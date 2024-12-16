Whether you love watching Yellowtone for the majestic northwestern scenery, the Americana country soundtrack, the dysfunctional family dynamics, or the adrenaline-rushing drama — we have everything you need to know about streaming the new episodes of Season 5, Part 2.

Watch: Yellowstone (Season 5)

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How to Watch Yellowstone Live Without Cable

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How to Stream Yellowstone Season 5 On-Demand

Hulu + Live TV subscribers can stream new episodes of Yellowstone* Season 5, Part 2 on-demand.

Stream New Episodes of Yellowstone

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Yellowstone Season 5 FAQs

When Does Yellowstone Return?

Yellowstone returned on Sunday, November 10 for Season 5, Part 2 and ended on Sunday, December 15.

Is Kevin Costner Returning as John Dutton on Yellowstone?

No, Kevin Costner will not be reprising his role a John Dutton.

Where Can I Watch Yellowstone?

Hulu + Live TV subscribers* can watch all of Season 5 on-demand.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

How Many Episodes Will Be in Season 5, Part 2 of Yellowstone?

Season 5, Part 2 has 6 episodes and the entire season has 14 episodes in total.

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Yellowstone Cast

Kevin Costner as John Dutton

Tough and relentless, John Dutton is the powerful patriarch of the Dutton family and the Dutton Ranch in Montana. He fiercely protects his land and family from external threats by any means necessary.

More Kevin Costner Movies on Hulu

Watch: Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 (2024)*, The Guardian (2006)

*Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility varies by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton

As the fiercely tenacious and sharp-witted daughter of John Dutton, Beth is known for her unyielding loyalty to her family, ruthless approach to business, and unfiltered language.

More Kelly Reilly Shows and Movies on Hulu

Watch: A Haunting in Venice (2023), The Cursed (2021), Rebecca

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Rip Wheeler is the loyal enforcer and right-hand man of John Dutton who’s known for his rugged charm and fierce devotion to the Dutton family. He’s a complex character with a troubled past, and Beth can’t seem to get enough of it.

More Cole Hauser Shows and Movies on Hulu

Watch: Running With the Devil (2019), The Ritual Killer (2023), Higher Learning (1995), ER

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Kayce Dutton is the conflicted son of John Dutton who struggles to balance his loyalty to the Dutton family with his desire to forge his own path with his wife and son of Native American descent.

More Luke Grimes Shows on Hulu

Watch: Brothers and Sisters , True Blood

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Ambitious yet conflicted, Jamie is the misfit son of John Dutton. He often struggles to find his place within the family dynamic and grapples with feelings of inadequacy combined with a strong desire to earn his father’s approval.

More Wes Bentley Shows and Movies on Hulu

Watch: American Horror Story , Hirokin: The Last Samurai (2012)*

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Yellowstone Season 5 Episode Recaps

Warning: spoilers ahead! If you missed an episode or need a refresher on specific details, explore the episode recaps below — or stream all of Season 5 on-demand now on Hulu with a Hulu + Live TV subscription .

Season 5, Episode 1: One Hundred Years Is Nothing

Season 5 of Yellowstone starts with John winning the Montana gubernatorial race set in motion at the end of Season 4. While we already knew the only reason John would ever consider becoming governor is to protect the ranch, he continues to make his intentions abundantly clear behind closed doors after winning the election.

The change in office puts a wrench in Market Equities’ tourism plans. Their only hope of taking down the Dutton family is to tear them apart from the inside by targeting the family’s weakest link: Jamie.

Kayce continues his duties as livestock commissioner, handling an issue at the Canadian border, when Monica goes into labor at home. She decides to drive herself to the hospital with Tate in the passenger seat, but an intense contraction takes her focus off the road, causing them to collide with an oncoming truck and a stray buffalo.

The episode concludes with the entire Dutton family at the hospital. While Monica and Tate escape the crash alive, the baby they named after the family patriarch only lives for an hour after birth. A devastating loss strikes the Duttons yet again.

Watch: Yellowstone (Season 5, Episode 1) *

Season 5, Episode 2: The Sting of Wisdom

John throws all of the tasks, traditions, and formalities of the office out the window — especially those that stand in the way of protecting the Yellowstone ranch. Together, John, Beth, and Jamie conspire against Market Equities by canceling state funding for their development project, despite their standing lease agreement with the state.

Back at Kayce’s, Monica is home and healing, but the entire family is still grieving. Monica decides to plan a funeral for baby John, and she wants him buried at the ranch so they can always visit him.

