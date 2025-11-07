The best whodunits turn you into the detective. Each clue draws you deeper, every character feels like a suspect, and every twist challenges what you think you know.

From glitzy ensembles to chilling stories inspired by true crime, these murder mysteries make the search for answers just as thrilling as the reveal.

Discover the best murder mystery movies streaming now and see if you can solve the mystery before watching it all unfold on the screen.

The Best Murder Mystery Movies Streaming Now

Death on the Nile (2022)

A glamorous honeymoon cruise down the Nile turns deadly when a wealthy heiress is found murdered on board. Trapped on the river with the killer still among them, world-famous detective Hercule Poirot must unravel a tangled web of jealousy and deceit, before the murderer has a chance to strike again.

With lavish visuals and a star-studded cast, Death on the Nile delivers old-school mystery with modern flair — a true whodunit that keeps you guessing until the very last reveal.

Watch: Death on the Nile

Boston Strangler (2023)

Inspired by the true story of the infamous 1960s murders, Boston Strangler follows two fearless reporters racing to connect the clues behind a string of brutal killings. With the city on edge and the truth buried under corruption, this Hulu Original delivers a tense, atmospheric true crime mystery that will keep you on edge until the final revelation.

Watch: Boston Strangler

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

When a man is found dead in a quiet Southern town, suspicion falls on Kya, the mysterious “Marsh Girl” who lives alone in the wild. As her trial grips the community, long-buried secrets surface, and the truth becomes harder to untangle. Suspenseful and deeply human, Where the Crawdads Sing stands out as a rare murder mystery that’s as much about the heart as it is the crime.

Watch: Where the Crawdads Sing

The Oxford Murders (2008)

A brutal murder on the Oxford campus draws a young math prodigy into a deadly equation. Teaming up with his brilliant professor, he races to decode a series of cryptic symbols that could reveal the killer’s identity.

Intellectually charged and psychologically tense, The Oxford Murders transforms the classic whodunit into a battle of reason, ego, and obsession.

Watch: The Oxford Murders

Anatomy of a Fall (2023)

After her husband’s mysterious death, a writer becomes the prime suspect, forcing her to defend not only her innocence but her entire life under a microscope. As the investigation unfolds, every memory and motive is called into question. Anatomy of a Fall turns one family’s tragedy into a riveting courtroom mystery.

Watch: Anatomy of a Fall

A Simple Favor (2018)

What begins as an unlikely friendship between Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), an upbeat suburban mom, and Emily (Blake Lively), a glamorous socialite, spirals into a dangerous game of cat and mouse. When Emily suddenly disappears, Stephanie takes it upon herself to uncover the truth and soon finds that appearances — and friendships — can be deceiving.

Watch: A Simple Favor

Murder in Nashville (2025)

After moving to Nashville for a fresh start, Eden (Sarah Zanotti) falls for Jax (Nick Puya), the charming son of a powerful family in the country music scene. But when women connected to Jax start turning up dead, Eden realizes her new life may be built on a foundation of dangerous secrets.

Watch: Murder in Nashville

Amsterdam (2022)

In 1930s New York, three friends — Burt (Christian Bale), Valerie (Margot Robbie), and Harold (John David Washington) — find themselves framed for a shocking murder that leads to one of the wildest conspiracies in American history. As they race to clear their names, their search for answers pulls them into a secret plot with consequences that reach far beyond their circle.

Watch: Amsterdam

The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

In a small, deeply religious town, a teenage boy begins to suspect that his seemingly ordinary father might be connected to a string of unsolved murders. As he searches for the truth, his discovery threatens to destroy everything he thought he knew about his family. The Clovehitch Killer unfolds with quiet dread, exposing the unsettling truth that the monsters we fear most may be the ones we know best.

Watch: The Clovehitch Killer

All Good Things (2010)

David Marks (Ryan Gosling) seems to have the perfect life filled with wealth, love, and privilege. But when his wife suddenly disappears, their marriage becomes the center of a mystery that spans decades. Inspired by true events, All Good Things reveals just how far someone will go to keep a secret from surfacing.

Watch: All Good Things

A Kind of Murder (2016)

In 1960s New York, architect Walter Stackhouse (Patrick Wilson) becomes obsessed with a murder case that mirrors the cracks forming in his own marriage. When his wife, Clara (Jessica Biel), is found dead, his fascination turns into suspicion. With its cool film noir aesthetic and slow-burning suspense, the film reveals how easily obsession can turn deadly.

Watch: A Kind of Murder

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

A luxury train. A snowstorm. A murder that stops everyone in their tracks. World-renowned detective Hercule Poirot (Albert Finney) must unmask a killer hiding in plain sight among a train full of strangers. Stylish and tightly woven, Murder on the Orient Express remains the blueprint for the classic whodunit — a mystery where everyone’s a suspect and no clue is too small.

Watch: Murder on the Orient Express *

*Murder on the Orient Express requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Gone Girl (2014)

When Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike) disappears on her fifth wedding anniversary, her husband, Nick (Ben Affleck), becomes the prime suspect in a case that grips the nation. As secrets surface and public opinion turns, their marriage is revealed to be far darker than it appears.

Watch: Gone Girl *

*Gone Girl requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) is sent to interview imprisoned killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) in hopes of catching another murderer still at large. What begins as a hunt for a serial killer becomes a psychological duel between predator and prey. Intelligent, haunting, and unforgettable, The Silence of the Lambs remains a genre-defining murder mystery in all of cinema.

Watch: The Silence of the Lambs *

*The Silence of the Lambs requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

The Usual Suspects (1995)

In the aftermath of a cargo ship explosion, five criminals tell wildly different stories about what actually happened. As one survivor’s account unfolds, detectives begin to question what’s real and who’s really in control. Smart and unpredictable, The Usual Suspects keeps you guessing until its legendary final reveal.

Watch: The Usual Suspects *

*The Usual Suspects requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.