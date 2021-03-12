If this new decade really isn’t doing it for you, you just found your perfect escape.

Go back to the ’90s — to the days when your biggest concerns were Mario Lopez’s dimples in Saved By The Bell, the latest drama on Beverly Hills 90210, and watching that “football head” Hey Arnold after school.

If a little time travel is what you crave, in the words of Michelle Tanner, “you got it, dude!” Check out the ’90s shows streaming now on Hulu.

Best ’90s TV Shows on Hulu

Saved By The Bell

Every ’90s kid spent some time wishing they could attend Bayside High School and be best friends with Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who is featured in the new Hulu Original documentary Kid 90 ).

His adventures with pals A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez), Kelly (Tiffani Thiessen), Screech (Dustin Diamond), Lisa (Lark Voorhies) and Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley) never get old. Stream seasons 1-5 now.

Watch: Saved By The Bell

Full House

If there’s anything we 2021 folk can relate to, it’s a lot of togetherness under one roof. That’s the premise of the popular ’90s sitcom Full House.

The wholesome comedy, which ran for eight seasons on ABC, follows widowed father Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) as he raises his three young daughters with the help of his rebellious brother-in-law (John Stamos) and quirky best friend (Dave Coulier).

Check out this and more great family TV shows streaming now .

Watch: Full House

Beverly Hills, 90210

Twins Brandon (Jason Priestley) and Brenda (Shannen Doherty) move from the Midwest to the bustling and glamorous Beverly Hills, California.

Known as one of the most defining dramas of the ’90s, the series follows the twins and their friends as they explore the social pecking order in the 90210 and expose the strains that this lifestyle can put on family relationships. All 10 seasons are streaming now.

Watch: Beverly Hills, 90210

Sister, Sister

Some call it fate, others call it a similar fashion sense. Either way, a chance trip to the mall changed everything for twins Tia (Tia Mowry) and Tamera (Tamera Mowry), who met in the department store after being separated at birth.

The classic ’90s sitcom Sister, Sister, which started its six-season run in 1994, follows the twins through their high school years as they navigate their innate similarities and striking differences.

Watch: Sister, Sister

Blossom

Wondering what The Big Bang Theory‘s Mayim Bialik was up to in the ’90s? She was blossoming, of course, starring on the NBC sitcom Blossom.

The coming-of-age series follows spunky teenager, Blossom Russo, as she navigates life with her single dad (Ted Waas) and two brothers, Joey (Joey Lawrence) and Tony (Michael Stoyanov).

Seasons 1-5 are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Blossom

Hey Arnold!

Hey, you should definitely check out one of the best ’90s kids shows , Hey Arnold!

This beloved late ’90s animated series, which ran for 5 seasons on Nickelodeon, follows “football head” Arnold and his friends on their adventures in the fictional city of Willwood, which bears a striking resemblance to the concrete jungle. Watch as they navigate playground bullies, friendship, and big-city life. Seasons 1-5 are streaming now.

Watch: Hey, Arnold!

Family Matters

Find yourself missing the Winslows? That’s nothing a Family Matters binge-session can’t fix. The hilarious comedy follows Carl Winslow (Reginald VelJohnson), a Chicago police officer, his family, and their quirky next-door neighbor, super nerd icon Steve Urkel (Jaleel White).

Seasons 1-9 of the ABC sitcom are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Family Matters

Sabrina The Teenage Witch

The hit late ’90s sitcom Sabrina The Teenage Witch, which was adapted from popular ‘60s comic-book series of the same name, ran for seven seasons on ABC.

It follows Sabrina Spellman (Melissa Joan Hart), who finds out that she’s a witch. Watch as her aunts, Zelda (Beth Broderick) and Hilda (Caroline Rhea), empower her to use her new-found magical powers.

Watch: Sabrina The Teenage Witch

Moesha

Back in the ’90s, singer-songwriter Brandy Norwood starred on the sitcom Moesha, which centered around a teenage girl navigating friendships and romance while trying to warm up to her new stepmom. Check out all six seasons streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Moesha

Felicity

Felicity follows reserved Felicity Porter (Keri Russell), who decides to escape her sheltered life after graduation for the adrenaline rush of New York City. She may or may not have had some ulterior motives following her high school crush, Ben (Scott Speedman), to the big city but, rest assured, her journey becomes one of self-discovery.

Watch: Felicity

My So-Called Life

Before Jared Leto was a Golden Globe® nominated actor for his role in The Little Things, he starred alongside Claire Danes in the 1994 series My So-Called Life. Relive this classic teen drama that centers around Angela Chase’s (Danes) crush on heartthrob Jordan Catalano (Leto).

Watch: My So-Called Life