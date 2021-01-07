"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a new spin on the iconic game show "Wheel of Fortune." Hosted by pop culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world's most famous wheel and solve word puzzles for a chance to win up to $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants goes to a charity of their choice.
The Chase
TVPG • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2021)
A heart-racing quiz show where three competitors face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.
The Hustler
TVPG • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2021)
Follow five contestants as they collaborate to answer a series of trivia questions worth $10,000 each, with the goal of building a collective prize pot that increases with each correct answer. The catch? One of the five contestants, already knows the answers but must keep their identity a secret in order to have a shot at winning the grand prize.
Jeopardy!
TVG • Game Shows • TV Series (1984)
JEOPARDY!, America’s Favorite Quiz Show®, hosted by Alex Trebek.
Name That Tune
TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2021)
Hosted by Jane Krakowski, the beloved musical game show tests contestants' music knowledge as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Two players race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs performed by a live band with Randy Jackson as band leader. Each contest features a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic bid-a-note round. The player with the most money at the end of bid-a-note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the golden medley bonus round for a chance to win additional cash, and potentially, the $100,000 grand prize.
The Wall
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2017)
From Executive Producer and NBA superstar LeBron James comes “The Wall," the fastest and simplest game with more than $12 million on the line every night - and up to $3 million on a single heart-stopping drop. At four stories high, the wall was built for one purpose - to change people's lives. With tremendous cash prizes waiting at the bottom, this game can change lives in an instant. Hosted by Chris Hardwick.
Ellen's Game of Games
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2017)
Multi-award winning television host, producer, writer, actress and entertainment powerhouse Ellen DeGeneres brings her hilarious, high-energy comedy to primetime this January with NBC's newest reality competition show, "Ellen's Game of Games."
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
TV14 • Game Shows • TV Series (2020)
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," which debuted in the U.S. as a prime-time series in January 2000, late-night fixture Jimmy Kimmel steps into prime time as host of a special run of episodes featuring celebrity contestants playing for charity. For the first time in the history of the U.S. franchise, contestants can invite a guest into the hot seat to help them answer questions: it can be a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert -- anyone they want -- to help them win as much money as they can for the charity of their choosing.
Weakest Link
TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2020)
Jane Lynch hosts as eight contestants work as a team to bank the maximum amount of prize money across multiple rounds by answering rapid-fire trivia questions, with each successive correct answer increasing the amount of potential winnings, and each incorrect answer breaking the chain and forcing the contestants to start over with the lowest amount of money. At the end of each round, players vote for the person whom they consider to be the weakest link, and the contestant with the most votes leaves the game as Jane delivers the famous catchphrase: "You are the weakest link. Goodbye."
Card Sharks
TVPG • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2019)
A fortune won on a single turn of a playing card!
Supermarket Sweep
TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2020)
Emmy Award-nominated actress and comic Leslie Jones serves as host and executive producer for this revival of the classic TV game show "Supermarket Sweep." The fast-paced and energetic series follows three teams of two as they battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes. The original format aired on ABC from 1965-1967 and went on to become a global sensation, adapted in 13 international territories and, most recently, relaunched in the UK.
Holey Moley
TVPG • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2019)
A mini-golf competition series, will showcase self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an epic obstacle golf course. In each episode, 12 contestants will put their miniature golf – and physical – skills to the test and face off in never-before-seen challenges on a supersized miniature golf course.
Lego Masters
TVG • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2020)
Twelve teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders.
I Can See Your Voice
TVPG • Reality, Music • TV Series (2020)
Actress Cheryl Hines and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton join host Ken Jeong and a rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprising comics, pop culture experts and a musical superstar, to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers -- without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line, the contestant attempts to weed out the bad "secret voices" from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation and lip-synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks reveals good or bad singing in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck.
Press Your Luck
TVPG • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2019)
A game of wits as contestants avoid the WHAMMY.
Don't
TV14 • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2020)
"Don't" is a comedic physical game show that offers contestants the opportunity to team up with their family and friends for the chance to win a cash prize of up to $100,000 by tackling hilarious tasks, each with the simple rule of "Don't." In each episode, members of the four-person team strive to accomplish various challenges, such as "Don't Laugh," "Don't Blink" or "Don't Look Back," as they work together to build their bank. Award-winning actor, director and producer Adam Scott hosts.
Match Game
TVG • Game Shows • TV Series (2016)
Two contestants try to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill in the blank.
Dessert Games
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2017)
Guy Fieri has handed the keys to his grocery store over to dessert master Duff Goldman and given Duff carte blanche to remodel the store, restock the shelves and reinvent his "Grocery Games" for chefs who like to walk on the sweeter side. Each week, four talented dessert chefs will attempt to shop, prepare and plate three amazing confectionary creations in the middle of a market, employing shopping shortcuts and food-hack secrets. The last chef standing will get to test their knowledge of dessert ingredients in a sweet shopping spree worth up to $10,000.
Hollywood Game Night
TV14 • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2013)
Hollywood Game Night is a new hour-long game show series from Emmy Award-winning actor/producer Sean Hayes, based on his real-life game nights. Each episode will feature A-list celebrities hanging out and living it up in a cocktail party atmosphere. Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jane Lynch will serve as host.
Celebrity Family Feud
TV14 • Reality, Family • TV Series (2008)
Celebrity Family Feud hosted by Steve Harvey pits celebrities against each other in a contest to name the most popular responses to a survey-type question posed to 100 people.
Modd Couples
TVMA • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2015)
MODD COUPLES, hosted by David Millbern with comedian Olivia Harewood at his side, is Here TV's hilarious and unpredictable game show in which two couples - gay, straight, bi, or trans - compete to see who knows their partner best.
