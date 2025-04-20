1 season available (10 episodes)

Extreme CatchExtreme Catch

Join the Wild Card crew on an epic four-month journey through the Gulf of Carpentaria, one of the world’s most unforgiving and thrilling fisheries. Led by mackerel master Captain Bruce, with his wife Juanita and son Tiger, the crew braves brutal weather, mechanical breakdowns, and relentless sharks as they chase the season’s ambitious 45-ton Spanish mackerel target. Each week brings new tests as the crew battles the elements and their own limits, balancing commercial survival with family bonds. The Wild Card crew faces it all, from exhausted nights at sea to moments of heartwarming humor, high-stakes competition, and inventive teamwork in the face of adversity. Extreme environments, extreme risks, and extreme rewards: This is “Extreme Catch.”more

Join the Wild Card crew on an epic four-month journey through the...More

DocumentariesBiographyTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Extreme Catch

Join the Wild Card crew on an epic four-month journey through the Gulf of Carpentaria, one of the world’s most unforgiving and thrilling fisheries. Led by mackerel master Captain Bruce, with his wife Juanita and son Tiger, the crew braves brutal weather, mechanical breakdowns, and relentless sharks as they chase the season’s ambitious 45-ton Spanish mackerel target. Each week brings new tests as the crew battles the elements and their own limits, balancing commercial survival with family bonds. The Wild Card crew faces it all, from exhausted nights at sea to moments of heartwarming humor, high-stakes competition, and inventive teamwork in the face of adversity. Extreme environments, extreme risks, and extreme rewards: This is “Extreme Catch.”

DocumentariesBiographyTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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