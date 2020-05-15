2 seasons available

Bless the HartsBless the Harts

TV14Comedy • Animation • Sitcom • Adult Animation • TV Series • 2019

The Harts are a Southern family that is forever struggling to make ends meet. They hope to achieve the American dream, but they're already rich -- in ...more

Start watching Bless the Harts

2 seasons available (12 episodes)

EpisodesExtras
Season1 2

Bless The Harts Live Table Read | At Home With FOX

Creator Emily Spivey , Executive Producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller come together with the cast of Bless The Harts for a sneak peek table read of Season 2 episode “Crappy Death Day.” Look out for new episodes of Bless The Harts this Fall only on FOX!
Episode 1

Violet's Secret

In the season premiere, Jenny and Betty secretly follow Violet, after becoming paranoid that she's making the same bad decisions they did as teenagers.

Meet The Hart Family

Welcome Back Gronk From The Harts

Jeez Louise

Comic-Con 2020 @ Home: Giggling Girlfriends

Betty Wants To Have A Rich Christmas

Brenda & Jenny Make The Most Out Of Louise's Party

The Harts Put Up Christmas Decorations

Jesus Asks Jenny About Holiday Plans

Betty Fights For A Pair Of Ugg-Uggs from "Mega-Lo-Memories"

The Harts Are Big Black Friday Fans from "Mega-Lo-Memories"

Wayne Helps Baby Violet Find Her Mom from "Mega-Lo-Memories"

Jenny Enters A Mini Golf Tournament from "Myrtle Beach Memoirs"

Jenny Suggests The Family Go On Vacation from "Myrtle Beach Memoirs"

Randy Falls Out Of The Ceiling from "Myrtle Beach Memoirs"

Betty Laments About Her Relationship With Rick Ocean

The Harts Have A BBQ from "Trash Twins"

Jesus Tries To Give Jenny Advice

Spoiler Alert, Bless The Harts Is All New

The Brenda's Bring The Party from "Cremains of the Day"

Jenny & Betty Decide To Spread Ed's Remains from "Cremains of the Day"

Violet Tells Wayne A Ghost Story from "Cremains of the Day"

Jesus Loves Harry Potter

Preview: A Spooktacular Bless The Harts Halloween

Jenny Makes Cash Off The Statue Debate

Jesus Tells Jenny He Loves Her

Violet, David, & Betty Go Visit Marjune

The Harts Hold Up The Drive Thru from "Can't Get There From Here"

Jenny & Betty Want Violet To Get Into Art School from "Can't Get There From Here"

Jenny Asks Jesus If She Can Pray For Money from "Can't Get There From Here"

Jenny Starts Working At Bud's Strip Club from "Can't Get There From Here"

Louise Makes Jenny Cover Up from "Can't Get There From Here"

Wayne Has A Plan To Get Violet To Art School from "Can't Get There From Here"

Betty & Jenny Get Stuck In A Ditch

Betty Refuses To Tell Jenny What's In The Storage Unit

Bless The Harts Main Title Sequence

Jenny & Betty Are Worried About Violet

Jenny Is Thrilled With Betty's Hug N' Bugs

Jesus Tells Jenny The Hug N' Bugs Are Worthless

Violet Can't Get Any Privacy

Violet Tells Wayne About Her Comic Book

Violet Wants Her Privacy

Wayne & Brenda Go To Court

Wayne's Building Is Too Whimsy

It's Time to Throw Down

Ike's Ideal Meal

Meet Betty Hart

Meet Jenny Hart

Inside Look: A Hilarious Heartfelt Family

Bless The Harts At Comic-Con 2019 Fox Fan Fair

Bless The Harts Ferris Wheel Experience

Bless The Harts Panel At Comic-Con 2019

Preview: A Star-Studded New Family

