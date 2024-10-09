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From ‘Murder House’ to ‘Delicate,’ Discover Where to Watch ‘American Horror Story’ Seasons in Order

October 9, 2024

American Horror Story — it’s where the horror, drama, and psychological thriller genres come together to create captivating storylines through mesmerizing cinematography. 

New to the franchise and wondering where to watch American Horror Story? There’s a lot to be afraid of when it comes to AHS — the fear of missing out shouldn’t be one of them. 

All 12 seasons are available to stream right here on Hulu, and we’ve got everything you need to know about watching them in order. 

Don’t forget to stream the American Horror Stories Huluween Event on Tuesday, October 15 — exclusively on Hulu.

Where to Watch All of the American Horror Story Seasons

On-Demand on Hulu

From Murder House to Delicate, you can watch all 12 seasons of American Horror Story on-demand with any Hulu subscription. 

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How to Watch American Horror Story Seasons in Order

Do you have to watch the American Horror Story seasons in chronological order? Technically, no — each season of AHS has its own characters and storylines that can be streamed in any order, which is part of what makes the show so unique.

However, there are small details and references that connect the seasons when you watch each one in the order they premiered. 

1. American Horror Story: Murder House (2011)

Title art for American Horror Story: Murder House S1.

After suffering a miscarriage, Ben and Vivian Harmon move to Los Angeles for a fresh start when they realize the fixer–upper they bought has a haunting past involving the previous owners. 

The Harmon’s storyline does crossover into Season 3 (“Coven”) and Season 8 (“Apocalypse”), so if you’re new to AHS, “Murder House” is a great place to start. 

AHS: Murder House Cast

  • Connie Britton

  • Dylan McDermott

  • Evan Peters

  • Taissa Farmiga

  • Denis O’Hare

  • Jessica Lange

Watch: AHS: Murder House

2. American Horror Story: Asylum (2012)

Title art for American Horror Story: Asylum S2.

Set in the 1960s, AHS: Asylum takes place in a Catholic-run mental institution in Massachusetts. In true AHS fashion, the asylum is plagued by aliens, demons, and darkness that will have you questioning your sanity. 

AHS: Asylum Cast

  • Zachary Quinto

  • Joseph Fiennes

  • Sarah Paulson

  • Evan Peters

  • Lily Rabe

  • Lizzie Brochere

  • James Cromwell

  • Jessica Lange

Watch: AHS: Asylum

3. American Horror Story: Coven (2013)

Title art for American Horror Story: Coven S3.

Descendants of colonial Salem witches are living secret lives in modern–day New Orleans, where they face threats from both inside and outside of their coven, including witch hunters, voodoo, and dark magic. 

AHS: Coven Cast

  • Stevie Nicks

  • Taissa Farmiga

  • Frances Conroy

  • Evan Peters

  • Lily Rabe

  • Denis O’Hare

  • Kathy Bates

  • Jessica Lange

  • Emma Roberts

Watch: AHS: Coven

4. American Horror Story: Freak Show (2014)

Title art for American Horror Story: Freak Show S4.

In the quiet town of Jupiter, Florida, lies one of the last remaining “freak shows” in the country — which leaves the town to wonder who’s behind the twisted chain of murders happening since the freak show came to town. 

AHS: Freak Show Cast

  • Sarah Paulson

  • Evan Peters

  • Michael Chiklis

  • Frances Conroy

  • Denis O’Hare

  • Emma Roberts

  • Finn Wittrock

  • Angela Bassett

  • Kathy Bates

  • Jessica Lange

Watch: AHS: Freak Show

5. American Horror Story: Hotel (2015)

Title art for American Horror Story: Hotel S5.

What was once a luxury destination in Los Angeles, Hotel Cortez is now home to eerie ghosts, vengeful vampires, and deep, dark secrets.

AHS: Hotel Cast

  • Kathy Bates

  • Wes Bentley

  • Matt Bomer

  • Chloe Sevigny

  • Denis O’Hare

  • Cheyenne Jackson

  • Angela Bassett

  • Lady Gaga

  • Evan Peters

Watch: AHS: Hotel

6. American Horror Story: Roanoke (2016)

Title art for AHS: Roanoke.

AHS: Roanoke takes a different approach to storytelling than the previous five seasons by using a documentary-style format with dramatized elements, blurring the lines between fact and fiction.

AHS: Roanoke Cast

  • Kathy Bates

  • Sarah Paulson

  • Lily Rabe

  • Cuba Gooding Jr. 

