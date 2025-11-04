Baseball movies remind us why the sport endures: the underdogs, the dreamers, the heroes who swing for the fences even when the odds are stacked against them. From documentaries that uncover the game’s history to comedies that turn it upside down, these films celebrate baseball’s power to move, inspire, and entertain.

Check out these popular baseball movies and documentaries streaming now.

Best Baseball Movies on Hulu

Sugar

For Miguel “Sugar” Santos, baseball isn’t just a game — it’s his shot at escaping poverty and changing his family’s future. Sugar follows the young Dominican pitcher as he heads to the U.S. to chase his big-league dream, where every inning brings new chances to prove what he’s made of.

The League (2023)

Baseball’s history has always been bigger than Major League Baseball (MLB). The League is a sports documentary film that explores the fast-paced and often-overlooked world of the Negro Leagues. It’s a story of players who turned barriers into breakthroughs and built a legacy that still echoes through the game today.

Watch: The League

Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream (2023)

Baseball legends aren’t born — they’re forged in grit and vision. Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream is a baseball documentary film that traces his rise from rural Japan to MLB stardom, revealing how he defied convention to become a two-way star on the mound and at the plate.

The documentary also delves into his battles with injury, cultural barriers, and the weight of expectation — showing not just how he made it but why his journey matters.

Watch: Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream

BASEketball (1998)

Two lifelong slackers stumble into sports history when their backyard joke — a mix of baseball and basketball — suddenly becomes the next big thing. BASEketball turns their lazy-day antics into a full-blown league, complete with fame, feuds, and “psyche-outs” that make no sense and total sense at the same time. It’s a ridiculous, high-energy comedy about what happens when big-time success happens to the least likely guys.

Watch: BASEketball *

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Angels in the Outfield (1994)

A few prayers and a team of angels might be all it takes to turn a losing season around. In Angels in the Outfield, a young fan’s wish brings some heavenly help to the California Angels — proving that sometimes a little faith is all it takes to change the game.

Watch: Angels in the Outfield *

*Angels in the Outfield is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

61* (2001)

61* revisits the summer of 1961, when two New York Yankees — Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris — set out to chase Babe Ruth’s seemingly unbreakable single-season home run record. What started as a friendly rivalry quickly became a national obsession, with the media and fans pitting the teammates against each other.

Directed by Billy Crystal, the film captures both the glory and the loneliness of greatness, revealing how chasing history can test not just your swing but your spirit.

Watch: 61* *

61 requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Major League (1989)

The Cleveland Indians were built to lose — literally. Their new owner wants them to tank the season so she can move the team to Miami, but a scrappy lineup of has-beens and hotheads has other ideas. Major League is part sports movie, part slapstick rebellion, and all heart under the pine tar.

Watch: Major League *

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