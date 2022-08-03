Good sci-fi movies allow you to explore alien spaceships, witness mind-blowing scientific discoveries, and experience the multiverse. Prepare for takeoff, because we’ve rounded up the best sci-fi movies for you to stream now on Hulu.

Best Sci-Fi Movies on Hulu

Prey

Prey is a Hulu original action/sci-fi movie and a prequel to the movies in the Predator franchise . Set 300 years in the past, this Predator origin story tells the tale of the very first alien encounter, threatening the lives of the Comanche Nation.

Before there was Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger), there was Naru (Amber Midthunder)—a skilled and resourceful warrior leading the fight against a high-tech predator—leaving her no other choice but to hunt…or be hunted.

Watch: Prey

Predator

Sci-fi, action, and suspense—the OG Predator film truly has it all. Released in 1987, Predator stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as Dutch, a special ops soldier on a rescue mission in the jungles of Central America. Upon arriving, Dutch and his team discover they’re being hunted by mysterious high-tech alien warriors.

Watch: Predator

Predators

The tables have turned on a group of eight violent warriors as they become prey to a deadly alien race. This chapter in the Predator movie franchise tests the limits of even the toughest members of humankind. Will they defeat the aliens and make it home?

Watch: Predators

Mother/Android

In the not-so-distant future, human-like robots are a staple in every household. They perform chores, get the mail, cook meals, serve drinks, and are programmed to never hurt humans—but what happens if they are no longer forced to take orders? Find out in this eerie Hulu Original movie .

Watch: Mother/Android

Aniara

When Earth suffers an apocalypse, the surviving inhabitants are sent to create a civilization on Mars. Aniara tells the story of a transport ship knocked off course, forcing passengers to reevaluate their place in the universe and learn to survive on the shuttle indefinitely.

Check out Aniara and more alien movies on Hulu.

Watch: Aniara

Possessor

Tasya Vos (Andrea Riseborough) works for a secret agency that specializes in anonymous assassinations. How do they manage that? Easy. Brain-implant technology allows her to inhabit other people’s bodies and commit murders as someone else. However, when one subject starts to fight back, she finds her own life on the line.

Check out Possessor and more horror movies streaming now.

Watch: Possessor

Intersect

Intersect follows a group of university students on top of the world after successfully inventing a time machine. The team’s excitement quickly dwindles when they realize they’re being controlled by some unknown supernatural forces from another dimension.

Watch: Intersect

Best Sci-Fi Shows on Hulu

The Orville & The Orville: New Horizons

400 years in the future, The Orville and its crew are sent on an exploratory mission of the universe. The crew, led by Emmy-Award Winning producer Seth MacFarlane as Captain Ed Mercer, spends their days exploring the universe and dealing with the all-too-familiar problems of being human.

Catch up on seasons 1–3 of The Orville and the brand new Hulu Original series, The Orville: New Horizons.

Watch: The Orville

Solar Opposites

In the Hulu Original adult animated series Solar Opposites, a team of four aliens escape their exploding home planet and crash land on Earth, where they take up residence in a suburban home in America. Two members of the group are fascinated by human life; the other two are appalled at the rampant consumerism and pollution of America.

Watch: Solar Opposites

Lost

When Oceanic Flight 815 crashes on a deserted island, its passengers must work together to figure out how to get home. The group, stranded and without resources, is faced with the difficult task of surviving and hoping to be rescued. Follow along as the storyline takes a supernatural twist when the survivors start searching for answers.

Watch: Lost

Rick and Morty

If you like your sci-fi with a side of adult comedy , you’ll love Rick and Morty. Follow Rick, a sociopathic scientist, who drags his grandson Morty on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe.

Watch: Rick and Morty

Roswell

In Roswell, New Mexico, a group of three teenagers have a big secret—they’re not teenagers (not exactly, anyway). They’re technically human-alien hybrids on a mission to “complete their destiny” (vague, much?) to save their home planet and the alien race.

Watch: Roswell

Futurama

While delivering pizzas on New Year’s Eve, Philip J. Fry (Billy West) was cryogenically frozen, only to wake up 1,000 years later in an unfamiliar world. In need of a job, he begins working for the Planet Express Co. where he delivers packages throughout the universe.

Watch: Futurama

The First

Love a good space drama? Then you’ll love The First starring Oscar®-winning actor Sean Penn and Natascha McElhone. This near-future Hulu Original drama follows a crew of astronauts who are attempting to become the first to step foot on Mars. Watch as the crew undertakes the greatest pioneering feat in human history.

Watch: The First