Walk a mile in the shoes of the brave men and women who serve our country. In honor of Military Appreciation Month, we’re featuring some of the greatest military movies, shows, and documentaries streaming now, like American Sniper,* Das Boot, Alive, and more.

*American Sniper requires Live TV plan. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply.

Best War Movies

American Sniper

From Oscar®-winning director Clint Eastwood comes the riveting true story of U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle (Bradley Cooper), who served four tours in Iraq and became known as one of the most lethal snipers in American history. The Warner Bros. film is based on the book American Sniper: The Autobiography of the Most Lethal Sniper in U.S. Military History.

Watch: American Sniper with Hulu + Live TV*

*American Sniper requires Live TV plan. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply.

The Messenger

The Messenger follows Will (Ben Foster), an Iraq War veteran who struggles with his new post at the Casualty Notification Office. Under the mentorship of fellow officer Tony (Woody Harrelson), the two men form a bond that will ultimately help them to adjust to life after the war.

Watch: The Messenger

1917

Regarded by many as one of the best war films of all time, the award-winning World War I drama 1917 follows two British soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman), on a mission to prevent a deadly attack and save 1,600 of their fellow comrades (one of whom is Blake’s brother).

The film took home three Oscars® in 2020 for Best Achievement in Cinematography, Visual Effects, and Sound Mixing. Discover more Oscar-winning movies streaming now .

Watch: 1917 *

*1917 (2019) requires Hulu with SHOWTIME® add-on subscription.

Megan Leavey

Based on a true story, the 2017 film Megan Leavey highlights a special, unlikely bond between one Marine corporal (Kate Mara) and a military combat dog, Rex, as they navigate two deployments to Iraq and over 100 missions together.

Check out the Women Empowerment Guide for more movies about inspiring women .

Watch: Megan Leavey *

*Megan Leavey requires STARZ® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Megan Leavey © STARZ and related channels and service marks are the property of STARZ Entertainment, LLC. All other titles and related trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Glory

The Oscar®-winning ’80s hit Glory, starring Denzel Washington, Matthew Broderick, and Morgan Freeman, documents the stirring true story of the first all-black U.S. Army regiment and its battles during the Civil War.

Watch: Glory *

*Glory requires STARZ® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Glory © 1989 TRI-STAR PICTURES INC. STARZ and related channels and service marks are the property of STARZ Entertainment, LLC. All other titles and related trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Shows & Movies About World War II

The 12th Man

Starring Golden Globe®-winning actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers, the World War II thriller The 12th Man follows Norwegian resistance fighter Jan Baalsrud (Meyers), a lone surviving saboteur stuggling to escape Nazi forces.

Watch: The 12th Man

Das Boot

A story of choices and survival, the series Das Boot explores the emotional torment of life during World War II, and the brutal reality of living during a senseless war.

Watch: Das Boot

War Documentaries

Legion of Brothers

Immediately after the 9/11 attacks, less than 100 U.S. Troops were sent on a secret mission to overthrow the Taliban. What happens next is equal parts war origin story and cautionary tale, illuminating the impact of 15 years of constant combat.

Watch: Legion of Brothers

Alive

Alive follows the journeys of a number of veterans who turn to adaptive athletics to help them heal both physically and emotionally from their battle wounds.

Watch: Alive