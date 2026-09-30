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Game Shows TV

New on Hulu
Deadly TagDeadly Tag
A brutal chase for survival across a vast battlefield where no one can be trusted and only the last one standing wins. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
TVMA • International, Game Shows • TV Series (2026)
The Fortune Hotel The Fortune Hotel
Stephen Mangan hosts as 10 pairs of contestants have the chance to win the ultimate jackpot of £250,000 cash; each team is given an all-important briefcase on arrival, but only one contains the coveted prize.
TVG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2024)
99 to Beat99 to Beat
100 contestants go head-to-head in a range of visually distinctive and hilarious games in an arced competition game show.
TV14 • Comedy, Game Shows • TV Series (2025)
Celebrity Weakest LinkCelebrity Weakest Link
A rapid-fire quiz show in which eight celebrities compete to win up to one million dollars for the charity of their choosing.
TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2025)
Name That TuneName That Tune
Hosted by Jane Krakowski, the beloved musical game show tests contestants' music knowledge as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Two players race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs performed by a live band with Randy Jackson as band leader. Each contest features a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic bid-a-note round. The player with the most money at the end of bid-a-note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the golden medley bonus round for a chance to win additional cash, and potentially, the $100,000 grand prize.
TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2021)
TaskmasterTaskmaster
Contestants will be asked to complete comedic and bizarre tasks in hopes of being crowned the Taskmaster Champion.
TVPG • Game Shows, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Popular
Project RunwayTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
The FloorTVPG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Nation’s DumbestTV14 • Game Shows • TV Series (2026)
TaskmasterTVPG • Game Shows, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Jeopardy!TVG • Game Shows • TV Series (1984)
Celebrity Weakest LinkTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2025)
99 to BeatTV14 • Comedy, Game Shows • TV Series (2025)
SurvivorTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2000)
Celebrity Family FeudTVPG • Family, Game Shows • TV Series (2008)
Name That TuneTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2021)
Beat ShazamTVPG • Family, Music • TV Series (2017)
Wheel of FortuneTVG • Game Shows • TV Series (1975)
Next Level ChefTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Who Wants to Be a MillionaireTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2020)
The Masked SingerTVPG • Music, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Jeopardy! MastersTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2023)
Press Your LuckTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2019)
The 1% ClubTV14 • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2025)
Celebrity Wheel of FortuneTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2021)
Have I Got News For YouTVMA • Political, Game Shows • TV Series (2024)
The Quiz With BallsTVPG • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2024)
Crime Scene KitchenTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Celebrity Jeopardy!TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2022)
ESPN Jeopardy!TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2026)
Toddlers & TiarasTV14 • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2008)
The Greatest Average AmericanTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2026)
Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All TimeTVPG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Back to the FrontierTVPG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Blippi & Meekah's Game ShowTVY • Kids, Game Shows • TV Series (2023)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted ShowdownGame Shows, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Murder Club: Liar's TableTV14 • International, Reality • TV Series (2026)
THE ONE SHOTTV14 • International, Reality • TV Series (2026)
I AM BOXERTV14 • Competition, Boxing • TV Series (2025)
Outrun by Running ManTVPG • International, Reality • TV Series (2021)
Trending Game Shows
Next Level ChefTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
The Masked SingerTVPG • Music, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Jeopardy! MastersTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2023)
Beat ShazamTVPG • Family, Music • TV Series (2017)
Wheel of FortuneTVG • Game Shows • TV Series (1975)
The 1% ClubTV14 • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2025)
Press Your LuckTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2019)
Celebrity Wheel of FortuneTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2021)
Crime Scene KitchenTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Who Wants to Be a MillionaireTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2020)
Fast FriendsTV14 • Competition, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Outrun by Running ManTVPG • International, Reality • TV Series (2021)
Human vs HamsterTVG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Murder Club: Liar's TableTV14 • International, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted ShowdownGame Shows, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
