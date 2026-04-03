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Crime Movies

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FuzeFuze
London is thrown into panic by the discovery of an unexploded WWII bomb on a construction site. Amidst the chaos of a widespread evacuation, a gang of criminals begins an audacious heist.
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2026)
12 Angry Men12 Angry Men
Life is in their hands...death is on their minds. Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb, Ed Begley and Jack Klugman lead the distinctive cast of jurors whose character portrayals are \"perfect in every detail\" (The Hollywood Reporter). With its star-powered cast and three Oscar® nominations, including Best Picture, \"12 Angry Men\" is a powerful, suspenseful and \"fascinatingly entertaining film\" (Los Angeles Examiner). Eleven jurors are convinced that the defendant is guilty of murder. The twelfth has no doubt of his innocence. How can this one man steer the others toward the same conclusion? It's a case of seemingly overwhelming evidence against a teenager accused of killing his father in \"one of the best pictures ever made\" (The Hollywood Reporter). The legendary Sidney Lumet, in his feature film directorial debut, creates a motion picture of stunning intensity and in the process created a classic.
Not Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (1957)
Breaking In: Extended VersionBreaking In: Extended Version
Gabrielle Union stars as a young mother who desperately battles a quartet of violent home invaders to save her children in this thriller.
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Two Mrs. CarrollsThe Two Mrs. Carrolls
A woman slowly discovers that her artist husband is a deranged killer.
Not Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (1947)
The OutsidersThe Outsiders
A teen gang in rural Oklahoma, the Greasers are perpetually at odds with the Socials, a rival group. When Greasers Ponyboy (C. Thomas Howell) and Johnny (Ralph Macchio) get into a brawl that ends in the death of a Social member, the boys are forced to go into hiding. Soon Ponyboy and Johnny, along with the intense Dallas (Matt Dillon) and their other Greaser buddies, must contend with the consequences of their violent lives. While some Greasers try to achieve redemption, others meet tragic ends.
PG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
The Maltese FalconThe Maltese Falcon
A private detective takes on a case that involves him with three eccentric criminals, a gorgeous liar, and their quest for a priceless statuette.
Drama, Classics • Movie (1941)
Lakeview TerraceLakeview Terrace
A young, newly-married interracial couple moves into an L.A. suburb - only they didn't count on their new neighbor being a bigoted, tightly-wound and increasingly unhinged African-American cop. With Kerry Washington.
PG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2008)
Psicópata: El asesino del conejo blanco
Una detective con identidad disociativa investiga el caso de un asesino serial mientras trata de lidiar con su trastorno.
International, Latino • Movie (2026)
FargoFargo
The Coen brothers' pointedly morose 1996 classic about kidnapping, extortion and one grisly wood chipper massacre in Minnesota.
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1996)
Gone Baby Gone
When two private detectives are hired to take a closer look into the mysterious disappearance of a little girl, they unravel a multitude of twists and turns where nothing is what it seems. Ultimately they must risk everything in the search to find her.
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2007)
Double Jeopardy
A woman who was framed by her husband for his fake murder suspects he's still alive when she gets out of prison. She plans her revenge on him knowing she can't be found guilty again for a crime she was already prosecuted for.
R • Thriller, Crime • Movie (1999)
House of GucciHouse of Gucci
"House of Gucci" is inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless decades long spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately...murder. See what a name means, what it's worth, and how far a family will go for control. Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino star in a film directed by Ridley Scott.
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2021)
Lakeview Terrace en EspañolLakeview Terrace en Español
Una joven pareja interracial va a vivir a su casa soñada, donde sufren el acoso de su vecino, un policía negro. Cuando la pareja decide pasar al contraataque, la contienda resulta mortal.
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2008)
See How They RunSee How They Run
The police get mixed up in the sordid theater underground of 1950s London while investigating a murder involving the filming of a hit play.
PG-13 • Crime, Mystery • Movie (2022)
HackersHackers
A neophyte 'hacker' becomes the target of the FBI after he unknowingly taps into a high-tech embezzling scheme which could cause a horrific environmental disaster in this suspenseful drama. Fisher Stevens stars
PG-13 • Thriller, Crime • Movie (1995)
22 Jump Street22 Jump Street
The undercover cops from the 21 Jump Street program have survived high school, and this time they are assigned to deep cover to find a drug supplier at a local college.
R • Comedy, Action • Movie (2014)
The Crow: Wicked Prayer
Murdered by satanists, Edward Furlong returns from the dead to undertake a bloody mission of revenge in this fourth "Crow" film.
R • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2006)
The Italian Job
The plan was flawless. The execution was perfect. Charlie Croker pulled off the crime of a lifetime. The one thing that he didn't plan on was being double-crossed.
PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
Above the RimAbove the Rim
A high-school basketball star (Duane Martin) is torn by loyalties to a drug dealer (Tupac Shakur) and an ex-player (Leon).
R • Sports, Drama • Movie (1994)
Blood and Bone
In Los Angeles, an ex-con takes the underground fighting world by storm in his quest to fulfill a promise to a dead friend.
R • Drama, Action • Movie (2009)
Reclaim
A young couple pays big money to adopt a little girl from Haiti only to have her abducted by the child trafficking ring that set them up.
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2014)
Gangs Of New YorkGangs Of New York
In 19th century Manhattan, a young Irish immigrant seeks revenge against the rival gang leader who killed his father.
R • Drama, Action • Movie (2002)
American Heart
For most of us, the notion of living on the streets is little more than food for thought. But for a homeless father (Jeff Bridges) and his teenage son (Edward Furlong), it's a cold, hard fact of life. Director Martin Bell first explored life in the not-so-great outdoors with his 1984 documentary "Streetwise," an unforgettable look at the day-to-day tragedy of Seattle's street teens. With this eye-opening drama, he looks at this avoidable human catastrophe from a somewhat different perspective. Featuring music by Tom Waits.
R • Crime, Romance • Movie (1993)
Played
He spent eight years in prison in a drug robbery gone wrong - now he's out, and eager to help gain revenge on the crooked cops and gangland hoods who played him wrong the first time. With Gabriel Byrne, Vinne Jones.
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2006)
The Disappearance of Alice Creed
Ex-cons kidnap an intelligent young woman who turns the tables on them.
R • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2010)
Blue Steel
Jamie Lee Curtis convincingly captures the vulnerability and gritty determination of a female police officer trying to prove herself on male turf in this gripping thriller.
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1990)
The Target
Alex is assigned to guard the life of a former hoodlum and now prominent businessman, who is set to testify against a notorious crime lord. Later Alex falls in love with the man's daughter who unveils the dark secrets of her father's past.
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2003)
Bones
After being betrayed and murdered, the self-proclaimed 'protector' of an inner-city neighborhood rises from the dead to exact vengeance on the children of his killer.
R • Horror, Crime • Movie (2001)
Tales From the Hood 2
A series of bloodcurdling tales about lust, greed, pride and politics.
R • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Double TakeDouble Take
Framed in a multimillion-dollar money-laundering scheme, upstanding investment banker Daryl Chase (Jones) suddenly finds himself running from the FBI - and swapping identities with loudmouthed, low-life petty thief Freddy Tiffany (Griffin).
PG-13 • Crime, Action • Movie (2001)
American Dream
Two American entrepreneurs must face a Russian mobster's vengeance after they cut him out of a business deal.
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2021)
LooperLooper
In 2074, the mob uses time travel when they want to get rid of someone – the target is sent 30 years into the past, where a hired gun awaits.
R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
The Da Vinci CodeThe Da Vinci Code
A murder inside the Louvre and clues in Da Vinci paintings lead to the discovery of a religious mystery protected by a secret society for two thousand years -- which could shake the foundations of Christianity.
PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2006)
We Gotta Get Out of This Place
Three teens from Texas move out of their small town and get sucked into organized crime when one of them steals from the wrong man.
Crime, Drama • Movie (2013)
The Night Clerk
A hotel clerk becomes the prime suspect when a woman is murdered during his shift. As the police investigation closes in, he makes a personal connection with a guest -- but soon realizes he must stop the killer before she becomes the next victim.
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2020)
The Take
A CIA agent in Paris hunts an American pickpocket running for his life after he unwittingly swipes a bag containing a bomb.
R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2016)
Tales from the Hood 3Tales from the Hood 3
A new installment in the cult-classic franchise, featuring four terrifying tales that will scare and thrill with its horrifying twists and social commentary.
TVMA • Drama, Horror • Movie (2020)
All Creatures Here Below
Desperate for money, Gensan and Ruby impulsively commit a crime which sets in motion a series of dire events. Now on the run, the couple seek refuge in Kansas City, a place filled with dark secrets that still haunt them.
TVMA • Crime, Drama • Movie (2019)
The JudgeThe Judge
A hotshot lawyer confronts the past as well as the strained relationship he shares with his father -- a revered local judge -- when he returns home for his mother's funeral. When "Judge" appears to be the driver in a fatal hit-and-run, his son must step in to defend him against a prosecutor with an agenda.
