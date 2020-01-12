Welcome, Chaos. The head of Caiman, an amnesiac man, was transformed into a lizard's by magic. To recover his true face and his memories, he continues to search for the sorcerer who cast the spell on him with his partner, Nikaido. Who actually is he?more
Welcome, Chaos. The head of Caiman, an amnesiac man, was transfor...More
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Welcome, Chaos. The head of Caiman, an amnesiac man, was transformed into a lizard's by magic. To recover his true face and his memories, he continues to search for the sorcerer who cast the spell on him with his partner, Nikaido. Who actually is he?
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Dorohedoro
Welcome, Chaos. The head of Caiman, an amnesiac man, was transformed into a lizard's by magic. To recover his true face and his memories, he continues to search for the sorcerer who cast the spell on him with his partner, Nikaido. Who actually is he?