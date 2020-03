Shangri-LA

Presenting the four-part SHOWTIME Documentary Series SHANGRI-LA. Academy Award winning director Morgan Neville and Grammy winning music producer Rick Rubin pull back the curtain and give viewers an unprecedented look at the creative process and how it leads to artistic greatness. Creativity is the unending search for magic. It’s often elusive and difficult to recognize, so how are some artists able to find it so often? Go behind closed doors of Shangri-La, the studio where many of the most iconic albums of our time were produced, and hear from some of today’s most talented musicians as they give insight into their methods and their music.