From settling in Montana after surviving the Oregon Trail to the modern-day threats of commercial development — the Dutton family has had one purpose in life: protecting their ranch at all costs.

What started as a neo-Western series has evolved into an epic collection of storytelling, spanning two prequels that trace two centuries of Dutton family history — still leaving so much of the Dutton family’s history to unfold.

Keep reading for an insider’s guide to every Yellowstone spinoff (so far), including streaming information, news on upcoming spinoffs, and more Taylor Sheridan shows streaming now.

Yellowstone Spinoff Shows

The story of the Dutton Ranch begins long before the events of the original Yellowstone series — dating all the way back to the late 1800s.

There are currently two prequels to Yellowstone: 1883 and 1923. Both shows follow the generation of Duttons alive at the time — providing the backstory of how the current-day Yellowstone Ranch came to be with John, Beth, and Kayce at the helm.

1883

Before the Yellowstone Ranch was built and the Duttons ruled Montana, they were pioneers willing to risk everything for a new beginning.

Discover the origin story of the Dutton family as John’s great-great-grandparents, James and Margaret Dutton, journey westward along the notoriously treacherous Oregon Trail.

Starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott, this gritty old-West prequel to Yellowstone takes a captivating look at frontier life after the Civil War — where brutal hardships, unforgiving landscapes, and life-or-death choices shaped the family’s destiny.

Watch: 1883 *

*1883 requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

1923

Set between the events of 1883 and Yellowstone — 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, tells a gripping new chapter in the Dutton family saga surrounding Jacob and Cara Dutton — John’s great-great-aunt and uncle.

As this generation grapples with Prohibition and the Great Depression, the fight to protect their land sparks an ongoing battle that will define the Dutton family for the next century.

Watch: 1923 *

*1923 requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

New Yellowstone Spinoffs

With so much history behind the Dutton family, fans can only imagine how many stories are left for creator Taylor Sheridan to tell.

With 1923 now in its second season, the Yellowstone fandom is holding out for more possible spinoffs, including a 1944 series, The Madison, a Beth and Rip series set after Yellowstone, and a 6666’s (pronounced “Four Sixes”) series exploring Jimmy’s new life at the legendary Texas ranch.

How to Watch the Yellowstone Series in Order

There are two ways to watch the Yellowstone saga in order: chronological order according to canon timeline or chronological order by release date.

Chronological Order According to Release Date

If you’re new to Yellowstone, watching each show in the order they were released will likely provide the most clarity for the story, as Yellowstone is the base storyline and the spinoffs fill in the backstories.

The Yellowstone series were released in the following order:

Yellowstone 1883 1923

Chronological Order According to Canon Timeline

Already well versed in everything Yellowstone? Try watching the Dutton saga in timeline order, including:

1883 1923 Yellowstone

More Taylor Sheridan Movies and TV Shows

Taylor Sheridan is the creative mind behind Yellowstone, credited with creating the series alongside John Linson. With writing and acting credits to boot, Sheridan has built a repertoire of intense, character-driven stories often exploring themes of justice, survival, and the American frontier.

Hell or High Water (2016)

In Taylor Sheridan’s Oscar®-nominated screenplay, Chris Pine and Ben Foster play brothers who plan a series of robberies targeting the bank that’s foreclosing on their family ranch. Meanwhile, a ruthless Texas ranger — played by Jeff Bridges — hunts them down.

Watch: Hell or High Water *

*Hell or High Water requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Landman

The newest Taylor Sheridan drama series, Landman, centers around the cut-throat world of oil and gas litigation in West Texas. Landman is created and produced by Sheridan and stars Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, and Jon Hamm.

Watch: Landman *

*Landman requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Bundle and save on streaming with the Hulu Paramount+ with SHOWTIME add-on. Use your Hulu credentials to log into Paramount+ and watch additional Paramount+ content.

Walker, Texas Ranger

Everyone knows Taylor Sheridan is no stranger to the Western genre, but were you aware that one of his first acting roles was on an episode of Walker, Texas Ranger — the quintessential contemporary Western series of the ’90s and early 2000s?

All nine seasons of the iconic Chuck Norris series are available to stream now on Hulu.

Watch: Walker, Texas Ranger

Lioness

In this spy action thriller series, created by Taylor Sheridan and starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, a CIA operative tries to balance the chaos of her personal life at the height of the agency’s war on terror.

Watch: Lioness *

*Lioness requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Sons of Anarchy

Before becoming a well-known writer and producer, Taylor Sheridan had a regular acting role as Deputy Chief David Hale in the FX series Sons of Anarchy.

The series follows an outlaw motorcycle club that operates legal and illegal business in a small California town. All seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy are available to stream now on Hulu.

Watch: Sons of Anarchy

Tulsa King

Taylor Sheridan brings Western flare to the gangster genre with Tulsa King — a gritty and raw crime drama starring Sylvester Stallone, a former mafia boss who’s exiled to Oklahoma after serving 25 years in prison.

Watch: Tulsa King *

*Tulsa King requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

In this historical drama, David Oyelowo plays Bass Reeves, a former slave who became one of the first Black U.S. Marshals in the American West.

Taylor Sheridan is the executive producer for Lawmen: Bass Reeves, executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, premiered in November 2023.

Watch: Lawmen: Bass Reeves *

*Lawmen: Bass Reeves requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Mayor of Kingstown

Jeremy Renner stars in Mayor of Kingstown, a crime thriller created by Taylor Sheridan that explores the corruption, crime, and inequality tied to Kingstown, Michigan’s only thriving industry: incarceration.

Watch: Mayor of Kingstown *

*Mayor of Kingstown requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

Directed and written by Taylor Sheridan, Those Who Wish Me Dead is a psychological thriller film starring Angelina Jolie.

Set in the Montana wilderness — a central landscape to many of Sheridan’s stories — a teenage murder witness is pursued by two assassins and a looming wildfire.

Watch: Those Who Wish Me Dead *

*Those Who Wish Me Dead requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Veronica Mars

In one of Sheridan’s early acting roles, he plays recurring character Danny Boyd in Seasons 2 and 3 of Veronica Mars — a teen drama about a high schooler who moonlights as a private investigator played by Kristen Bell.

All four seasons, including the Hulu Original Veronica Mars reboot, are available to stream now.

Watch: Veronica Mars