  • Andre Holland

  • Denis O’Hare

  • Wes Bentley 

  • Evan Peters

  • Cheyenne Jackson

  • Angela Bassett

  • Adina Porter

Watch: AHS: Roanoke

7. American Horror Story: Cult (2017)

Title art for AHS: Cult.

Influenced by real-life politics, AHS: Cult is set after the 2016 presidential election and explores the overlap between psychological terror and political division. 

AHS: Cult Cast

  • Evan Peters

  • Cheyenne Jackson

  • Billie Lourd

  • Emma Roberts

  • Frances Conroy

  • Sarah Paulson

Watch: AHS: Cult

8. American Horror Story: Apocalypse (2018)

Though you don’t have to watch the AHS seasons in order, you’ll want to at least watch Seasons 1 and 3 before streaming AHS: Apocalypse. Combining characters and storylines from both seasons, AHS S8 is set in a post-apocalyptic world after a nuclear war nearly caused humans to go extinct. 

AHS: Apocalypse Cast

  • Sarah Paulson

  • Adina Porter

  • Billie Lourd

  • Leslie Grossman

  • Cody Fern

  • Emma Roberts

  • Cheyenne Jackson

  • Kathy Bates

  • Evan Peters

Watch: AHS: Apocalypse

9. American Horror Story: 1984 (2019)

Title art for AHS: 1984.

As the series title suggests, AHS S9 is set in the 1980s and follows a group of camp counselors at Camp Redwood. Don’t be fooled by the summer camp’s picturesque landscape — there are horrors hiding in those woods. 

AHS: 1984 Cast

  • Emma Roberts

  • Billie Lourd

  • Leslie Grossman

  • Cody Fern

  • Matthew Morrison

  • Gus Kenworthy

  • John Carroll Lynch

  • Zach Villa

Watch: AHS: 1984

10. American Horror Story: Double Feature (2021)

Title art for American Horror Story: Double Feature S10.

Two stories take place in AHS: Double Feature. The first story, “Red Tide,” follows a family to Provincetown, Massachusetts, where they decide to vacation for the winter. To their surprise, the real locals are something out of a nightmare. 

The second half of the season, titled “Death Valley,” follows a group of college students on a camping trip in the desert, where they find themselves in the middle of a deadly alien conspiracy.

AHS: Double Feature Cast

  • Adina Porter

  • Sarah Paulson

  • Macaulay Culkin

  • Ryan Kiera Armstrong

  • Sarah Paulson

  • Lily Rabe

  • Neal McDonough

  • Kaia Gerber

  • Nico Greetham

  • Isaac Powell

  • Rachel Hilson

  • Evan Peters

  • Rebecca Dayan

  • Finn Wittrock

  • Frances Conroy

  • Billie Lourd

  • Leslie Grossman

  • Angelica Ross

Watch: AHS: Double Feature

11. American Horror Story: NYC (2022)

Title art for American Horror Story: NYC S11.

Mysterious deaths and disappearances take hold of New York City’s LGBTQ+ community alongside the emergence of a harrowing new virus. 

AHS: NYC Cast

  • Russell Tovey

  • Joe Mantello

  • Billie Lourd

  • Denis O’Hare

  • Charlie Carver

  • Leslie Grossman

  • Sandra Bernhard

  • Isaac Powell

  • Zachary Quinto

  • Patti LuPone

Watch: AHS: NYC

12. American Horror Story: Delicate (2023)

Title art for American Horror Story: Delicate S12.

Based on the book “Delicate Condition” by Danielle Valentine, AHS: Delicate surrounds an actress struggling with infertility and IVF. As her career takes off, she gets the sense that something sinister is hindering her ability to conceive. 

Check out the Hulu Insider’s Guide to AHS: Delicate, and get ready to discover how it all ends for Anna Alcott (Emma Roberts) when Part 2 premieres Wednesday, April 3, 2024. 

AHS: Delicate Cast

  • Kim Kardashian

  • Cara Delevingne

  • Emma Roberts

  • Matt Czuchry

  • Billie Lourd

  • Denis O’Hare

  • Leslie Grossman

  • Michaela Jae Rodriguéz

Watch: AHS: Delicate

Where to Watch American Horror Stories

Title art for the FX series, American Horror Stories.

From Ryan Murphy and the creators of American Horror Story comes American Horror Stories — an AHS spin-off series, featuring a different horror story each episode. Watch all three seasons of American Horror Stories streaming now. 

Watch: American Horror Stories

WATCH ‘AMERICAN HORROR STORY: DELICATE’

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