Where to Watch the 2026 OscarsⓇ: Time, Channel, and Streaming Info
March 6, 2026
Lights, camera, action!
The nominations are in and your favorite actresses, actors, and filmmakers are getting ready to thank the Academy.
Wondering where to watch the OscarsⓇ? From iconic red carpet looks to tear-jerking acceptance speeches, you can watch every moment of Hollywood’s biggest night on ABC and live on Hulu for all subscribers.
Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in to the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026.
Watch: The Oscars
Where to Watch the 2026 Oscars Live
What Channel Are the Oscars On?
The Oscars will broadcast live on your local ABC affiliate channel.
Where to Stream the Oscars
All Hulu subscribers will be able to stream the Oscars in real time right from the app, no matter which subscription you have.
Can’t watch the awards live? No worries — Hulu subscribers can also stream the entire ceremony on demand starting Monday, March 16.
When Are the 2026 Oscars?
The 98th annual Academy AwardsⓇ ceremony airs and streams on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.
What Time Do the Oscars Start?
The awards ceremony starts at 7 p.m. ET, with official red carpet coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
How to Watch the Oscars Without Cable
Whether you’re planning to watch live as the winners are announced or catch up the next day, Hulu makes it easy to tune in.
Here’s how you can watch the 2026 Academy Awards.
Live on Hulu
All Hulu subscribers can stream the Oscars live as the ceremony airs. No additional add-ons required — just sign in on Oscar night and start watching on your preferred device.
Live on ABC
The Academy Awards air live on ABC, and you can stream the ABC broadcast in real time with Hulu + Live TV.* This plan includes ABC (in most areas), local channels, cable networks, and access to Hulu’s Cloud DVR so you can watch live events like the Oscars and more throughout the year.
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
On Demand on Hulu
Can’t watch live? The full Oscars ceremony will be available to stream on demand on Hulu the morning after the broadcast. That means you can catch every acceptance speech, surprise win, and Best Picture moment on your own schedule.
Learn more about how to stream ABC with Hulu, including live and next-day options.
2026 Oscar Nominees
Best Picture
Bugonia (2025)
F1 (2025)
Frankenstein (2025)
Hamnet (2025)
Marty Supreme (2025)
One Battle after Another (2025)
The Secret Agent (2025)
Sentimental Value (2025)
Sinners (2025)
Train Dreams (2025)
Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme (2025)
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another (2025)
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon (2025)
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners (2025)
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent (2025)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle after Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value (2025)
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet (2025)
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (2025)
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue (2025)
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value (2025)
Emma Stone, Bugonia (2025)
Actress in a Supporting Role
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons (2025)
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Animated Feature Film
Arco (2025), Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry, Sophie Mas, and Natalie Portman
Elio (2025)*, Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, and Mary Alice Drumm
KPop Demon Hunters (2025), Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, and Michelle L.M. Wong
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (2025), Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago, and Henri Magalon
Zootopia 2 (2025)*, Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Yvett Merino
*Elio and Zootopia 2 are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.
Directing
Hamnet, Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie
One Battle after Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier
Sinners, Ryan Coogler
Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein, Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, and Cliona Furey
Kokuho (2025), Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino, and Tadashi Nishimatsu
Sinners, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, and Shunika Terry
The Smashing Machine (2025), Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin, and Bjoern Rehbein
The Ugly Stepsister (2025), Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
Visit the official Oscars website for the full list of 2025 nominees.
Watch Oscar-Nominated Movies on Hulu
See what all the hype is about. Discover Oscar-nominated titles streaming now on Hulu before Hollywood’s biggest night.
FAQs: More About the Oscars
What Are the Oscars?
The Academy Awards, commonly known as the Oscars, recognize the best actors, directors, writers, and industry professionals with one of the most prestigious awards in American cinema.
Who Is Hosting the Oscars?
The 2026 Oscars will be hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien for the second year in a row. Past hosts include:
Jimmy Kimmel (2024, 2023, 2018, 2017)
Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes (2022)
Chris Rock (2016)
Neil Patrick Harris (2015)
Where Are the Oscars Held?
The Oscars are traditionally held at the Dolby® Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood (formerly Hollywood & Highland®) shopping center in Los Angeles, California.
Who Has the Most Oscars?
Walt Disney holds the record for the most Oscars won, with 26 wins and 59 nominations across multiple categories.
How Are Oscar Winners Chosen?
Members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences vote in their respective categories, with final voting determining the winners.
What Is the Difference Between the Oscars and the Academy Awards?
The Oscars is the informal name for the Academy Awards.
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