Carter, the young orphan Beth and Rip unofficially adopt in Season 4, is grown up and learning the ways of the ranch. Rip and the other cowboys decide to take him out riding on John’s horse. All is going well until Carter’s horse steps into a badger hole, breaking its leg beyond repair.

Ryan and Colbie are tasked with hunting the pack of wolves that has been killing cattle at the ranch. Despite possessing the necessary permits, the late-night hunt makes it difficult for the cowboys to see the National Park GPS tags before killing them. Killing government-tagged wildlife is a serious crime, creating a potential public relations nightmare for John’s first few weeks in office — unless Rip can successfully create a cover-up.

Watch: Yellowstone (Season 5, Episode 2) *

Season 5, Episode 3: Tall Drink of Water

Market Equities’ attorneys, Sarah and Ellis, start their plan to infiltrate the Duttons from the inside by using Attorney General Jamie Dutton as their pawn.

After losing his newborn son, Kayce realizes he can’t be livestock commissioner if he wants to be the husband and father his family needs. He turns in his badge to his father before they explore the ranch together in search of a final resting spot for baby John.

As for Beth, she’s always up to something. This week, she takes a giant step toward taking down Market Equities by selling her controlling interest in Schwartz & Meyer to Market Equities’ biggest competitor. And that’s not all — she also places the family’s land in a conservation easement — meaning Market Equities is at a standstill in the pursuit of commercial land development on the Dutton’s ranch.

Back in the bunkhouse, the cowboys celebrate Lloyd’s 58th birthday (though the crew is convinced he’s closer to 85 than 58). Riding on the high of her big wins, Beth takes all the boys out to town for drinks, despite Rip’s strong reservations against the idea. Per usual, Rip’s judgment was right. The night ends with Beth handcuffed in the back of a sheriff’s car after starting a bar fight due to a handsy woman flirting with Rip.

Watch: Yellowstone (Season 5, Episode 3) *

Season 5, Episode 4: Horses in Heaven

As Beth sits in a jail cell after assaulting a California tourist at a local bar, Jamie comes to inform her of her options — which are limited and out of her control. Of course, Beth doesn’t like that answer and pressures Jamie to stop the badly beaten woman on the steps of the police station and convince her to drop the charges. When he does so successfully, Beth begs Jamie to give her a ride home. He once again caves to his sister’s demands but forgets about the baby car seat in the back. No one in Jamie’s family knows about his son up until this point and, given Jamie and Beth’s turbulent past, Beth erupts with rage and vows to take his baby away from him.

Meanwhile, at the governor’s office, John is confronted by even more Fish & Wildlife authorities regarding the missing National Park wolves. John sets up lunch with former Montana Governor Lynelle for guidance on what to do. She recommends John hire an environmental advisor and conveniently reminds him that he has the power of clemency, which he uses to end Summer Higgens’ prison sentence from Season 4.

Don’t forget about Market Equities. Sarah, the company’s lawyer, makes a small but huge move toward infiltrating the family by successfully seducing Jamie. Little do either Jamie or Sarah know, but Beth had been keeping tabs on the pair all night.

Watch: Yellowstone , (Season 5, Episode 4) *

Season 5, Episode 5: Watch ‘Em Ride Away

After helping other nearby ranches with their branding season, it’s finally time for the Yellowstone Ranch to herd their cattle and complete their own branding. This entails a three-day horseback trip with the bare minimum for shelter, clothing, and food. This ride is a big deal, and a ceremonious one at that, which is why Beth, Kayce, Tate, Carter, the Yellowstone cowboys, and John embark on the trip together at the end of the episode.

Before the crew rides off into the sunrise, Beth is forced to face many of her current anxieties — especially ones that stem from her broken past, including horseback riding and eating at the family dinner table. The latter, against John’s better judgment, turns into an explosive yet necessary moment between Beth and Summer.

The Market Equities storyline also continues in this episode, though only briefly. Jamie has another encounter with Sarah — this time at his office. She tries to seduce him once again, but Jamie meets her with resistance. He counters her advances by telling her what they did in episode 4 is unprofessional and that he’s aware of her true motives.

In an emotional sendoff to end the episode, the crew saddles up and embarks on their big herding trip, leaving Summer and Monica at the ranch.

Watch: Yellowstone (Season 5, Episode 5) *

Season 5, Episode 6: Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow, and You

Despite Beth’s regular sassiness, it’s not hard to see that she’s actually enjoying herself on this herding trip. Gathering up the cattle goes surprisingly smoothly, so now the crew can enjoy a little rest against Montana’s breathtaking scenery. That’s when Rip takes Beth to the secret spot he found and teased in Season 4 — a brand–new space with no memories attached. The gesture brings Beth to tears.