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
Popular
The OutsidersPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
The Maltese FalconDrama, Classics • Movie (1941)
The TownR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2010)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness ProtectionPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
Bad SantaR • Crime, Holiday • Movie (2003)
The Alto KnightsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2025)
The Usual SuspectsR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1995)
Spring BreakersR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2013)
Atomic BlondeR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2017)
Double TakePG-13 • Crime, Action • Movie (2001)
The Dark KnightPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2017)
Lakeview TerracePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2008)
Double JeopardyR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (1999)
The Italian JobPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
The TakeR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2016)
The ManR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2005)
House of GucciR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2021)
Out of the FurnaceR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Tales from the Hood 3TVMA • Drama, Horror • Movie (2020)
Greedy PeopleR • Comedy, Crime • Movie (2024)
The BatmanPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2022)
Ghost Dog: The Way of the SamuraiR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2000)
MaXXXineR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Shot CallerR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
Violent EndsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2025)
All About The BenjaminsR • Black Stories, Crime • Movie (2002)
22 Jump StreetR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2014)
LifeR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Blood SimpleR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1985)
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With MeR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1992)
Trouble ManComedy, Action • Movie (2025)
The Man Who Knew Too MuchTVPG • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1934)
American PsychoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2000)
HackersPG-13 • Thriller, Crime • Movie (1995)
The Da Vinci CodePG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2006)
Deadly CodeR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2012)
Pulp FictionR • Drama, Classics • Movie (1994)
Waist DeepR • Action, Crime • Movie (2006)
12 Angry MenNot Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (1957)
No Country for Old MenR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2007)
The Unholy TrinityR • Western, Action • Movie (2024)
Super Troopers 2R • Comedy, Crime • Movie (2018)
FargoR • Drama, Crime • Movie (1996)
Tales From the Hood 2R • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Hustle & FlowR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2005)
BonesR • Horror, Crime • Movie (2001)
Thieves HighwayNot Rated • Crime, Action • Movie (2025)
JokerR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
AmericanaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
The Lovely BonesPG-13 • Drama, Teen • Movie (2009)
The Hard HitAction, Crime • Movie (2023)
The OrderR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2024)
Joker: Folie à DeuxR • Crime, Musicals • Movie (2024)
LooperR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Blood FatherR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2016)
Gangs Of New YorkR • Drama, Action • Movie (2002)
King IvoryR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
Don't Breathe 2R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2021)
Above the RimR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1994)
Escape from AlcatrazPG • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1979)
Force of Nature: The Dry 2R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
The Boondock SaintsR • Crime, Action • Movie (1999)
DopeR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Baby DriverR • Music, Crime • Movie (2017)
The YardsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2000)
Girl in the BasementTV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2021)
AbsolutionR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
To Catch a KillerR • Action, Drama • Movie (2023)
Trending Crime
Ghost Dog: The Way of the SamuraiR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2000)
The Perfect ScorePG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
Above the RimR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1994)
The SystemR • Black Stories, Crime • Movie (2022)
Breaking In: Extended VersionTVMA • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2018)
MaXXXineR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Blood FatherR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2016)
ShaftR • Adventure, Black Stories • Movie (2000)
MiraclesPG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (1989)
Fresh KillsNot Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (2023)
The ForeignerPG-13 • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2017)
Blood SimpleR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1985)
Sin City: A Dame to Kill ForR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2014)
The Minus ManR • Drama, Crime • Movie (1999)
Gutshot StraightR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
513 DegreesR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2013)
Pulp FictionR • Drama, Classics • Movie (1994)
AsherR • Action, Drama • Movie (2018)
Greedy PeopleR • Comedy, Crime • Movie (2024)
Don't Breathe 2R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2021)
Primal FearR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1996)
We Gotta Get Out of This PlaceCrime, Drama • Movie (2013)
The Devil You KnowTVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Border RunR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2013)
Marathon ManR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (1976)
Gangs Of New YorkR • Drama, Action • Movie (2002)
The Raid: Redemption en EspañolR • Spanish, International • Movie (2011)
The YardsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2000)
Psicópata: El asesino del conejo blancoInternational, Latino • Movie (2026)
Hustle & FlowR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2005)
Heist 88Drama, Crime • Movie (2023)
The Talented Mr. RipleyR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1999)
Thieves HighwayNot Rated • Crime, Action • Movie (2025)
Lakeview Terrace en EspañolPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2008)
ConfidenceR • Crime, Drama • Movie (2003)
Dead Man RunningR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2010)
