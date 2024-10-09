From ‘Murder House’ to ‘Delicate,’ Discover Where to Watch ‘American Horror Story’ Seasons in Order
October 9, 2024
American Horror Story — it’s where the horror, drama, and psychological thriller genres come together to create captivating storylines through mesmerizing cinematography.
New to the franchise and wondering where to watch American Horror Story? There’s a lot to be afraid of when it comes to AHS — the fear of missing out shouldn’t be one of them.
All 12 seasons are available to stream right here on Hulu, and we’ve got everything you need to know about watching them in order.
Don’t forget to stream the American Horror Stories Huluween Event on Tuesday, October 15 — exclusively on Hulu.
Where to Watch All of the American Horror Story Seasons
On-Demand on Hulu
From Murder House to Delicate, you can watch all 12 seasons of American Horror Story on-demand with any Hulu subscription.
How to Watch American Horror Story Seasons in Order
Do you have to watch the American Horror Story seasons in chronological order? Technically, no — each season of AHS has its own characters and storylines that can be streamed in any order, which is part of what makes the show so unique.
However, there are small details and references that connect the seasons when you watch each one in the order they premiered.
1. American Horror Story: Murder House (2011)
After suffering a miscarriage, Ben and Vivian Harmon move to Los Angeles for a fresh start when they realize the fixer–upper they bought has a haunting past involving the previous owners.
The Harmon’s storyline does crossover into Season 3 (“Coven”) and Season 8 (“Apocalypse”), so if you’re new to AHS, “Murder House” is a great place to start.
AHS: Murder House Cast
Connie Britton
Dylan McDermott
Evan Peters
Taissa Farmiga
Denis O’Hare
Jessica Lange
Watch: AHS: Murder House
2. American Horror Story: Asylum (2012)
Set in the 1960s, AHS: Asylum takes place in a Catholic-run mental institution in Massachusetts. In true AHS fashion, the asylum is plagued by aliens, demons, and darkness that will have you questioning your sanity.
AHS: Asylum Cast
Zachary Quinto
Joseph Fiennes
Sarah Paulson
Evan Peters
Lily Rabe
Lizzie Brochere
James Cromwell
Jessica Lange
Watch: AHS: Asylum
3. American Horror Story: Coven (2013)
Descendants of colonial Salem witches are living secret lives in modern–day New Orleans, where they face threats from both inside and outside of their coven, including witch hunters, voodoo, and dark magic.
AHS: Coven Cast
Stevie Nicks
Taissa Farmiga
Frances Conroy
Evan Peters
Lily Rabe
Denis O’Hare
Kathy Bates
Jessica Lange
Emma Roberts
Watch: AHS: Coven
4. American Horror Story: Freak Show (2014)
In the quiet town of Jupiter, Florida, lies one of the last remaining “freak shows” in the country — which leaves the town to wonder who’s behind the twisted chain of murders happening since the freak show came to town.
AHS: Freak Show Cast
Sarah Paulson
Evan Peters
Michael Chiklis
Frances Conroy
Denis O’Hare
Emma Roberts
Finn Wittrock
Angela Bassett
Kathy Bates
Jessica Lange
Watch: AHS: Freak Show
5. American Horror Story: Hotel (2015)
What was once a luxury destination in Los Angeles, Hotel Cortez is now home to eerie ghosts, vengeful vampires, and deep, dark secrets.
AHS: Hotel Cast
Kathy Bates
Wes Bentley
Matt Bomer
Chloe Sevigny
Denis O’Hare
Cheyenne Jackson
Angela Bassett
Lady Gaga
Evan Peters
Watch: AHS: Hotel
6. American Horror Story: Roanoke (2016)
AHS: Roanoke takes a different approach to storytelling than the previous five seasons by using a documentary-style format with dramatized elements, blurring the lines between fact and fiction.