The next morning, John discovers his old friend and fellow rancher, Emmett, peacefully passed away in his sleep under the open sky after a final, perfect day of cowboying.

After getting back to the ranch, John must inform Emmett’s wife of the situation and console her, which is caught on film by local news, which helps his image as governor. Meanwhile, the President of the U.S. arrives in Helena, Montana. His arrival is an unwelcome surprise for Rainwater, while John couldn’t care less about it.

The political drama continues as Jamie progresses his intimate relationship with Sarah, the Market Equities lawyer. Sarah admits to her motive of making Jamie governor. In exchange, Jamie would be obligated to reinstate the Market Equities’ airport lease and reverse John’s new policies. Jamie agrees to her proposal but is taken aback by Sarah’s determination to get John out of the office sooner rather than later.

Watch: Yellowstone (Season 5, Episode 6) *

Season 5, Episode 7: The Dream Is Not Me

This episode starts with a glimpse into Rip’s past as the young orphan kid on the ranch, much like Carter is now. We know from episode 5 that Rip doesn’t think about the past because it’s too heavy, and now we understand why.

Returning to the present day, the Yellowstone Ranch crew continues to herd cattle for branding when they discover several stillborn buffalo calves, which John suspects is brucellosis — a deadly bacterial disease. John rents land from the Four Sixes Ranch for Yellowstone cattle (and cowboys) to live for a year. The land rental is way out of John’s budget, forcing John and Beth to be realistic about the finances and family business model.

Meanwhile, Jamie and Sarah find a possible impeachable offense against John Dutton and plan to use it to get him out of office.

The episode closes with the Yellowstone Ranch enjoying an evening out together at the country fair, where John and Summer risk their secret relationship in public.

Watch: Yellowstone (Season 5, Episode 7) *

Season 5, Episode 8: A Knife and No Coin

In this action-packed mid-season finale, Jamie follows through with his proposal for the impeachment of his father, Governor John Dutton, which is favored by the Montana legislature 67 to 33.

Beth pays Jamie an intrusive visit at his house, in light of the attack against John’s office, and discovers the blackmail she has against her brother incriminates Jamie and the entire Dutton family, leaving her unarmed. After the altercation, both Jamie and Beth toy with the idea of having the other killed — whether or not they’ll both follow through with it is to be determined.

The rest of the episode focuses on ranching, both in Montana at Yellowstone and in Texas at the Four Sixes (yes, that’s right — Jimmy’s back!). While Rip, Walker, Teeter, Jake, and Ryan head off for their year-long stint in Texas, John asks Kayce to take over for Rip while he’s away. Despite Kayce’s initial resistance, Monica is on board with the idea.

Watch: Yellowstone (Season 5, Episode 7) *

Season 5, Episode 9: Desire Is All You Need

It doesn’t take long to learn the fate of John Dutton after Kevin Costner’s exit from the show. In a shocking and emotional opening, the family patriarch is declared deceased in the Governor’s mansion from what appears to be a suicide. But Beth knows better — even in her hyper-emotional state.

While Beth and Kayce return to the ranch to compose themselves, Beth calls Rip — currently tending the remaining Dutton Ranch cattle in Texas — and begs him to come home.

A flashback brings us to the events immediately following Season 5, Episode 7, specifically, to Sarah granting permission for a private company to carry out the plan of executing John — a plan that she had only vaguely conspired with Jamie about once while he was in a vulnerable place.

Watch: Yellowstone (Season 5, Episode 9) *

Season 5, Episode 10: The Apocalypse of Change

In a flashback leading up to the days before John Dutton’s death, Beth makes a surprise drive to the Four Sixes Ranch where Rip is currently staying in Texas with the Dutton Ranch cattle. As Beth experiences the ranch and its impact on the local area (including Four Sixes branded liquor), it’s clear that the wheels in Beth’s head are spinning.

Back in the present, important conversations are taking place in anticipation of what life without John Dutton could bring — Rip tells Lloyd to see what other ranches are hiring, Kayce asks Tate if he sees his future at the ranch, and Beth confronts Jamie for the first time since their father’s death.

Watch: Yellowstone (Season 5, Episode 10) *

Season 5, Episode 11: Three Fifty-Three

In this intense episode of Yellowstone, the Dutton family’s quest for the truth continues. Kayce pays a visit to the coroner’s office and demands a more thorough autopsy where signs of struggle on the governor’s body are discovered — changing John’s cause of death from “suicide” to “homicide.”

Meanwhile, Montana’s new governor and administration move into office, and Jamie is already trying to make political deals. But it doesn’t take long for Jamie to realize that wielding any amount of power within the government isn’t going to be easy for him.

