Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Wars
Halloween Wars
Bobby Flay's The Line
Bobby Flay's The Line
Outrageous Pumpkins
Outrageous Pumpkins
Halloween Cookie Challenge
Halloween Cookie Challenge

Food Network

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Halloween Baking ChampionshipTVPG • Competition, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Halloween WarsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Bobby Flay's The LineTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Outrageous PumpkinsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Halloween Cookie ChallengeTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Be My Guest with Ina GartenTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Diners, Drive-Ins and DivesTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2006)
The Pioneer WomanTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Haunted Gingerbread ShowdownTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Bobby's Triple ThreatTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
The KitchenTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2014)
Guy's Grocery GamesTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Beat Bobby FlayTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Tournament of ChampionsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2020)
Kitchen UndercoverTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Worst Cooks in AmericaTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Restaurant Impossible: Last CallTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
PitmastersTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
The Ultimate Baking ChampionshipTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
Sweet DeceitTVPG • Family, Holiday • TV Series (2026)
Food Network's Top 10TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2026)
The Great Food Truck RaceTVPG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Summer Baking ChampionshipTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
100 CooksTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
Wildcard KitchenTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2024)
Girl Meets FarmTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Harry Potter: Wizards of BakingTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2024)
Holiday WarsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Flavortown Food FightTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
24 in 24: Last Chef StandingTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
Chopped CastawaysTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
Super Mega CakesTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Christmas Cookie ChallengeTVPG • Lifestyle, Reality • TV Series (2015)
BBQ USATVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Ready Jet CookTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2019)
Delicious Miss BrownTVG • Lifestyle, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Trisha's Southern KitchenTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2012)
Valerie's Home CookingTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2015)
Guy's Ranch KitchenTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2017)
Supermarket StakeoutTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
UnwrappedTVG • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Kitchen ChaosTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Alex vs AmericaTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Symon's Dinners Cooking OutTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2020)
Mary Makes It EasyTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2022)
BBQ BrawlTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives OutTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Outchef'dTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Restaurant: ImpossibleTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Big Burger BattleTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Burgers, Brew & 'QueTVG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Iron Chef AmericaTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2005)
The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet ShowdownTVG • Holiday, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Last Bite HotelTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2024)
Beachside BrawlTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2022)
Best Bite in TownTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
Barefoot Contessa: Back to BasicsTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2008)
Maneet's EatsTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2024)
House of KnivesTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Simply GiadaTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2022)
Guy's All-American Road TripTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2022)
Good EatsTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (1999)
Guy's Ultimate Game NightTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Selena + Chef: Home for the HolidaysTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2023)
Chef Grudge MatchTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2025)
Hot Dish with FrancoTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2023)
Cupcake WarsTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Next Baking Master: ParisTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
Family Recipe ShowdownTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2025)
Ciao HouseTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Sweet DeceitTVPG • Family, Holiday • TV Series (2026)
Summer Baking ChampionshipTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Halloween Baking ChampionshipTVPG • Competition, Reality • TV Series (2015)
100 CooksTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
24 in 24: Last Chef StandingTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
Alex vs AmericaTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
All-Star Halloween SpectacularTVG • Kids, Lifestyle • Movie (2016)
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (Uncensored)TVMA • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2020)
Bake It 'Til You Make ItTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2022)
Barefoot Contessa: Back to BasicsTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2008)
Battle of the BrothersTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2021)
BBQ BrawlTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
BBQ USATVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Be My Guest with Ina GartenTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Beachside BrawlTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2022)
Beat Bobby FlayTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Best Bite in TownTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
Big Bad Budget BattleTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Big Burger BattleTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Big Restaurant BetTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Bobby and Giada in ItalyTVG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Bobby and Sophie on the CoastTVPG • Reality • TV Series (2022)
Bobby Flay's The LineTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Bobby's Triple ThreatTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Buddy vs. ChristmasTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Holiday • TV Series (2020)
Buddy vs. Duff HolidayTVG • Competition, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Burgers, Brew & 'QueTVG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Chef Boot CampTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Chef Dynasty: House of FangTVPG • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Chef Grudge MatchTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2025)
Chopped CastawaysTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
Chopped: Volume 1TVPG • Lifestyle • TV Series (2009)
Chopped: Volume 2TVPG • Lifestyle • TV Series (2009)
Chopped: Volume 3TVPG • Lifestyle • TV Series (2009)
Chopped: Volume 4TVPG • Lifestyle • TV Series (2025)
Christmas Cookie ChallengeTVPG • Lifestyle, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Ciao HouseTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Cupcake WarsTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives OutTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Delicious Miss BrownTVG • Lifestyle, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Diners, Drive-Ins and DivesTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2006)
Duff: Ace of TasteTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2022)
The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet ShowdownTVG • Holiday, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Family Recipe ShowdownTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2025)
Flavortown Food FightTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
Food Network StarTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2005)
Food Network's Top 10TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2026)
Girl Meets FarmTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Girl Meets Farm: Our Farmhouse RenovationTVG • Lifestyle • Movie (2022)
Good EatsTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (1999)
The Great Food Truck RaceTVPG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Guy's All-American Road TripTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2022)
Guy's Chance Of A LifetimeTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle • TV Series (2021)
Guy's Grocery GamesTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Guy's Ranch KitchenTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2017)
Guy's Ultimate Family CruiseTVG • Lifestyle • Movie (2025)
Guy's Ultimate Game NightTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Halloween Baking ChampionshipTVPG • Competition, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Halloween Cake-OffTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Halloween Cookie ChallengeTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Halloween WarsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Harry Potter: Wizards of BakingTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2024)
Haunted Gingerbread ShowdownTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Holiday WarsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Hot Dish with FrancoTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2023)
House of KnivesTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Inside Eats With Rhett & LinkTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Iron Chef AmericaTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2005)
The Julia Child ChallengeTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
The KitchenTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2014)
Kitchen ChaosTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Kitchen CrashTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Kitchen UndercoverTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)

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