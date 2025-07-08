Gachiakuta

In a floating city where the rich discard their waste - and people - Rudo is framed for murder and thrown into the Pit, where a hellscape of mutated garbage beasts dwell. To survive, he must wield a new power and join the rogue Cleaners. Rudo doesn't just aim to battle monsters, but the corrupt who cast him into Hell.more
In a floating city where the rich discard their waste - and peopl...More
Starring: Aoi IchikawaToshiyuki MorikawaMiku Ito
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In a floating city where the rich discard their waste - and people - Rudo is framed for murder and thrown into the Pit, where a hellscape of mutated garbage beasts dwell. To survive, he must wield a new power and join the rogue Cleaners. Rudo doesn't just aim to battle monsters, but the corrupt who cast him into Hell.
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In a floating city where the rich discard their waste - and people - Rudo is framed for murder and thrown into the Pit, where a hellscape of mutated garbage beasts dwell. To survive, he must wield a new power and join the rogue Cleaners. Rudo doesn't just aim to battle monsters, but the corrupt who cast him into Hell.