Despite everything this episode uncovered, many questions remain. Why is Beth learning Italian? What information will Clara leak, and will it make a difference? And who was behind the assassination of Sarah Atwood?

Watch: Yellowstone (Season 5, Episode 11) *

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Season 5, Episode 12: Counting Coup

In another shocking episode, the Yellowstone Ranch mourns yet another jarring death. Meanwhile, the homicide investigations into both John Dutton and Sarah Atwood continue as detectives turn up the heat on Jamie. Though Kayce and Beth agree that justice needs to be served, Beth fears Jamie will confess every dark family secret, framing the rest of the family and tarnishing what’s left of the Dutton name.

The episode ends with Kayce finding the clarity he’s been searching for when balancing his immediate family with the legacy of the Dutton ranch. With help from Mo, Kayce closes in on the hitman behind his father’s death to both give him a threat and to count coup — a Native American term that refers to the act of demonstrating bravery and skill against an opponent without killing them.

Watch: Yellowstone (Season 5, Episode 12) *

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Season 5, Episode 13: Give the World Away

Among the majestic scenery and cowboying, Episode 13 begins to fit all the puzzle pieces together.

If you watch the Yellowstone spinoff prequel series, 1883, it is revealed that the Duttons make an agreement with the Indigenous owners of Paradise Valley to return the land in seven generations’ time.

Between the storylines of Beth auctioning off everything the ranch owns and preparing John Dutton’s funeral while Jamie crawls to his ex-campaign manager for advice — this episode hints that the prophecy between the Duttons and the Indigenous people of Paradise Valley may just come to fruition.

Watch: Yellowstone (Season 5, Episode 13) *

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Season 5, Episode 14: Life Is a Promise

The cowboys and Duttons lay John to rest on the ranch in an emotional series finale. After generations of fighting to keep Paradise Valley a continued part of the Dutton legacy, the fate of the ranch — and everyone involved with it — is revealed.

Discover how it ends by streaming Yellowstone Season 5 on demand with Hulu + Live TV.

Watch: Yellowstone (Season 5, Episode 14) *

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Shows Like Yellowstone on Hulu

If you love Yellowstone, you won’t be able to get enough of these similar series.

Succession

They’re the anti-heroes you hate to love, the antagonists you root for, and the dysfunctional family you can’t help but feel for.

Like the Duttons, the Roys are a powerful family with a successful business and dark secrets. Let’s put it this way: They do what they need to do to stay on top. When the patriarch, Logan Roy, begins to experience a health decline, his four children try to find their own places within the company.

Watch: Succession *

*Succession requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility varies by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Sons of Anarchy

Though they’re not family by blood, the members of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club share a tight bond united by the fight to keep control over their territory by any means necessary — much like the Duttons.

If you’re looking for another adrenaline-rushing show full of ruthless protagonists with dark secrets, Sons of Anarchy is a must-watch.

Watch: Sons of Anarchy

Reservation Dogs

Weaved into the fabric of the Dutton family story are Yellowstone’s rich Indigenous history and the stories of injustice Native Americans face every day. Reservation Dogs is an FX dramedy series about the life of four teenagers on an Oklahoma reservation, desperate to get out of the Midwest and start fresh in California.

Wondering where to watch Reservation Dogs? Hulu subscribers have access to the entire series available to stream now.

Watch: Reservation Dogs

Deadwood

Set in the 1800s American West, Deadwood is a lawless, gold rush boom town experiencing complete anarchy. If you can believe it, Deadwood is way more violent than Yellowstone, but the similarities are clear. Other than being Westerns, both shows feature characters struggling to navigate changing times, willing to do whatever it takes to maintain the only way of life they’ve ever known.

Watch: Deadwood *

*Deadwood is available on Hulu with HBO Max® add-on subscription

Big Sky

Though the premise of each series is quite different, both Yellowstone and Big Sky are set against the breathtakingly beautiful backdrop of Montana’s majestic mountains — and they’re both chock full of crime.

If you’re a fan of procedural shows , you’ll love Big Sky. In this ABC crime drama, two private detectives and an ex-cop set out to find two sisters kidnapped by a truck driver on a desolate north-western highway.

Watch: Big Sky

Nashville

One of the many things that makes Yellowstone so great is the soundtrack. If you’re a fan of country music and Dutton-style drama, you’ll love the music industry drama, Nashville.

Follow two female country artists at different chapters in their music careers — seasoned superstar, Rayna James (Connie Britton) and rising star, Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere) — as their paths intertwine in Nashville’s cutthroat country music scene.