THE ONE SHOTTV14 • International, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Back to the FrontierTVPG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Blippi & Meekah's Game ShowTVY • Kids, Game Shows • TV Series (2023)
I AM BOXERTV14 • Competition, Boxing • TV Series (2025)
The Quiz With BallsTVPG • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2024)
ESPN Jeopardy!TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2026)
Toddlers & TiarasTV14 • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2008)
Celebrity Jeopardy!TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2022)
Have I Got News For YouTVMA • Political, Game Shows • TV Series (2024)
The Greatest Average AmericanTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2026)
Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All TimeTVPG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Frequently Binged Game Shows
Toddlers & TiarasTV14 • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2008)
Back to the FrontierTVPG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Outrun by Running ManTVPG • International, Reality • TV Series (2021)
Most Liked Game Shows
The Greatest Average AmericanTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2026)
The Quiz With BallsTVPG • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2024)
Celebrity Jeopardy!TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2022)
The SnakeTV14 • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2025)
ESPN Jeopardy!TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2026)
Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All TimeTVPG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Match GameTVG • Game Shows • TV Series (2016)
Have I Got News For YouTVMA • Political, Game Shows • TV Series (2024)
I AM BOXERTV14 • Competition, Boxing • TV Series (2025)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted ShowdownGame Shows, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Blippi & Meekah's Game ShowTVY • Kids, Game Shows • TV Series (2023)
Domino MastersTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2022)
THE ONE SHOTTV14 • International, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Murder Club: Liar's TableTV14 • International, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Outrun by Running ManTVPG • International, Reality • TV Series (2021)
Human vs HamsterTVG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Fast FriendsTV14 • Competition, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Restaurant Rivals: Irvine vs. TafferTVPG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2022)
Time ZoneTVMA • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2023)
A-Z
The 1% ClubTV14 • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2025)
99 to BeatTV14 • Comedy, Game Shows • TV Series (2025)
Back to the FrontierTVPG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Beat ShazamTVPG • Family, Music • TV Series (2017)
Blippi & Meekah's Game ShowTVY • Kids, Game Shows • TV Series (2023)
Celebrity Family FeudTVPG • Family, Game Shows • TV Series (2008)
Celebrity Jeopardy!TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2022)
Celebrity Weakest LinkTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2025)
Celebrity Wheel of FortuneTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2021)
Crime Scene KitchenTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Deadly TagTVMA • International, Game Shows • TV Series (2026)
Domino MastersTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2022)
ESPN Jeopardy!TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2026)
Fast FriendsTV14 • Competition, Reality • TV Series (2024)
The FloorTVPG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2024)
The Fortune Hotel TVG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted ShowdownGame Shows, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
The Greatest Average AmericanTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2026)
Have I Got News For YouTVMA • Political, Game Shows • TV Series (2024)
Human vs HamsterTVG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2024)
I AM BOXERTV14 • Competition, Boxing • TV Series (2025)
Jeopardy!TVG • Game Shows • TV Series (1984)
Jeopardy! MastersTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2023)
Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All TimeTVPG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2020)
The Masked SingerTVPG • Music, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Match GameTVG • Game Shows • TV Series (2016)
Murder Club: Liar's TableTV14 • International, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Name That TuneTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2021)
Nation’s DumbestTV14 • Game Shows • TV Series (2026)
Next Level ChefTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
THE ONE SHOTTV14 • International, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Outrun by Running ManTVPG • International, Reality • TV Series (2021)
Press Your LuckTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2019)
Project RunwayTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
The Quiz With BallsTVPG • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2024)
Restaurant Rivals: Irvine vs. TafferTVPG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2022)
The SnakeTV14 • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2025)
SurvivorTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2000)
TaskmasterTVPG • Game Shows, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Time ZoneTVMA • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2023)
Toddlers & TiarasTV14 • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2008)
Wheel of FortuneTVG • Game Shows • TV Series (1975)
Who Wants to Be a MillionaireTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2020)

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