Horror movies are great … until you realize you’ll be sleeping with the lights on for the next week.

Horror comedy movies take the edge off. They’re scary enough to keep things exciting, but funny enough that you won’t feel the need to call your mom at two in the morning because you heard a noise in the kitchen.

These movies give you the best of both worlds: the gore and the giggles.

Best Horror Comedy Movies

1. The Cabin in the Woods (2011)

A meta masterpiece, The Cabin in the Woods takes every horror movie cliché you’ve ever seen and flips it upside down. With self-aware humor and plenty of gore, this movie manages to be scary, funny, and a sharp commentary on the genre all at once.

Watch: The Cabin in the Woods

2. Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Part horror, part biting teen comedy, Jennifer’s Body has become a cult favorite. Megan Fox stas as a possessed cheerleader with a darkly funny appetite, while Diablo Cody’s sharp script makes this film both satirical and genuinely unsettling.

Watch: Jennifer’s Body

3. Hell of a Summer (2023)

Set at a summer camp, Hell of a Summer is a clever blend of slasher thrills and quirky humor. It delivers plenty of blood alongside a fresh comedic edge, making it one of the standout horror comedy movies of recent years.

Watch: Hell of a Summer

4. The Monkey (2025)

Based on a Stephen King short story, The Monkey takes a creepy premise — a sinister toy monkey — and injects moments of dark humor amid the scares. While the horror is front and center, the film’s playful absurdity will have you chuckling one minute and jumping behind your pillows the next.

Watch: The Monkey

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5. Get Away (2024)

Take the classic vacation-from-hell setup and crank it into slasher overdrive. Get Away leans into slasher chaos with a wink, packing in social satire and enough twists to make you rethink your next Airbnb booking. It’s clever, bloody, and just campy enough to keep the scares fun.

Watch: Get Away

6. Slotherhouse (2023)

Yes, it’s about a killer sloth — and yes, it’s as ridiculous and hilarious as it sounds. Slotherhouse doesn’t take itself seriously, which is exactly what makes it such a joy for fans of over-the-top horror comedy.

Watch: Slotherhouse

7. Bloody Axe Wound (2024)

With its outrageous title and blend of camp and carnage, Bloody Axe Wound embraces B-movie energy at its finest. It’s gory, over-the-top, and intentionally funny, made for a late-night watch with friends who love to laugh and squirm.

Watch: Bloody Axe Wound

8. It’s a Wonderful Knife (2023)

This Christmas-themed horror comedy offers a twisted holiday tale that’s both festive and frightening. It’s a Wonderful Knife cleverly reimagines seasonal cheer with blood-splattered humor, perfect for anyone who enjoys mixing holiday spirit with horror.

Watch: It’s a Wonderful Knife

Watch Holiday Horror Movies on Hulu

9. Carved (2024)

Carved is a Hulu Original that puts a fresh spin on urban legends, balancing eerie atmosphere with self-aware laughs. Its sharp writing and creative scares make it a great addition to the growing list of new-wave horror/comedy.

Watch: Carved

10. A Haunted House (2013)

Parodying the found-footage genre — think Paranormal Activity (2007)* — A Haunted House is pure slapstick horror comedy. With over-the-top gags, outrageous performances, and plenty of spoofs, it’s a crowd-pleaser if you’re in the mood for laughs more than scares.

Watch: A Haunted House **

*Paranormal Activity requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

**A Haunted House requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.