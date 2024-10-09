American Horror Story — it’s where the horror, drama, and psychological thriller genres come together to create captivating storylines through mesmerizing cinematography.

New to the franchise and wondering where to watch American Horror Story? There’s a lot to be afraid of when it comes to AHS — the fear of missing out shouldn’t be one of them.

All 12 seasons are available to stream right here on Hulu, and we’ve got everything you need to know about watching them in order.

Don’t forget to stream the American Horror Stories Huluween Event on Tuesday, October 15 — exclusively on Hulu.

Where to Watch All of the American Horror Story Seasons

On-Demand on Hulu

From Murder House to Delicate, you can watch all 12 seasons of American Horror Story on-demand with any Hulu subscription.

SIGN UP FOR HULU

How to Watch American Horror Story Seasons in Order

Do you have to watch the American Horror Story seasons in chronological order? Technically, no — each season of AHS has its own characters and storylines that can be streamed in any order, which is part of what makes the show so unique.

However, there are small details and references that connect the seasons when you watch each one in the order they premiered.

1. American Horror Story: Murder House (2011)

After suffering a miscarriage, Ben and Vivian Harmon move to Los Angeles for a fresh start when they realize the fixer–upper they bought has a haunting past involving the previous owners.

The Harmon’s storyline does crossover into Season 3 (“Coven”) and Season 8 (“Apocalypse”), so if you’re new to AHS, “Murder House” is a great place to start.

AHS: Murder House Cast

Connie Britton

Dylan McDermott

Evan Peters

Taissa Farmiga

Denis O’Hare

Jessica Lange

Watch: AHS: Murder House

2. American Horror Story: Asylum (2012)

Set in the 1960s, AHS: Asylum takes place in a Catholic-run mental institution in Massachusetts. In true AHS fashion, the asylum is plagued by aliens, demons, and darkness that will have you questioning your sanity.

AHS: Asylum Cast

Zachary Quinto

Joseph Fiennes

Sarah Paulson

Evan Peters

Lily Rabe

Lizzie Brochere

James Cromwell

Jessica Lange

Watch: AHS: Asylum

3. American Horror Story: Coven (2013)

Descendants of colonial Salem witches are living secret lives in modern–day New Orleans, where they face threats from both inside and outside of their coven, including witch hunters, voodoo, and dark magic.

AHS: Coven Cast

Stevie Nicks

Taissa Farmiga

Frances Conroy

Evan Peters

Lily Rabe

Denis O’Hare

Kathy Bates

Jessica Lange

Emma Roberts

Watch: AHS: Coven

4. American Horror Story: Freak Show (2014)

In the quiet town of Jupiter, Florida, lies one of the last remaining “freak shows” in the country — which leaves the town to wonder who’s behind the twisted chain of murders happening since the freak show came to town.

AHS: Freak Show Cast

Sarah Paulson

Evan Peters

Michael Chiklis

Frances Conroy

Denis O’Hare

Emma Roberts

Finn Wittrock

Angela Bassett

Kathy Bates

Jessica Lange

Watch: AHS: Freak Show

5. American Horror Story: Hotel (2015)

What was once a luxury destination in Los Angeles, Hotel Cortez is now home to eerie ghosts, vengeful vampires, and deep, dark secrets.

AHS: Hotel Cast

Kathy Bates

Wes Bentley

Matt Bomer

Chloe Sevigny

Denis O’Hare

Cheyenne Jackson

Angela Bassett

Lady Gaga

Evan Peters

Watch: AHS: Hotel

6. American Horror Story: Roanoke (2016)

AHS: Roanoke takes a different approach to storytelling than the previous five seasons by using a documentary-style format with dramatized elements, blurring the lines between fact and fiction.

AHS: Roanoke Cast

Kathy Bates

Sarah Paulson

Lily Rabe

Cuba Gooding Jr.

Andre Holland

Denis O’Hare

Wes Bentley

Evan Peters

Cheyenne Jackson

Angela Bassett

Adina Porter

Watch: AHS: Roanoke

7. American Horror Story: Cult (2017)

Influenced by real-life politics, AHS: Cult is set after the 2016 presidential election and explores the overlap between psychological terror and political division.

AHS: Cult Cast

Evan Peters

Cheyenne Jackson

Billie Lourd

Emma Roberts

Frances Conroy

Sarah Paulson

Watch: AHS: Cult

8. American Horror Story: Apocalypse (2018)

Though you don’t have to watch the AHS seasons in order, you’ll want to at least watch Seasons 1 and 3 before streaming AHS: Apocalypse. Combining characters and storylines from both seasons, AHS S8 is set in a post-apocalyptic world after a nuclear war nearly caused humans to go extinct.

AHS: Apocalypse Cast

Sarah Paulson

Adina Porter

Billie Lourd

Leslie Grossman

Cody Fern

Emma Roberts

Cheyenne Jackson

Kathy Bates

Evan Peters

Watch: AHS: Apocalypse

9. American Horror Story: 1984 (2019)

As the series title suggests, AHS S9 is set in the 1980s and follows a group of camp counselors at Camp Redwood. Don’t be fooled by the summer camp’s picturesque landscape — there are horrors hiding in those woods.

AHS: 1984 Cast

Emma Roberts

Billie Lourd

Leslie Grossman

Cody Fern

Matthew Morrison

Gus Kenworthy

John Carroll Lynch

Zach Villa

Watch: AHS: 1984

10. American Horror Story: Double Feature (2021)

Two stories take place in AHS: Double Feature. The first story, “Red Tide,” follows a family to Provincetown, Massachusetts, where they decide to vacation for the winter. To their surprise, the real locals are something out of a nightmare.

The second half of the season, titled “Death Valley,” follows a group of college students on a camping trip in the desert, where they find themselves in the middle of a deadly alien conspiracy.

AHS: Double Feature Cast

Adina Porter

Sarah Paulson

Macaulay Culkin

Ryan Kiera Armstrong

Sarah Paulson

Lily Rabe

Neal McDonough

Kaia Gerber

Nico Greetham

Isaac Powell

Rachel Hilson

Evan Peters

Rebecca Dayan

Finn Wittrock

Frances Conroy

Billie Lourd

Leslie Grossman

Angelica Ross

Watch: AHS: Double Feature

11. American Horror Story: NYC (2022)

Mysterious deaths and disappearances take hold of New York City’s LGBTQ+ community alongside the emergence of a harrowing new virus.

AHS: NYC Cast

Russell Tovey

Joe Mantello

Billie Lourd

Denis O’Hare

Charlie Carver

Leslie Grossman

Sandra Bernhard

Isaac Powell

Zachary Quinto

Patti LuPone

Watch: AHS: NYC

12. American Horror Story: Delicate (2023)

Based on the book “Delicate Condition” by Danielle Valentine, AHS: Delicate surrounds an actress struggling with infertility and IVF. As her career takes off, she gets the sense that something sinister is hindering her ability to conceive.

Check out the Hulu Insider’s Guide to AHS: Delicate, and get ready to discover how it all ends for Anna Alcott (Emma Roberts) when Part 2 premieres Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

AHS: Delicate Cast

Kim Kardashian

Cara Delevingne

Emma Roberts

Matt Czuchry

Billie Lourd

Denis O’Hare

Leslie Grossman

Michaela Jae Rodriguéz

Watch: AHS: Delicate

Where to Watch American Horror Stories

From Ryan Murphy and the creators of American Horror Story comes American Horror Stories — an AHS spin-off series, featuring a different horror story each episode. Watch all three seasons of American Horror Stories streaming now.