about a young Los Angeles couple Tara (Da...more

"Tentacles" Official Trailer

About this Movie

Tentacles

TENTACLES is a psychosexual horror-thriller about a young Los Angeles couple Tara (Dana Drori) and Sam (Casey Deidrick) who fall head over heels into a new romance, entwining their lives — until their intimacy transforms into something terrifying.

Starring: Casey DeidrickDana DroriKasey EliseDan AidJohnny Ramey

Director: Clara Aranovich

TVMAHorrorMovie • 2021
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

