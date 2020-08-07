David and Creeper are “tax collectors” for a local crime lord, but when an old rival returns, David must fight for his family and his life.
The Kitchen
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
Three Irish mob wives take over the family business after their husbands are sent to prison in this tasty crime drama set in 1978 New York.
Joker
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
Todd Phillips helms a gritty origin story starring Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro that tells the story of Batman’s arch-enemy Joker.
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2009)
Two brothers discover they have been framed for the murder of a priest.
Belly
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1998)
A pair of violent men have spiritual awakenings.
Blackhat
TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2015)
A Chinese nuclear facility is hacked by a high-level cyberterrorist, and only one man can stop him: a convicted "black hat" hacker.
Scarface
R • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
Al Pacino delivers a riveting performance as Tony Montana, the small-time punk who vaults to the top of Florida's crime world.
The Fast and the Furious
PG-13 • Action, Crime • Movie (2001)
Paul Walker stars as an undercover L.A. cop who gets caught up in the street-racing underworld owned by Vin Diesel.
Kill Bill: Volume 1
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2004)
Four years after taking a bullet in the head at her own wedding, The Bride emerges from a coma and decides it's time for payback ... with a vengeance!
2 Fast 2 Furious
PG-13 • Action, Crime • Movie (2003)
Paul Walker finds his way into the Miami street-racing scene where he's forced to go undercover for the FBI in this sequel.
The Gentlemen
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Criminals target marijuana kingpin as he tries to get out of the business.
Gone Girl
TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
On the occasion of his fifth wedding anniversary, a magazine writer reports that his beautiful wife – famous for being the inspiration for her parents' beloved children's books – has gone missing. Presented by FXM
Public Enemies
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2009)
Johnny Depp is riveting as notorious bank robber John Dillinger who stood at the forefront of the epic 1930s crime wave.
Hitman: Agent 47
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2015)
A genetically bred assassin joins forces with a young woman to stop a corporation looking to steal the secret of his past.
No Country for Old Men
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2007)
A man takes $2 million cash from the scene of a desert shootout, and is pursued by the local sheriff and a psycho-killer hit man. Winner of 4 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Bardem), Best Director.
The Nice Guys
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling team up as detectives on the case of a missing girl in the seedy world of 1977 L.A.
Queen & Slim
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
A black couple's first date turns into a nightmare after a traffic stop spirals out of control and the man kills a cop in self-defense.
Killerman
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
Moe Diamond is a New York City money launderer who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs. He must soon scour the streets in search of answers while trying to dodge a crew of violent and crooked cops.
Prisoners
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2013)
The abduction of two children prompts father Hugh Jackman to take matters into his own hands in this harrowing thriller.
Kill Bill: Volume 2
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2004)
The murderous Bride continues her vengeance quest against her ex-boss, Bill, and his two remaining associates; his younger brother Budd, and Bill's latest flame Elle.
The Lovely Bones
PG-13 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2009)
A murdered girl watches over her family as they struggle to solve her disappearance in Peter Jackson's stirring adaptation of the novel.
Looper
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2012)
In 2074, the mob uses time travel when they want to get rid of someone – the target is sent 30 years into the past, where a hired gun awaits.
21 Bridges
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
An NYPD detective hunts cop killers, closing all bridges out of the city.
Black and Blue
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt officers murdering a drug dealer on camera. She must soon go on the run when the perpetrators pursue her in a desperate attempt to destroy the footage.
Cold Comes the Night
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
A motel owner and her daughter are held hostage by a half-blind thief.
Assault on Precinct 13
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2005)
A police captain (Ethan Hawke) must put together a force of cops and criminals to defend the soon-to-close Precinct 13 when they come under attack by a gang intent on freeing their imprisoned boss (Laurence Fishburne).
First Sunday
PG-13 • Comedy, Crime • Movie (2008)
Ice Cube and Tracy Morgan star as best friends and bumbling criminals.
Deep Cover
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1992)
An upright Los Angeles cop goes undercover to infiltrate a massive drug distribution ring.
Mob Town
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
Members of organized crime families gather for a meeting in 1957 New York.
Carlito's Way: Rise to Power
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2005)
The early years of gangster Carlito Brigante are chronicled as he muscles in on the drug trade in Spanish Harlem.
The Ladykillers
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
Tom Hanks is a smooth-talking Southern "professor" who uses his churchgoing landlady's basement to tunnel through to a casino's vault.
Blow
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2001)
Johnny Depp is exhilarating as a small-town kid who rises to become a cocaine kingpin for the Medellin Cartel.
Hammer
TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
A concerned father is willing to sacrifice his freedom, life and sanity in order to help his estranged, criminal son.
Alpha Dog
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2006)
A thuggish group of privileged LA teenagers kidnap the younger brother of a junkie who refuses to pay his drug debt and take the kid to Palm Springs. Stars Justin Timberlake and Bruce Willis.
The Punisher
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2004)
Undercover FBI agent Frank Castle (Thomas Jane) is crushed when his wife and children are killed. With nothing left to lose or to live for, Castle becomes "The Punisher" -- a one-man judge, jury and executioner.
The Quarry
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2020)
A vicious fugitive steals a murder victim's identity before crossing paths with a small-town sheriff.
