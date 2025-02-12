Family movie night is a great idea — until it’s time to actually pick a movie everyone can agree on.

If you need help deciding on your next family-friendly stream, we’re here to help. From animated favorites, like the Toy Story franchise, to live-action classics, like The Parent Trap (1998), these are some of the best funny family movies to watch on Hulu and Disney+.

Add Disney+ to Your Hulu Subscription

Family Movies to Watch Together

1. Paddington (2014)

Rated: PG

Paddington, a friendly bear from Peru, is displaced after an earthquake and finds a new home in London with the Brown family. Adjusting to life in the big city brings delightful misadventures and stories of friendship, family, and kindness.

With a blend of humor and heart, Paddington is the perfect addition to your movie night watchlist.

Watch: Paddington

2. The Parent Trap (1998)

Rated: PG

Identical twins Hallie and Annie (both played by Lindsay Lohan) are separated at birth and reunited serendipitously. Now that their sisterly bond has been formed, the pair vows to always be part of each other’s lives — however, there are two major problems:

They live across the world from each other. Their parents have no idea the twins know about each other.

What else is there for Hallie and Annie to do but deploy a clever plan to make their parents fall back in love?

Watch: The Parent Trap *

*The Parent Trap is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

3. Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Rated: PG

Paul Blart (Kevin James) isn’t your average mall cop — he’s an unlikely hero on a Segway.

With big dreams of becoming a cop, Blart takes his job as a mall security guard very seriously despite being clumsy, goofy, and slightly awkward. But when a group of criminals take over the mall, it’s up to Paul to outsmart the bad guys and save the day.

Make your next family movie night a double feature with Paul Blart: Mall Cop and Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015).

Watch: Paul Blart: Mall Cop

4. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Rated: PG-13

Do you remember the iconic 1995 Robin Williams, Jumanji? Well, the larger-than-life board game is back — but this time with a modern twist. In Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, four high schoolers from very different cliques are magically thrust into the cut-throat Jumanji wilderness after discovering a mysterious old video game of the same name.

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan bring all the laughs to this funny family movie.

Watch: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle *

Get Hulu + Live TV with Disney+

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

5. The Princess Diaries (2001)

Rated: G

It’s time to introduce the family to the 2000s coming-of-age masterpiece that is The Princess Diaries, starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews — choker necklaces, butterfly clips, and all. When a socially awkward high school student, Mia Thermopolis, discovers she’s the princess of Genovia, she must juggle her new role and responsibilities while learning what it means to stay true to yourself.

Watch: The Princess Diaries *

*The Princess Diaries is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

6. Toy Story (1995)

Rated: G

Spend the next family movie night rewatching your favorite childhood Disney movie, but with your kiddos this time (is that dust in our eyes, or is someone chopping onions?). Relive the classic tale of Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the iconic Toy Story characters as they find their way back to Andy’s toy box.

Disney+ subscribers also get access to all of the Toy Story movies and specials, including Toy Story 2 (1999), Toy Story 3 (2010), and Toy Story 4 (2019).

Watch: Toy Story *

*Toy Story is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

7. Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

Rated: PG

The second movie of the trilogy, Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian follows the continued adventures of security guard Larry Daley (Ben Stiller) as he infiltrates the Smithsonian Institution to rescue Jedediah (Owen Wilson) and Octavius (Steve Coogan), who were shipped there by mistake.

Watch all four movies in this franchise with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium, including Night at the Museum (2006), Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian , Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014), and Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again (2022).

Watch: Night at the Museum 2: Battle of the Smithsonian *

*Night at the Museum is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

8. Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Rated: PG

It’s time to introduce the family to “ligers,” Tina the “fat lard,” and the delightfully quirky coming-of-age comedy, Napoleon Dynamite.

Napoleon (Jon Heder) is a socially awkward high schooler who just wants to help his best friend win class president and show off his epic dance moves. At the end of the day, he’s just going to do whatever he wants to do — “gosh!”

Light-hearted, clean, and full of quotable moments, Napoleon Dynamite is a perfect funny movie for your next family night.

Watch: Napoleon Dynamite

9. The Greatest Showman (2017)

Rated: PG

In the mood for something uplifting the entire family can sing along to? The Greatest Showman — starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and Zendaya — is a great choice for movie night.

Inspired by the life of P.T. Barnum, the visionary showman behind the legendary Barnum & Bailey Circus, The Greatest Showman is a Golden Globe®-winning musical film that will touch the hearts of the young and old.