AHS: Roanoke Cast
Kathy Bates
Sarah Paulson
Lily Rabe
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Andre Holland
Denis O’Hare
Wes Bentley
Evan Peters
Cheyenne Jackson
Angela Bassett
Adina Porter
Watch: AHS: Roanoke
7. American Horror Story: Cult (2017)
Influenced by real-life politics, AHS: Cult is set after the 2016 presidential election and explores the overlap between psychological terror and political division.
AHS: Cult Cast
Evan Peters
Cheyenne Jackson
Billie Lourd
Emma Roberts
Frances Conroy
Sarah Paulson
Watch: AHS: Cult
8. American Horror Story: Apocalypse (2018)
Though you don’t have to watch the AHS seasons in order, you’ll want to at least watch Seasons 1 and 3 before streaming AHS: Apocalypse. Combining characters and storylines from both seasons, AHS S8 is set in a post-apocalyptic world after a nuclear war nearly caused humans to go extinct.
AHS: Apocalypse Cast
Sarah Paulson
Adina Porter
Billie Lourd
Leslie Grossman
Cody Fern
Emma Roberts
Cheyenne Jackson
Kathy Bates
Evan Peters
Watch: AHS: Apocalypse
9. American Horror Story: 1984 (2019)
As the series title suggests, AHS S9 is set in the 1980s and follows a group of camp counselors at Camp Redwood. Don’t be fooled by the summer camp’s picturesque landscape — there are horrors hiding in those woods.
AHS: 1984 Cast
Emma Roberts
Billie Lourd
Leslie Grossman
Cody Fern
Matthew Morrison
Gus Kenworthy
John Carroll Lynch
Zach Villa
Watch: AHS: 1984
10. American Horror Story: Double Feature (2021)
Two stories take place in AHS: Double Feature. The first story, “Red Tide,” follows a family to Provincetown, Massachusetts, where they decide to vacation for the winter. To their surprise, the real locals are something out of a nightmare.
The second half of the season, titled “Death Valley,” follows a group of college students on a camping trip in the desert, where they find themselves in the middle of a deadly alien conspiracy.
AHS: Double Feature Cast
Adina Porter
Sarah Paulson
Macaulay Culkin
Ryan Kiera Armstrong
Sarah Paulson
Lily Rabe
Neal McDonough
Kaia Gerber
Nico Greetham
Isaac Powell
Rachel Hilson
Evan Peters
Rebecca Dayan
Finn Wittrock
Frances Conroy
Billie Lourd
Leslie Grossman
Angelica Ross
Watch: AHS: Double Feature
11. American Horror Story: NYC (2022)
Mysterious deaths and disappearances take hold of New York City’s LGBTQ+ community alongside the emergence of a harrowing new virus.
AHS: NYC Cast
Russell Tovey
Joe Mantello
Billie Lourd
Denis O’Hare
Charlie Carver
Leslie Grossman
Sandra Bernhard
Isaac Powell
Zachary Quinto
Patti LuPone
Watch: AHS: NYC
12. American Horror Story: Delicate (2023)
Based on the book “Delicate Condition” by Danielle Valentine, AHS: Delicate surrounds an actress struggling with infertility and IVF. As her career takes off, she gets the sense that something sinister is hindering her ability to conceive.
Check out the Hulu Insider’s Guide to AHS: Delicate, and get ready to discover how it all ends for Anna Alcott (Emma Roberts) when Part 2 premieres Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
AHS: Delicate Cast
Kim Kardashian
Cara Delevingne
Emma Roberts
Matt Czuchry
Billie Lourd
Denis O’Hare
Leslie Grossman
Michaela Jae Rodriguéz
Watch: AHS: Delicate
Where to Watch American Horror Stories
From Ryan Murphy and the creators of American Horror Story comes American Horror Stories — an AHS spin-off series, featuring a different horror story each episode. Watch all three seasons of American Horror Stories streaming now.
Watch: American Horror Stories
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