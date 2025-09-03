Scariest Horror Movies & Shows To Watch For Huluween

Celebrate Huluween with a Halloween double feature or settle in for a show that keeps the tension building

Conjure something wicked to watch on Hulu this Halloween season thanks to Huluween. Hulu’s annual spooky streaming event gives your October viewing a sinister streak. Start with the survival horror Send Help, or make room for the paranormal mysteries of The X-Files. Whatever kind of scare you’re looking for, this guide can help you find it.

Build your fall evenings around horror movies on Hulu , and decide how much sleep you’re willing to lose.

Where To Watch Horror Movies

Visit Hulu’s Huluween collection to explore the lineup. Some selections below require additional subscriptions, including HBO Max access .* Check each title’s viewing page before planning your marathon.

Scariest Horror Movies On Hulu

Your next nightmare could begin with a plane crash, a family reunion, or an innocent-looking doorway. Or, let hauntings and paranormal stories set the theme for your next movie night.

Send Help

Surviving a plane crash is only the beginning in Sam Raimi’s darkly comic thriller. Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien star in a survival story with a vicious sense of humor. Pair it with a horror comedy movie that finds the funny side of a terrible situation. (Hulu)**

Watch: Send Help

Bring Her Back

A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother. Sally Hawkins stars in this horror film from Talk to Me (HBO Max) directors Danny and Michael Philippou. (HBO Max)*

Watch: Bring Her Back

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Grace (Samara Weaving) escapes the Le Domas family only to face another deadly contest. Her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) joins the ordeal as four rival families embark on a blood-soaked fight for power. (Hulu)**

Watch: Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Death of a Unicorn

A billionaire’s retreat turns deadly when a father (Paul Rudd) and daughter (Jenna Ortega) kill a unicorn and try to exploit its regenerative powers. (HBO Max)*

Watch: Death of a Unicorn

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy

Fresh off the hit Evil Dead Rise (HBO Max), filmmaker Lee Cronin puts a twisted spin on one of horror’s most iconic stories in Lee Cronin’s The Mummy. (HBO Max)*

Watch: Lee Cronin’s The Mummy

Clown in a Cornfield

Kettle Springs’ clown mascot, Frendo, takes a bloody approach to restoring the town’s former glory. Eli Craig directs this horror comedy about a community with a deeply unpleasant attachment to its past. (Hulu)**

Watch: Clown in a Cornfield

The Bride!

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride!, starring Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale, offers a bold take on one of the world’s most compelling stories. (HBO Max)*

Watch: The Bride!

Backrooms

A strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom, leading to an endless network of frightening interconnected rooms. Kane Parsons directs, with Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve starring. (HBO Max)*

Watch: Backrooms

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Chris Rock, Max Minghella, and Samuel L. Jackson star in a Saw installment about a criminal mastermind’s brutal version of justice. Choose this one when you’re in the mood for a grisly murder mystery movie . (Hulu)**

Watch: Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Horror Shows On Hulu

Some scares deserve more than a movie night. From anthology horror to paranormal investigations, keep October evenings open for suspenseful horror TV shows .

FX’s American Horror Story

Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. Which horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of AHS: 13 and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams and prepare for a supreme surprise. (Hulu)**

Watch: FX’s American Horror Story

FX’s The Beauty

When international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways, two FBI agents are sent to Paris, Venice, Rome and New York to uncover the truth behind these deaths and end up discovering a conspiracy that threatens the future of humanity. (Hulu)**

Watch: FX’s The Beauty

Scream Queens

Campus life gets considerably more complicated when term papers and frat parties take a backseat to a string of vicious murders. Starring Emma Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Lea Michele, Scream Queens blends a murder mystery with horror comedy . (Hulu)**

Watch: Scream Queens

The X-Files

One unexplained case can make for a very long night. Cult-classic show The X-Files investigates alien encounters, UFO sightings, abductions, and other paranormal mysteries, giving you plenty to choose from when the Halloween mood calls for something otherworldly. (Hulu)**

Watch: The X-Files

The Vampire Diaries

Two vampire brothers are obsessed with the same beautiful girl in a small town where supernatural beings live in secret. (HBO Max)*

Watch: The Vampire Diaries

IT: Welcome to Derry

This terrifying prequel goes back to 1962 to trace the origins of the murderous, shape-shifting entity known as Pennywise the Clown in the HBO Original series IT: Welcome to Derry. (HBO Max)*

After each episode, The IT: Welcome to Derry Podcast (HBO Max) takes the conversation behind the scenes with the show’s creators, cast, and crew.

Watch: IT: Welcome to Derry

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