Watch: The Greatest Showman

10. Freaky Friday (2003)

Rated: PG

Imagine the chaos that would ensue if you woke up realizing you’ve switched lives with your teenager. This family movie night, see things from a new perspective with the classic comedy remake Freaky Friday, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Watch: Freaky Friday *

*Freaky Friday is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

11. Are We There Yet? (2005)

Rated: PG

What would you do to prove to your partner that you’re ready for commitment? For Nick (Ice Cube), that means taking his girlfriend’s kids on a cross-country road trip to her ex-husband’s house.

This easy-to-watch comedy is perfect for all ages. With relatable family dynamics, heartfelt moments, and positive underlying themes highlighting the importance of patience, persistence, and commitment — Are We There Yet? is a great family night film.

Watch: Are We There Yet?

12. Fat Albert (2004)

Rated: PG

“Hey, hey, hey!” It’s Kenan Thompson as Fat Albert — a fun-loving, charismatic, and kind-hearted guy with a great sense of humor.

Based on the 1970s animated series, Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids, this 2004 live-action film brings the beloved character to life with a mission to provide guidance and loyalty to a struggling teenager named Doris (Kyla Pratt).

With wholesome characters and positive messaging, Fat Albert will lift spirits and bring the family closer together on your next movie night.

Watch: Fat Albert

13. Doctor Dolittle (1998)

Rated: PG-13

Sharing our favorite childhood movies with the next generation is as heartwarming as the talking dogs and joke-cracking parrots in Eddie Murphy’s classic family comedy, Dr. Dolittle.

Blending slap-stick comedy with witty dialogue, Dr. Dolittle (Murphy) begins to embrace his unique ability to talk to animals and discovers that compassion and understanding can make a world of difference in the lives around him — whether human or animal.

Watch: Doctor Dolittle

14. We Bought a Zoo (2011)

Rated: PG

Following the tragic loss of his wife, Benjamin Mee (Matt Damon) makes the bold and unorthodox decision to buy a zoo in hopes of reconnecting with his kids and giving the family a new beginning.

With touching themes of resilience and connection, discover what happens when you take a leap of faith by watching We Bought a Zoo on your family’s next movie night.

Watch: We Bought a Zoo

15. Because of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Rated: PG

Upon moving to an unfamiliar small town with her father, Opal (AnnaSophia Robb) befriends a stray dog, Winn-Dixie. With a newfound confidence, Opal embarks on adventures, forms friendships, and finds a sense of belonging — thanks to her furry, four-legged friend.

Watch: Because of Winn-Dixie

16. How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Rated: PG

Despite his village’s negative view of dragons, Hiccup the Viking makes an unlikely friend in a dragon named Toothless — challenging his family’s long-held beliefs about the creatures. Together, Hiccup and Toothless embark on an adventure that opens their eyes to the incredible things that can happen when you dare to be kind, open-hearted, and understanding.

From action-packed adventures to heartfelt moments, How to Train Your Dragon is a classic animated film loved by the young and the young at heart.

Stream How to Train Your Dragon on Hulu with the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle, or the MaxⓇ Add-on, and don’t forget to check out How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming (2019), How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog Log (2019), and Dragons: The Nine Realms — available to all Hulu subscribers.

Watch: How to Train Your Dragon *

*How to Train Your Dragon requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

17. Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

Rated: PG

Wayne Szalinski (Rick Moranis) is a loving father of two and a passionate — some might say eccentric — inventor. When his latest invention goes awry, his kids and their friends are shrunken down to the size of ants. Can they navigate the gigantic wilderness that’s now the backyard and find their way back to normal size? Find out by streaming this Walt Disney Pictures classic comedy on Disney+.

Watch: Honey, I Shrunk the Kids *

*Honey, I Shrunk the Kids is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

18. Pinocchio (2022)

Rated: PG

The classic Disney story you know and love has gotten a live-action, musical retelling sure to captivate the whole family. Using the latest CGI technology, Pinocchio the wooden puppet once again embarks on the heartwarming journey to become a “real boy,” befriending Geppetto, Jiminy Cricket, and brand new characters along the way.

Watch: Pinocchio *

*Pinocchio is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

19. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Rated: PG-13

Robin Williams’ role as Mrs. Doubtfire is just as unforgettable as the memories you’ll make watching this funny family film with the ones you love. Even though this laugh-out-loud comedy is rated PG-13, Williams’ warmth and one-of-a-kind sense of humor will surely bring big smiles to kids and their parents.

Watch: Mrs. Doubtfire *

*Mrs. Doubtfire is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

20. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Rated: PG

Whimsy, humor, adventure, and life lessons — what more could you ask for in a family movie night flick? Based on the book by Roald Dahl, this beloved Johnny Depp version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory brings quirky and imaginative elements to a decades-old tale about a boy who finds a golden ticket in his chocolate bar and the whimsical journey that follows.