Violent EndsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2025)
The Night ClerkR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2020)
Most Liked Crime
The Unholy TrinityR • Western, Action • Movie (2024)
#SKYKINGTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2026)
Thieves HighwayNot Rated • Crime, Action • Movie (2025)
Don't Breathe 2R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2021)
King IvoryR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
SovereignR • Action, Drama • Movie (2025)
The OrderR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2024)
Violent EndsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2025)
SicarioR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2015)
The Boondock SaintsR • Crime, Action • Movie (1999)
AmericanaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Greedy PeopleR • Comedy, Crime • Movie (2024)
Force of Nature: The Dry 2R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
Super Troopers 2R • Comedy, Crime • Movie (2018)
TrapPG-13 • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2024)
AbsolutionR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
American PsychoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2000)
Girl in the BasementTV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2021)
No Other ChoiceR • International, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The LocksmithTVMA • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2023)
To Catch a KillerR • Action, Drama • Movie (2023)
Flight RiskR • Action, Crime • Movie (2025)
Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVeyTV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
Death on the NilePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2022)
Dead SeaNot Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
KidnapR • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2017)
The Equalizer 3 en EspañolR • Thriller, Spanish • Movie (2023)
The BatmanPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2022)
Blood & MythTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2025)
FargoR • Drama, Crime • Movie (1996)
Murdaugh Murders: The Movie - Part 1TV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Boston StranglerR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
22 Jump StreetR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2014)
Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to ItalyTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2026)
A-Z
#SKYKINGTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2026)
12 Angry MenNot Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (1957)
13R • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
22 Jump StreetR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2014)
The 400 BlowsTV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (1959)
513 DegreesR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2013)
55Not Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (2020)
68 KillR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Above the RimR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1994)
AbsolutionR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
Act of ViolenceTVPG • Drama, Crime • Movie (1948)
All About The BenjaminsR • Black Stories, Crime • Movie (2002)
All Creatures Here BelowTVMA • Crime, Drama • Movie (2019)
All Is BrightR • Crime, Comedy • Movie (2013)
Alpha AlertR • Crime, Drama • Movie (2013)
The Alto KnightsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2025)
American DreamR • Action, Crime • Movie (2021)
American ExitTV14 • Crime, Drama • Movie (2019)
American ExitPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2019)
American HeartR • Crime, Romance • Movie (1993)
American MurdererR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2022)
American PsychoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2000)
American StarR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2024)
AmericanaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Anatomy of a FallR • Mystery, Drama • Movie (2023)
The Art of the StealR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2013)
As Tears Go ByTVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (1989)
AsherR • Action, Drama • Movie (2018)
Assault on Precinct 13R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Atomic BlondeR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2017)
Baby DriverR • Music, Crime • Movie (2017)
Bad KarmaR • Crime, Thriller • Movie (2011)
Bad SantaR • Crime, Holiday • Movie (2003)
Barron's CoveR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
The BatmanPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2022)
Beast of BurdenR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Before the Devil Knows You're DeadR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2007)
Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVeyTV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
Benny's VideoTVMA • Thriller, Crime • Movie (1992)
Big EyesPG-13 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
BlackheartR • Drama, Crime • Movie (1998)
Blood & MythTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2025)
Blood and BoneR • Drama, Action • Movie (2009)
Blood FatherR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2016)
Blood for DustR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2023)
Blood SimpleR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1985)
Blue SteelR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1990)
BonesR • Horror, Crime • Movie (2001)
The Boondock SaintsR • Crime, Action • Movie (1999)
Border RunR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2013)
Boston StranglerR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
BreakingPG-13 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2022)
Breaking In: Extended VersionTVMA • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2018)
BreathlessTV14 • Crime, Drama • Movie (1960)
Brick MansionsPG-13 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
Broken CityR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2013)
The Brothers BloomPG-13 • Romance, Drama • Movie (2009)
Caught on TapeR • Drama, Action • Movie (2013)
The ChannelAction, Drama • Movie (2023)
City LightsTVG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1931)
ConfidenceR • Crime, Drama • Movie (2003)
Confidential ReportTVPG • Drama, Crime • Movie (1955)
Cop LandR • Drama, Crime • Movie (1997)
Cradle 2 The GraveR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2003)
The Crow: Wicked PrayerR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2006)
Crown VicR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2019)
Cult KillerR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2024)
The Da Vinci CodePG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2006)
The Dark KnightPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)

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