The Untouchables
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1987)
Federal Agent Eliot Ness forms a fearless foursome to take on Al Capone and organized crime in Prohibition-era Chicago. Sean Connery won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance.
In the Bedroom
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2001)
Nominated for five Oscars(R), including Best Picture, this intense film follows a family whose lives take a tragic violent turn.
Con Air
R • Action, Crime • Movie (1997)
America's most hardened and dangerous criminals are transported via Con Air, customized armored aircraft equipped with armed guards, hand and leg shackles, and top secret destinations that even the prisoners aren't privy to.
Hell or High Water
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2016)
Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine, and Ben Foster star in this riveting story about two brothers who turn to crime to save their family’s land—and the Texas Ranger out to stop them.
Running with the Devil
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
When a cocaine shipment is compromised, a drug cartel’s CEO, known as The Boss orders his most trusted henchman, The Cook, and his partner, another master drug trafficker known as The Man, on a dangerous journey to audit the company’s supply chain.
Set Up
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2011)
A betrayed thief teams up with a mob boss when a heist goes wrong.
Contraband
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2012)
To protect his brother-in-law from a drug lord, a former smuggler heads to Panama to score millions of dollars in counterfeit bills.
Son of a Gun
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2015)
Two criminals who meet in prison team up to rob a gold mine.
End of Watch
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2012)
Citizens caught in the line of fire to create a riveting portrait of the city’s darkest, most violent corners, the cops who risk their lives there every day, and the price they and their families are forced to pay.
Mississippi Burning
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1989)
The 1964 disappearances of three civil-rights activists in Mississippi are investigated by FBI agents Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe.
Carlito's Way
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1993)
A Puerto Rican criminal vows to start living a clean life upon his release from prison, but finds the road full of pitfalls.
The Judge
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
Hotshot lawyer Robert Downey Jr. must confront his strained relationship with his father--a local judge--upon his return home.
A Most Violent Year
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
Oscar Isaac stars in this searing crime thriller set in 1981 New York City.
Out of the Furnace
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2013)
An ex-con must choose between his own freedom and justice for his slain brother.
A Violent Separation
TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
Norman must either arrest his brother for murder or help him cover it up.
The Sisters Brothers
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Based on Patrick Dewitt’s acclaimed novel, Eli and Charlie Sisters are hired to kill a prospector who has stolen from their boss. The story, a genre-hybrid with comedic elements, takes place in Oregon in 1851.
The Betrayed
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2009)
A kidnapped woman is forced to assist her captors in retrieving $40 million allegedly stolen by her husband in this thriller.
Punisher: War Zone
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2008)
The iron-willed comic book vigilante Frank Castle (a.k.a. "The Punisher") wages a one-man war on the New York mobsters that murdered his family in this action thriller starring Ray Stevenson, Dominic West and Julie Benz.
Detroit
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2017)
From the Academy Award winning director of THE HURT LOCKER and ZERO DARK THIRTY, DETROIT tells the gripping story of one of the most terrifying moments during the civil unrest that rocked Detroit in the summer of '67.
Ricochet
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1991)
Denzel Washington stars as an assistant D.A. who must face off against an ex-con he put away who is out of prison--and out for revenge.
Backdraft
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1991)
Two firefighter brothers work together to find a dangerous arsonist.
Brooklyn's Finest
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2009)
In a precinct reeling with drugs and poverty, three NYC cops - each on their own increasingly desperate path - find themselves working on a case that will determine their fates.
The Whole Truth
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2016)
Keanu Reeves and Renee Zellweger star in this twist-filled thriller about a lawyer who defends a teen accused of killing his father.
Reasonable Doubt
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
A District Attorney has his life turned upside down when he's involved in a hit and run and another man is arrested for his crime.
Jagged Edge
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1985)
A defense attorney falls for the fatal charms of a wealthy San Francisco newspaper publisher accused of murdering his heiress wife. A gripping thriller, with Peter Coyote.
Motherless Brooklyn
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
A private detective with Tourette syndrome uncovers political corruption while trying to solve the murder of his mentor in 1950s New York.
Assault on Precinct 13
R • Action, Crime • Movie (1976)
A police station under siege from a vicious street gang becomes a cataclysmic battleground where only the strongest survive!
Terminal
Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
Margot Robbie, Simon Pegg and Mike Myers star in this twisted tale of two assassins carrying out a sinister mission, a teacher battling a fatal illness, an enigmatic janitor and a waitress leading a dangerous double life.
L.A. Confidential
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1997)
Dive into the seedy underworld of 1950s Hollywood in this riveting drama of three L.A. detectives desperate to solve a sensational murder case. Double Oscar winner, including Best Supporting Actress for Kim Basinger.
American Animals
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
The unbelievable but true story of four young men who brazenly attempt to execute one of the most audacious art heists in U.S. history.
Killer Joe
NC-17 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2012)
When a debt puts a young man's life in danger, he turns to putting a hit out on his evil mother in order to collect the insurance.
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2007)
Two brothers rip off their parents' jewelry store, but things don’t go as planned, leading to devastating consequences.
Live by Night
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2016)
Ben Affleck stars as a risk-taking gangster in this raw, gritty and stylish crime epic set in Prohibition-era Boston and Tampa.
Run with the Hunted
TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2020)
A woman sets out to find the boy that saved her life 15 years prior