Watch: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory *

Get the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle

*Charlie and the Chocolate Factory requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

21. Ice Age (2002)

Rated: PG

If you’re looking for an action-packed animated film for family movie night, may we suggest going back in time? Like, way back in time? Back to the ice age to be exact.

Add Disney+ to your Hulu subscription to watch all of the Ice Age movies, including Ice Age, Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006), Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009), Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012), Ice Age: Collision Course (2016), and The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild (2022).

Watch: Ice Age *

*Ice Age is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

22. The BFG (2016)

In this whimsical, fantasy film directed by Steven Spielberg, 10-year-old Sophie proves that even the smallest heroes can do brave things. Another big-screen adaptation of a classic Roald Dahl novel, The BFG (aka Big Friendly Giant) is an enchanting Disney film about the unlikely friendship that forms between a misunderstood giant and a precocious young girl.

Watch: The BFG *

*The BFG is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

23. Real Steel (2011)

Rated: PG-13

A family-friendly action movie that takes place in the future while involving boxing and robots?! Say no more. For your next movie night, follow a former boxer, Charlie (Hugh Jackman), as he builds and trains a championship-level boxing robot alongside his young son.

Real Steel is available to stream on-demand with Hulu + Live TV. Did you know that Disney+ is included in most Hulu + Live TV subscription options?

Choose Your Hulu + Live TV Plan

Watch: Real Steel *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

24. High School Musical (2006)

Rated: G

We’re all in this together for family movie night. The Disney Channel original movie you know and love is available to stream now on Disney+. Introduce the family to Troy (Zac Efron), Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens), and the rest of the Wildcats crew as they sing and dance their way through peer pressure and break free from their comfort zones.

Watch: High School Musical *

*High School Musical is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

25. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

Rated: PG-13

The newest Avatar movie is available to stream now on Disney+! Explore the ocean depths of Pandora with the Sully family in this action-packed sequel. From mesmerizing imagery to captivating storylines, Avatar: The Way of Water is sure to be a hit on your family’s next movie night.

Watch: Avatar: The Way of Water *

*Avatar: The Way of Water is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

26. Big (1988)

Rated: PG

The spirit of youth is captured in time with this classic, coming-of-age comedy starring Tom Hanks as Josh. Heartwarming and hilarious, both kids and adults alike can appreciate the consequences of what happens when Josh tries to grow up before he’s ready. (Spoiler: Being an adult isn’t all it’s cracked up to be).

Watch: Big *

*Big is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

27. Flubber (1997)

Rated: PG

No one can do funny family movies quite like Robin Williams, and his movie Flubber is no exception. In this film, Williams plays an eccentric college professor who’s on the brink of a revolutionary invention — a brand new energy source he calls “flubber.” But when the rubbery green substance takes on a life of its own, he must figure out how to regain control over his work and the relationships he puts on the back burner.

Watch: Flubber *

*Flubber is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

28. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Rated: PG

Who even likes — or liked — middle school? Well, Greg Heffley (Zachary Gordon) thinks it’s the worst idea ever invented.

Based on the best-selling book series by Jeff Kinney, the live-action family comedy Diary of a Wimpy Kid follows Greg, a sixth-grader at Westmore Middle School, as he chronicles his junior high experience with one ultimate goal: to become one of the popular kids.

Watch: Diary of a Wimpy Kid *

*Diary of a Wimpy Kid is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

29. Ramona and Beezus (2009)

Rated: G

Mischievous Ramona (Joey King) sure knows how to keep her sister, Beezus (Selena Gomez), and everyone else on their toes. Despite Ramona’s boundless imagination getting her into trouble, it comes in handy when the two sisters set out to save their family’s home.

Watch: Ramona and Beezus *

*Ramona and Beezus is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

How to Add Disney+ to Your Hulu Subscription

Did you know you can save big on streaming when you bundle Disney+ and Hulu together? Discover the three bundling options below, and choose the one that works best for you — you’ll be streaming in no time.

The Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium

Bundle Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ together and save compared to the monthly regular price of each subscription separately.

Add Disney+ to Your Hulu Subscription

The Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle

One bill, one login password, and one big savings. Bundle Disney+, Hulu, and Max together and save 42% per month compared to the monthly regular price of each subscription separately.

Get the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle

Hulu + Live TV

No cable? No problem.

Not only do Hulu + Live TV subscribers get access to 95+ live local and cable channels, but Live TV also comes with Disney+ and ESPN+.