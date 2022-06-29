O say can you see…all of these awesome patriotic movies? Of course you can—right here on Hulu!

Whether you’re looking for the best 4th of July movies to celebrate Independence Day, or you’re in the mood for an American history movie that radiates with spirit, we have the classic patriotic movie titles you know and love streaming now on Hulu.

The Best Patriotic Movies on Hulu

Top Gun

Top Gun follows hot-shot pilot fighter, Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), as he trains with the best of the best at the Miramar Naval Air Station in pursuit of the coveted “Top Gun” award, all while vying for the heart of his instructor, Charlotte Blackwood (Kelly McGillis).

The long-awaited sequel to this hit ’80s film , Top Gun: Maverick, premiered in theaters earlier this year.

Watch: Top Gun *

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Independence Day

The Oscar®-winning sci-fi adventure Independence Day follows a group of brave survivors, led by Captain Steven Hiller (Will Smith), as they fight back against alien forces invading Earth over the Fourth of July weekend.

Watch: Independence Day *

*Independence Day requires Hulu with HBO Max® add-on subscription.

National Treasure

Ben Gates (Nicholas Cage) is a historian who has been searching his entire life for a rumored American treasure said to date back to the birth of the United States. When a breakthrough in his search causes his colleague to go rogue, Gates is forced to step up and find the treasure first.

This classic film has everything you want in a patriotic movie: history, mystery, and plenty of heart-racing action.

Watch: National Treasure *

*National Treasure is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Air Force One

President James Marshall (played by the one and only Harrison Ford) has his core values put to the test when a group of Russian terrorists hijack Air Force One. President Marshall vowed that he would never negotiate with terrorists—but that was before his life was on the line. Can he fight to keep himself, his family, and his staff alive while still staying true to his word?

Watch: Air Force One*

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Hidden Figures

20th Century Studio’s Hidden Figures, a popular film based on the book by Margot Lee Shetterly, tells the true story of the women who played a pivotal role in the “space race” of the ’60s: Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughn (Octavia Spencer), and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe).

Watch: Hidden Figures *

*Hidden Figures is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

The Sandlot

What’s more all-American than The Sandlot? The iconic baseball movie follows a group of friends who fall in love with the game during the summer of 1962. Plus, the classic ‘90s movie features a memorable fireworks show during the team’s game on the Fourth of July.

Watch: The Sandlot *

*The Sandlot is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Selma

Selma is an Oscar® nominated film based on the incredible true story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. This march was a non-violent protest to secure equal voting rights for Black Americans, leading to the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Watch: Selma*

*Selma requires SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Glory

Glory is a classic historical civil war drama starring Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, and Matthew Broderick. When Col. Robert Gould Shaw is put in charge of commanding the country’s first all-black army regiment—a brave team of soldiers working tirelessly to prove to their doubters that they have what it takes to fight in the heat of the battle.

Watch: Glory*

*Glory requires SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

The Tuskegee Airmen

The Tuskeegee Airmen is a dramatization of real-life American heroes and the story of how they became the greatest fighter pilot team of World War II. Follow Hannibal Lee (Laurence Fishburn) and his comrades as they overcome racial prejudice and go down in history for their sharp skills and unwavering bravery, proving all of their doubters wrong.

Watch: The Tuskegee Airmen *

*The Tuskegee Airmen is available on Hulu with HBO Max® add-on subscription.

Patton

George S. Patton lived for war. He was a tank commander from World War II and known for his controversial tactics, notoriously short temper, and insatiable desire to win—but at what cost? Patton tells the real-life story of one of America’s most infamous war generals in history.

Watch: Patton *

*Patton requires STARZ® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Miracle

Few events are more patriotic than the Olympics, and even fewer Olympic movies top the popular Disney film Miracle. Based on a true story, the movie follows coach Herb Brooks (Kurt Russell) who is hired to lead the 1980 U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team to victory over the seemingly unbeatable Soviets.

Watch: Miracle *

*Miracle is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.