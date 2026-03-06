Lights, camera, action!

The nominations are in and your favorite actresses, actors, and filmmakers are getting ready to thank the Academy.

Wondering where to watch the OscarsⓇ? From iconic red carpet looks to tear-jerking acceptance speeches, you can watch every moment of Hollywood’s biggest night on ABC and live on Hulu for all subscribers.

Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in to the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Watch: The Oscars

Where to Watch the 2026 Oscars Live

What Channel Are the Oscars On?

The Oscars will broadcast live on your local ABC affiliate channel.

Where to Stream the Oscars

All Hulu subscribers will be able to stream the Oscars in real time right from the app, no matter which subscription you have.

Can’t watch the awards live? No worries — Hulu subscribers can also stream the entire ceremony on demand starting Monday, March 16.

When Are the 2026 Oscars?

The 98th annual Academy AwardsⓇ ceremony airs and streams on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

What Time Do the Oscars Start?

The awards ceremony starts at 7 p.m. ET, with official red carpet coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

How to Watch the Oscars Without Cable

Whether you’re planning to watch live as the winners are announced or catch up the next day, Hulu makes it easy to tune in.

Here’s how you can watch the 2026 Academy Awards.

Live on Hulu

All Hulu subscribers can stream the Oscars live as the ceremony airs. No additional add-ons required — just sign in on Oscar night and start watching on your preferred device.

Sign Up for Hulu

Live on ABC

The Academy Awards air live on ABC, and you can stream the ABC broadcast in real time with Hulu + Live TV.* This plan includes ABC (in most areas), local channels, cable networks, and access to Hulu’s Cloud DVR so you can watch live events like the Oscars and more throughout the year.

Sign Up for Hulu + Live TV

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

On Demand on Hulu

Can’t watch live? The full Oscars ceremony will be available to stream on demand on Hulu the morning after the broadcast. That means you can catch every acceptance speech, surprise win, and Best Picture moment on your own schedule.

Learn more about how to stream ABC with Hulu , including live and next-day options.

Get Started With Hulu

2026 Oscar Nominees

Best Picture

Bugonia (2025)

F1 (2025)

Frankenstein (2025)

Hamnet (2025)

Marty Supreme (2025)

One Battle after Another (2025)

The Secret Agent (2025)

Sentimental Value (2025)

Sinners (2025)

Train Dreams (2025)

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme (2025)

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another (2025)

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon (2025)

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners (2025)

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent (2025)



Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle after Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value (2025)



Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet (2025)

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (2025)

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue (2025)

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value (2025)

Emma Stone, Bugonia (2025)



Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons (2025)

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another



Animated Feature Film

Arco (2025), Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry, Sophie Mas, and Natalie Portman

Elio (2025)*, Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, and Mary Alice Drumm

KPop Demon Hunters (2025), Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, and Michelle L.M. Wong

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (2025), Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago, and Henri Magalon

Zootopia 2 (2025)*, Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Yvett Merino

*Elio and Zootopia 2 are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Directing

Hamnet , Chloé Zhao

Marty Supreme , Josh Safdie

One Battle after Another , Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value , Joachim Trier

Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein , Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, and Cliona Furey

Kokuho (2025), Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino, and Tadashi Nishimatsu

Sinners , Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, and Shunika Terry

The Smashing Machine (2025), Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin, and Bjoern Rehbein

The Ugly Stepsister (2025), Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Visit the official Oscars website for the full list of 2025 nominees.

Watch Oscar-Nominated Movies on Hulu

See what all the hype is about. Discover Oscar-nominated titles streaming now on Hulu before Hollywood’s biggest night.

FAQs: More About the Oscars

What Are the Oscars?

The Academy Awards, commonly known as the Oscars, recognize the best actors, directors, writers, and industry professionals with one of the most prestigious awards in American cinema.

Who Is Hosting the Oscars?

The 2026 Oscars will be hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien for the second year in a row. Past hosts include:

Jimmy Kimmel (2024, 2023, 2018, 2017)

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes (2022)

Chris Rock (2016)

Neil Patrick Harris (2015)

Where Are the Oscars Held?

The Oscars are traditionally held at the Dolby® Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood (formerly Hollywood & Highland®) shopping center in Los Angeles, California.

Who Has the Most Oscars?

Walt Disney holds the record for the most Oscars won, with 26 wins and 59 nominations across multiple categories.

How Are Oscar Winners Chosen?

Members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences vote in their respective categories, with final voting determining the winners.

What Is the Difference Between the Oscars and the Academy Awards?

The Oscars is the informal name for the Academy Awards.