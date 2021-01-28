About this Movie
Tentacles
TENTACLES is a psychosexual horror-thriller about a young Los Angeles couple Tara (Dana Drori) and Sam (Casey Deidrick) who fall head over heels into a new romance, entwining their lives — until their intimacy transforms into something terrifying.
Starring: Casey DeidrickDana DroriKasey EliseDan AidJohnny Ramey
Director: Clara Aranovich
