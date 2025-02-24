Are you looking for a wholesome and light-hearted flick for your next movie night?

Fuhgeddaboutit! (Translation: Forget about it!)

There’s no funny business here — from mob classics to modern crime thrillers, we’ve listed the best gangster movies, shows, and documentaries streaming now on Hulu.

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The Best Gangster Movies Streaming Now

Heat (1995)

Against the urban landscape and iconic skyline of Los Angeles, a game of cat-and-mouse unfolds between a master thief (Robert De Niro) and a relentless LAPD detective (Al Pacino).

Though more of a heist thriller than a traditional mobster movie, Heat has all of the elements gangster film fans love — intense action and complex characters facing themes of loyalty, obsession, and the blurred lines between cop and criminal.

Watch: Heat

The Godfather (1972) and The Godfather Part II (1974)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola and widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made, The Godfather follows Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), the reluctant son of powerful mafia boss Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando).

After an assassination attempt on his father, circumstance and loyalty draw Michael into the family business — setting him on a path toward becoming the man he once believed he would never be.

Stream The Godfather and The Godfather Part II on Hulu with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on.

Watch: The Godfather * and The Godfather Part II *

*The Godfather and The Godfather Part II require Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Capone (2020)

The downfall of Al Capone, one of the most notorious gangsters in American history, left him isolated and forgotten. This biographical drama starring Tom Hardy paints a picture of Capone’s final years as he faces illness, paranoia, and the haunting memories of his violent past.

Watch: Capone

Vendetta (2023)

Organized crime, violence, and morality set the tone for this intense vigilante action/thriller. Former law enforcement officer Donnie Fetter (Bruce Willis) teams up with William Duncan (Clive Standen) — a father on a high-stakes journey for justice for his daughter, who was brutally murdered by a criminal syndicate.

Watch: Vendetta

Gangs of New York (2002)

In the 1850s, New York City’s Five Points neighborhood was a melting pot of immigrants plagued by extreme poverty, overcrowding, rampant disease, and violent crime. Gangs ruled the area, setting the stage for this epic film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, and Daniel Day-Lewis.

A must-watch for gangster movie fans, Gangs of New York is a Martin Scorsese classic that delivers an epic tale of loyalty, vengeance, and survival in the early days of America’s dangerous underworld.

Watch: Gangs of New York *

*Gangs of New York requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

The Untouchables (1987)

Inspired by the real-life events of Chicago’s Eliot Ness (Kevin Costner), The Untouchables is a story about a federal agent leading an incorruptible team with one goal: bringing down the infamous gangster Al Capone (Robert De Niro) and his criminal empire during Prohibition.

Featuring standout performances from Charles Martin Smith, Andy Garcia, and Sean Connery, this classic mobster film is a must-watch for fans of gangster movies.

Watch: The Untouchables *

*Untouchables requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Mob Land (2023)

When you think about gangsters, mobs, and the mafia, big cities like Chicago and New York often come to mind. But organized crime can happen anywhere — even in the middle of nowhere.

Mob Land is a gritty and intense crime thriller set in a small southwestern town. Starring John Travolta as a ruthless mob boss and Shiloh Fernandez as Shelby Connors, a man who finds himself caught in a web of violence and betrayal after a robbery goes wrong, this film brings a fresh twist to the mobster genre.

Watch: Mob Land

The Baker (2022)

It’s a mobster tale as old as time — a former mob enforcer, Pappi “The Baker” (Ron Perlman) is trying to leave his life of crime behind. But when a former associate drags him back into the underworld, both his family and his peaceful new life are threatened as Pappi confronts his past and its deadly consequences.

Watch: The Baker

More to Watch: Gangster Shows and Documentaries

The Sopranos

Widely regarded as one of the most influential TV series of all time, HBO’s The Sopranos follows New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) as he struggles to balance his crime empire, family life, and mental health.

Seeking therapy to cope with anxiety, Tony’s journey adds a psychological depth and human element rarely explored in the gangster genre.

Watch: The Sopranos *

*The Sopranos requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Godfather of Harlem

Inspired by real people and historical events, Godfather of Harlem is a drama series starring Forest Whitaker as the notorious crime boss Bumpy Johnson. This captivating crime drama explores the dynamics between the gangsters, law enforcement, and the Civil Rights Movement of 1960s Harlem.

Watch: Godfather of Harlem

Fargo

Dark comedy meets crime drama in the hit FX anthology series, Fargo. Featuring quirky characters and complex criminal plots, each season tells a self-contained story of crime, morality, and betrayal that usually involves mobsters and law enforcement.

Watch: Fargo

Mobsters

From John Gotti to “Mad Sam” DeStefano, delve deep into the true stories of America’s most infamous mob figures in this FYI docuseries.

Watch: Mobsters

Gangsters: America’s Most Evil

Outlaws, kingpins, and murderers — Gangsters: America’s Most Evil profiles the most sinister criminals that law enforcement has ever encountered.

Watch: Gangsters: America’s Most Evil

Inside the American Mob: Notorious Bosses

Learn more about the infamous “Five Families” known as the American Crime Syndicate and how they came to be the center of New York’s criminal underworld.

Watch: Inside the American Mob: Notorious Bosses

The Definitive Guide to the Mob

Have you ever wondered what it takes to get involved in the American mafia? How do mobsters make their money, and what happens when they go too far?

Former Colombo family captain Michael Franzese takes you behind the scenes in the two-part documentary special, The Definitive Guide to the Mob, revealing what a day in the life of a mobster is truly like.