Customs officers fight against drug smuggling at the airports, air cargo inspection and the international mail center where drugs continue to be disguised in novel ways. Their intercepts lead to thousands of dollars worth of illegal substances taken off the streets.more
Customs officers fight against drug smuggling at the airports, ai...More
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Customs officers fight against drug smuggling at the airports, air cargo inspection and the international mail center where drugs continue to be disguised in novel ways. Their intercepts lead to thousands of dollars worth of illegal substances taken off the streets.
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To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific
Customs officers fight against drug smuggling at the airports, air cargo inspection and the international mail center where drugs continue to be disguised in novel ways. Their intercepts lead to thousands of dollars worth of illegal substances taken off the streets.