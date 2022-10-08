1 season available (12 episodes)

To Catch a Smuggler: South PacificTo Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific

Customs officers fight against drug smuggling at the airports, air cargo inspection and the international mail center where drugs continue to be disguised in novel ways. Their intercepts lead to thousands of dollars worth of illegal substances taken off the streets.more

Customs officers fight against drug smuggling at the airports, ai...More

Starring: Mike McColl

TV14DocumentariesCrimeTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific

Customs officers fight against drug smuggling at the airports, air cargo inspection and the international mail center where drugs continue to be disguised in novel ways. Their intercepts lead to thousands of dollars worth of illegal substances taken off the streets.

Starring: Mike McColl

TV14DocumentariesCrimeTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

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