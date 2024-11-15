In need of a good laugh? You’ve come to the right place.

We’re excited to bring you the first-ever Hulu Original stand-up special from none other than Jim Gaffigan. Whether you know him from his previous comedy specials spanning the past two decades or more recently from his stint impersonating Tim Walz on Saturday Night Live ,* you’re not going to want to miss The Skinny (2024), streaming exclusively on Hulu.

Discover how to stream more Jim Gaffigan specials, movies, and TV shows now on Hulu.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (2024)

This might be Jim Gaffigan’s 11th stand-up comedy special, but it’s a first for Hulu.

The first-ever Hulu Original stand-up special, Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny, is streaming now, and it’s a must-watch. Don’t just take our word for it — check out this preview (we dare you not to laugh).

Watch: Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny

More Jim Gaffigan Specials on Hulu

Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time (2019)

Recorded live from the State Theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota, comes Jim Gaffigan’s seventh stand-up comedy special, Quality Time.

In yet another knock-out comedy performance, Gaffigan covers topics ranging from horses and dog birthday parties to the socially acceptable times to lie.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy some “quality time” with Jim Gaffigan.

Watch: Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time

Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape (2018)

Jim Gaffigan gets the audience laughing at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts, with stories about working out at the YMCA, being an anti-fashion icon, and a detailed recount of his recent colonoscopy.

Watch: Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape

More Jim Gaffigan Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

Linoleum (2022)

“There are two kinds of people in the world: astronomers and astronauts. Some look at the stars, others swim in them.”

In this inspiring sci-fi drama, Jim Gaffigan plays Cam — the host of a failing children’s science show. With nothing to lose, Cam decides to live his dream of becoming an astronaut.

If only it was that easy.

Watch: Linoleum

Collide (2022)

When you think “Jim Gaffigan,” your first thought probably isn’t “action/thriller movie” — but that’s what makes his role as Mike so great. In this movie, Gaffigan’s character provides comic relief in contrast to the chaotic events of the main storyline surrounding a dangerous criminal underworld.

Watch: Collide

Susie Searches (2022)

Susie is determined to solve the most unsolvable mysteries. Motivated by the hope of finally becoming popular, she does whatever it takes to be deemed a hero — even if that means committing the crimes first.

In this film, Jim Gaffigan plays George — a well-meaning yet somewhat inept private investigator “helping” Susie solve the mysterious case of a missing college student. Aligning with the iconic comedic style Gaffigan is known for, his character brings light and humor to the darker themes of the movie.

Watch: Susie Searches

Bob’s Burgers

Have you ever wondered why Henry Haber’s voice sounds so familiar in the animated adult comedy, Bob’s Burgers? That’s because it’s tracked by none other than Jim Gaffigan.

Watch: Bob’s Burgers

Luca (2021)

It’s no surprise that the voices and impressions Jim Gaffigan uses during his stand-up routines translate well to the animation and voiceover world.

Catch Gaffigan lending his voice to Lorenzo Paguro in the beloved Disney movie Luca.

Watch: Luca *

*Luca is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Rick and Morty

Though he only appears in one episode, you can hear Jim Gaffigan voice the character Hoovey in Season 5, Episode 1 of Rick and Morty.